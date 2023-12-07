When transgender rage nixes Japanese edition of US book

Abigail Shrier’s book presents a thoughtful and rational inquiry into the nuances of gender dysphoria

A billboard advertising Abigail Shrier's book in Fort Wayne, Indiana in the United States. The Japanese edition of the book was canceled by the publisher due to wide criticism on social media. (Photo: X)

When news of a book publisher facing threats from activists not wanting the release a globally acclaimed book reached me through X, formerly Twitter, I was inclined to dismiss it in jest or perhaps a misunderstanding.

I thought it was sensationalized information or ideological exaggeration. However, as I delved deeper into the matter, I was confronted with the undeniable reality.

The book — Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters — to my surprise, was not a product of an extreme right-wing Japanese nationalist, as one might assume, but rather the work of an esteemed journalist.

This journalist, far from advocating radical ideologies, had penned a book addressing the distortion within the American education system, focusing particularly on the LGBT agenda.

The irony unfolded as it became apparent that the very community the book aimed to discuss was vehemently opposed to its publication, at least in Japan.

The battleground for censorship was orchestrated by LGBT activists, illustrating a clash of perspectives within a community that often champions diversity of thought.

"What could have prompted such resistance from the LGBT community that went as far as calling the author a trans-hater?"

In response to the publisher's compliance with the activists' campaign, the author took to X to express disappointment, asserting that the decision emboldened the forces of censorship. She also suggested that while Japan might have much to teach America, the handling of what the author terms "censorious cry-bullies" might be a lesson worth importing.

The question then arises: what could have prompted such resistance from the LGBT community that went as far as calling the author a trans-hater?

The author, Abigail Shrier, who declares herself a supporter of transgender individuals and a proponent of using preferred pronouns, describes the concept of Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria (ROGD), a term explored by researcher Dr. Lisa Littman.

The book does not discredit traditional gender dysphoria, which typically manifests in early childhood, and endorses gender transition for those affected.

However, it questions the emergence of ROGD, particularly in post-pubertal biological females, and its association with social factors such as exposure to trans-related content on social media and the influence of peer groups with multiple transgender individuals.

The author's concerns echo the sentiments of adult transgender individuals who worry about the social contagion aspect of ROGD. Many affected individuals, the book argues, revert to their assigned gender when social circumstances change, raising valid questions about the complexities surrounding gender identity and expression.

In essence, the book presents a thoughtful and rational inquiry into the nuances of gender dysphoria, prompting the crucial question: Is there a more objective means of determining whether someone truly identifies as transgender?

"This will not only stifle intellectual diversity but also raise concerns about the impact on future discourse"

It appears that the book's willingness to simply engage in a nuanced dialogue and raise pertinent questions may have stirred discomfort within the LGBT Japanese community to the extent that it escalated into outright intimidation tactics.

But what the LGBT community is challenging, inadvertently or not, is not the presence of a single book on a shelf, but the fundamental principle of freedom of expression and all that it entails.

In modern Japan, it appears that the mere threat of demonstrations is enough to intimidate a publisher into submission, casting a shadow over the open exchange of ideas. This will not only stifle intellectual diversity but also raise concerns about the impact on future discourse.

The suppression of this book — whose rights hopefully will be picked up by another courageous publisher — by a small circle of campaigners, who have in all probability not even read it, not only restrains the author's right to express her views but also denies readers the opportunity to engage with diverse perspectives and make informed decisions for their future.

In a society that values democracy and the free flow of ideas, such instances of censorship undermine the foundation of a healthy intellectual environment.

Moreover, the repercussions extend beyond the immediate situation.

The willingness of a publisher to yield to external pressures sets a precedent that may deter other authors from exploring contentious topics or expressing dissenting opinions, and we know Japan is a world champion when it comes to yielding to douchoatsuryoku or peer pressure.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

