X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

Authorities fear 'chaotic situation' as reports emerge in Asia of vaccines being mixed

Luke Hunt

Luke Hunt, Phnom Penh

Published: July 13, 2021 08:52 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

Fears grow that Cambodia may cross Covid red line

Jul 12, 2021
3

Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar

Jul 12, 2021
4

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes

Jul 11, 2021
5

Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace

Jul 11, 2021
6

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
7

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
8

WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

Jul 13, 2021
9

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
10

Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims

Jul 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

A closed shop in Thai capital Bangkok displays the sentence 'We'll survive' on the first day of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions to try to contain the spread of the virus on July 12. (Photo: AFP)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned governments and health authorities around the world against mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccinations.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in an online briefing that there was little data available about the health impact of mixing vaccines from different manufacturers but a dangerous trend was emerging.

“It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match. It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose,” she said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“I really want to caution folks because there is a tendency now for people in countries with enough availability of vaccines to voluntarily start thinking.”

Some countries, including Germany and Canada, are encouraging people who get a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to get an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna, for their second dose.

The WHO warning also followed reports in Asia that vaccines that normally require two jabs were being mixed, raising concerns of shortages and distribution issues.

One report has found that mixing vaccines was more likely to cause side effects

Many countries, particularly in the developing world, are relying on Russia, China, India and Western counties to provide an assortment of vaccines through outright purchases or donations. They are acquired on their abilities to store and refrigerate.

One report has found that mixing vaccines was more likely to cause side effects.

In Thailand, the Bangkok Post reported a major policy change after the Public Health Ministry decided to use the AstraZeneca vaccine as the second jab for those who received Sinovac as their first dose.

Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul announced the change on July 12, saying AstraZeneca would be administered as the second shot three or four weeks after the first Sinovac inoculation.

Related News

Despite the lack of science, he said a combination of the two vaccines would provide a better defense against the Delta variant, the dominant strain which has taken hold across the country.

The report noted that Anutin did not say what people who have had two doses of Sinovac should do when the change in policy comes into force, or how it would affect people awaiting their first or second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, the Thai government also plans to use 1.5 million donated doses of the Pfizer vaccine to provide healthcare workers with a third, or booster, dose.

India is also mulling mixing Covishield and Covaxin, but it has not been implemented. However, health authorities have acknowledged that there have been some accidental mix-ups of the different vaccines.

Swaminathan said some studies into mixing vaccines had shown promise but she added that despite the spread of the different types of coronavirus variants, booster shots were still not needed, although this could change.

Also Read

China, Myanmar named in US genocide report
China, Myanmar named in US genocide report
Indian Jesuit’s custodial death challenges Asian Christians
Indian Jesuit’s custodial death challenges Asian Christians
Asian Christians continue to fight power abuses
Asian Christians continue to fight power abuses
Fights for freedom, rights continue across Asia
Fights for freedom, rights continue across Asia
Troop withdrawal will return Afghanistan to the Taliban
Troop withdrawal will return Afghanistan to the Taliban
Hope, resilience continue amid calamities in Asia
Hope, resilience continue amid calamities in Asia

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

China, Myanmar named in US genocide report
Jul 14, 2021
Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat
Jul 14, 2021
Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination
Jul 14, 2021
Priest's 'pro-Indonesia' stance angers Papuans
Jul 14, 2021
Pope offers condolences after fire kills 64 at Iraqi hospital
Jul 14, 2021
Italian elected as Franciscans' 121st successor to St. Francis of Assisi
Jul 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021
Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's planned Sunday night surgery
Jul 12, 2021

Features

Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Jul 12, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims
Jul 12, 2021
Lao farmers abandon rural areas in droves
Jul 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How the Catholic Church lost its soul

How the Catholic Church lost its soul
Sorry Father Stan

Sorry, Father Stan
Paraguan bishops embrace synodality ahead of regional meet in Mexico

Paraguan bishops embrace synodality ahead of regional meet in Mexico

Bastille Day values

Bastille Day values
African diocese ordains its first woman priest

African diocese ordains its first woman priest
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, through Your continued life in the Church, teach us to know the Father

Lord Jesus, through Your continued life in the Church, teach us to know the Father
Strengthen your servants Lord in this Covid times

Strengthen your servants Lord in this Covid times
Saint Camillus de Lellis | Saint of the Day

Saint Camillus de Lellis | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.
