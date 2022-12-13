When the Japanese ‘quiet hour’ is too much to bear

Allowing a vocal minority to dictate the standards of leisure in a society can have many unintended consequences

People stroll in an underground shopping mall in Tokyo on Aug. 15, after the government lifted Covid-19 curbs on businesses. (Photo: AFP)

Recently a chain drugstore in Japan’s Miyagi prefecture began lowering lights and the audio music in the background for one hour every Saturday.

The lighting is dimmed to half of its regular intensity between 9-10 a.m. Even aquariums are replicating the practice; all for the purpose of reducing what the Japanese call the shigeki (stimulation).

Japanese public broadcaster NHK talked about it on its daily radio show. The reason behind the new policy was explained by the host as “kaimonogatsurai,” which literally means “it will be harder to shop.”

People do feel uncomfortable while shopping, but what does this really mean?

Apparently, the idea behind the policy named ‘quiet hour’ is to provide a respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life – allowing customers to enjoy their shopping experience in a calmer atmosphere.

People may find that excessive noise in public places can be overwhelming and stressful, and the quiet hour offers a break from it.

But as we find out, and it is the NHK host who is telling us that the practice in many shops changed not because of a unanimous consensus of the community or due to a pervasive statistical analysis of the local residents’ opinion, but because of one person who complained via an anonymous phone call.

This can’t possibly be a good enough motivation for changing customer practices. But it has happened before in Japan.

For example, let’s consider the “annoyance” caused by kids playing ball in the park. Very few people complain about it because "everybody has had adolescence" and everyone deserves his share of fun time.

It’s usually the elderly who complain, and most of the time the response is to appease this minority, and so it happened in the case of the anonymous caller.

Allowing a minority of individuals – in this case just one single citizen – to dictate the standards of leisure in a society can have many and often unintended consequences, including those that can lead to a lack of stability, resentment, and even conflict within that very society.

It can lead to feelings of powerlessness and a sense of injustice among a majority of people who may not agree with the new changes. But nobody cares to assess the will of the silent majority.

But since the Japanese culture does not promote the practice of raising one’s voice to express a viewpoint, the lone loud voice prevails no matter how bizarre or unjust its pretense may be.

This can lead to deep social divisions in the future.

Also if things are changed without considering the long-term effects and implications, it can lead to unintended consequences and harm for the very people the changes are intended to help.

For example, in the long run, the ‘quiet hour’ can lead to an uncomfortable and awkward atmosphere for both customers and employees.

One of the reasons restaurants and other venues play background music is not so much to entertain the customers but for the people working there themselves. It helps them get through the day while engaged in unexciting and repetitive jobs.

But in the case of Japan, there is the obvious contradiction of a society where everything is prearranged to give the impression of a low rate of social conflict. There is constant attention to avoiding putting anyone under stressful conditions in their daily lives though everyone knows the very opposite of this is true on the job front: power harassment, sexual harassment and long working hours that often lead to depression and even death are well-known phenomena.

So how are these new policies really helping Japanese society?

The art of negotiation is something that the Japanese never get to learn during their education years. There are few opportunities for young people to learn how to handle difficult situations by themselves, such as dealing with bullies or resolving conflicts with peers. That is why, most of the time, the Japanese tend to resolve their conflict by appealing directly to the highest authority.

As a result, the Japanese have little or no skills and confidence to handle themselves in uncomfortable social situations when they arise.

Another thorny aspect of this practice of choosing to soothe the feelings of discomfort of a very small fraction of society is that it can undermine the principles of democracy and equality.

In a democratic society, everyone should have an equal say in the decision-making process. When a rowdier minority of people is routinely given special treatment, it can create the impression that some citizens are more important or have more influence than others.

This can erode trust in the democratic process and lead to feelings of disenfranchisement, especially among younger people. This is already happening in Japan.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

