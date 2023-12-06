News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

When will there be real peace in Sudan?

Apart from the situation in Darfur, the military does not want Sudan to start the democratization process

A Sudanese combatant is seen holding a G3 rifle in this undated photo.

A Sudanese combatant is seen holding a G3 rifle in this undated photo. (Photo supplied)

Jean-Pierre Bodjoko SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

By Jean-Pierre Bodjoko SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: December 06, 2023 11:01 AM GMT

Updated: December 06, 2023 11:07 AM GMT

Sudan seemed to have found the path to peace after the fall of former President Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir in 2019.

But the country is struggling to recover and regain a measure of peace. While there is a truce in neighboring South Sudan, in Sudan itself the military and a group of their former militia allies have driven the country into instability, with thousands of collateral casualties.

Apart from the situation in Darfur, the military does not want Sudan to start the democratization process that would leave room for politicians.

It is as if the military no longer feels comfortable in the barracks. In the Darfur region, the situation remains explosive and no solution has yet been found.

The conflict between the army and the militias that supported it – the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – has plunged the country into chaos, the outcome of which is also far from reassuring for neighboring states, such as Chad and the Central African Republic, to name but two.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Past wounds from Sri Lanka’s civil war refuse to heal Past wounds from Sri Lanka’s civil war refuse to heal
Myanmar court rejects appeal by jailed Baptist pastor Myanmar court rejects appeal by jailed Baptist pastor
When will there be real peace in Sudan? When will there be real peace in Sudan?
Life's tough for transgender people in radicalized Bangladesh Life's tough for transgender people in radicalized Bangladesh
Laos deports 462 Chinese nationals over ties to scams Laos deports 462 Chinese nationals over ties to scams
Civic space shrinks further across Asia, says report Civic space shrinks further across Asia, says report
donateads_new
roundtable

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Chittagong

Archdiocese of Chittagong

The Chittagong Archdiocese comprises 17 civil districts -- Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati,

Read more
Diocese of Kon Tum

Diocese of Kon Tum

In a land area of 25,110 square kilometers, the diocese's territory covers two provinces of Gia Lai and Kon Tum.

Read more
Eparchy of Mavelikara

Eparchy of Mavelikara

The Mavelikara diocese belongs to the Syro Malankara Catholic Church. The eparchy of Mavelikara comprises civil

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta

Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta

The Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta is the largest in the country by geographical area but most impoverished both

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.