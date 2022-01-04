Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?

Military engineers of the UN-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord detonate an explosive device, uncovered from areas south of capital Tripoli, on Oct. 12. (Photo: AFP)

Ethical debates on war are entering a new era as the world stares at automated weapon systems that can commit war crimes without war criminals. The Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS) create manifold ethical risks as humans are removed from its lethal functions.

Make no mistake. Autonomous weapon systems or killer robots found their first victim in 2020, according to a recent United Nations Security Council report on the Libyan Civil War.

Unlike semi-autonomous weapons like drones, LAWS have no human-operated system and decisions over life and death are left to sensors, software and machine processes, removing mercy and other human considerations from the battlefield forever.

Asian nations such as India, China and South Korea have already started using LAWS. Bilateral relations are sensitive for several nations in Asia, with most maintaining a sensitive strategic power balance with their immediate neighbors, forcing them to resort to advanced weapons to maintain strategic equations.

With the kind of military oneupmanship that goes on in the region, LAWS are finding a prominent place in several Asian nations’ military plans in scale, scope and speed.

With nuclear weapons in Japan, Agent Orange in Vietnam and armed drones in Pakistan and Afghanistan, Asia has always been the testing ground for advanced arms, and their impacts still linger on in the lives of millions of ordinary Asians who have never willingly taken part in any war. Are they expected to bleed more as automated weapon systems continue to develop?

As more countries develop intelligent weapons capable of mass destruction, it is imperative to create and enforce laws to control their use

Militaries around the world are turning to autonomous weapons and the US alone budgeted US$18 billion for them between 2016 and 2020. Russia is another country that bets big on LAWS.

These high-end weapons are mostly sought after as they decrease the role of two of the primary forces that historically prevented and shortened wars — civilians abroad and a nation’s own soldiers. With LAWS, technically these two are exceptions.

As more countries develop intelligent weapons capable of mass destruction, it is imperative to create and enforce laws to control their use. Unfortunately, so far there has been little international consensus on how to tackle the removal of human accountability in making the decision to kill.

The United Nations Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, established in 1983, took up framing laws and banning autonomous weapons at its five-year review meeting in Geneva on Dec. 13, 2021.

Though UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres had asked the 125 parties to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons to launch an “ambitious plan” on new rules, it failed to arrive at a conclusion to correct the algorithmic error LAWS can make.

Russia, India and the United States were among the nations that did not want a new law on LAWS at the five-day UN meeting.

Nearly 68 nations and many NGOs, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), have called for a legal instrument at the UN against the unregulated spread of LAWS.

The Holy See has expressed disappointment over the tardy progress to find a legally binding instrument on LAWS to address the moral, ethical, humanitarian and security issues at the UN meeting.

At the UN conference, Msgr. John Putzer, chargé d'affaires of the Vatican’s Permanent Mission to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, highlighted the Holy See’s disappointment and sought an international framework to address the issues raised by LAWS.

“In the view of the Holy See, it is imperative to ensure adequate, meaningful and consistent human supervision over weapon systems,” Msgr Putzer said, according to Vatican News.

When it comes to the principle of distinction — a requirement under international law to distinguish between combatants and non-combatants — LAWS are reported to be poor in judgment.

Similarly, the use of robots poses challenges in complying with the principle of proportionality — a requirement under international law that prohibits attacks if they are on civilians and excessive compared with the anticipated military gains.

The Holy See also proposed the establishment of an international organization to look after artificial intelligence “to facilitate the common good of all the human family.”

Human commanders and soldiers cannot be held accountable because of the autonomous nature of the machines

People are held accountable for their actions even during wartime, like in the case of Slobodan Milosevic, former president of Yugoslavia, who was charged with crimes against humanity and war crimes in 2011

But can autonomous weapons be held accountable?

Who will be blamed if a robot commits war crimes? Who would face trial? The weapon? The soldier? The commanders? Or the firm that made the weapon? In any case, there is a serious accountability gap in both legal and moral terms.

Of course, LAWS cannot be held accountable because they lack intentionality behind their decisions even though they identify, select and engage targets without human intervention.

Human commanders and soldiers cannot be held accountable because of the autonomous nature of the machines.

On the other hand, there are defense experts who say that LAWS’ unemotional responses, self-sacrificing skills and superior data-processing abilities can be used to significantly reduce non-combatant deaths due to their precision.

They concede existing laws lack the teeth to address LAWS’ malfunctions, making it next to impossible to hold a party accountable.

The world will be looking forward to whether robots will be allowed to make life-or-death decisions in the future.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.