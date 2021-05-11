X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster

The Church can play a leading role in retaining and promoting the true secular values of Indian society

Babu Joseph Karakombil, Indore

Babu Joseph Karakombil, Indore

Published: May 11, 2021 10:36 AM GMT

Updated: May 11, 2021 11:04 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'

May 11, 2021
2

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
3

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
4

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
5

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan

May 10, 2021
6

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality

May 9, 2021
7

Vietnam Catholics suspend services to contain Covid-19

May 8, 2021
8

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster

May 11, 2021
9

Senior Indonesian ecumenical figure dies at 87

May 10, 2021
10

Cambodian farmers destroy their crops

May 10, 2021
Support UCA News
When secularism in India is on a roller coaster

The chief minister-elect of Tamil Nadu state, M.K. Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party, delivers a speech after winning the southern state's election on May 2. (Photo: AFP)

The recent elections in four states and one federally ruled territory in India threw up results that sent shock waves to the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that runs the federal government in New Delhi.

But the results brought cheer to the regional satraps. Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal state in the east and Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala in the south not only held on to their political turf but also consolidated and bettered their positions.

In another southern state, Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin realized his life mission of capturing the chief minister's job by unseating the BJP-backed AIADMK from power.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The BJP could save face by retaining Assam in the northeast, though with a reduced number of seats and by wresting power in Puducherry by piggyback riding on a regional party.

The biggest setback for the BJP was its loss in Bengal. It hurts them most because despite the enormous resources — both men and material — mobilized and deployed, they could not make it. The BJP dream of having a foothold in Bengal seem to have withered for now.

What do these election results mean to a country that has been witnessing over-assertive right-wing Hindutva forces gaining ground in state after state? In the recent past it seemed that these forces were invincible and the whole story of secular India was being rewritten to the detriment of its future.

There were calibrated efforts by right-wing organizations to craft a narrative that demonized secularism in India

The trend of Hindu forces gaining acceptability was not just a fleeting moment in India’s contemporary history, as some thought, but was holding sway over people’s thoughts and actions, as evident in the manner in which institutions critical to a democratic form of governance were being undermined or, worse, destabilized.

Voices of protest were heard from various parts of the country, dissenting tones were sounded against the onslaught against the fundamentals of our democracy, but they were all drowned in the cacophony of the counternarratives and the command of executive measures.

With a robust parliamentary majority, the ruling dispensation in New Delhi began to arrogate to itself the liberty, or shall I say the entitlement, to stifle any attempt from any section of society that appeared inconvenient to their scheme of things.

One of the biggest fallouts of this trend was the diminishing space for secularism, a defining characteristic of the Indian republic. There were calibrated efforts by right-wing organizations to craft a narrative that demonized secularism in India; in fact, they began to mount scathing attacks on it by labeling it "pseudo secularism" promoted by other political parties and intellectuals with left-wing ideological leanings.

Related News

Additionally, they were also successful in painting the secularism practiced by the main opposition Congress party and some regional political parties as the appeasement of minorities — mostly Muslims and Christians. And that narrative seems to have struck a chord with the ordinary Indians of the majority community.

With secularism taking a beating at the hands of the present dispensation at the center, they surreptitiously introduced their agenda of establishing a majoritarian state, or the Hindu Rashtra, as they would often describe it.

In the Hindu Rashtra, there seems to be little space for those following religious beliefs other than Hinduism, thereby obliterating the age-old pluralistic religious character of India.

This is worrisome. Because it would mean that we as a nation are frittering away the assiduously built civilization of sarva dharma samabhav or equality of all religions, a true model for the world to emulate.

We need to combat every effort to reverse this valuable civilizational heritage. Who can and should do this? Ideally, every enlightened Indian citizen should take steps to arrest the erosion of the valued tradition of peaceful coexistence of different faiths.

As an institution with all the resources and institutional network at its command, the Catholic Church can play a leading role in retaining and promoting the true secular values of Indian society. The Church has always played its role in social reforms in India, and pre-eminently did it through the medium of modern education that offered opportunities for all, particularly to those who were hitherto excluded from it.

The future of our country lies not in reducing our culture into a mono-religious entity — it would be a poor option — but rather in enhancing the plural nature of our society

The first lessons of Indian secularism were truly taught and practiced in the classrooms of church-run education institutions across the country where one could find students of different faiths and cultures sharing the same space, thereby erasing the taboos of social differentiation and identity.

This initiative of the Church over the years has brought revolutionary changes in Indian society. But it is not a finished task; it is still a work in progress. And it is here that the Church, in collaboration with like-minded individuals and organizations, must work toward preserving this hallowed tradition of religious pluralism and cultural diversity. This is quite important not only for the Church to maintain its honorable space in India but even more so for promoting the national ethos, the soul of which indisputably is multi-religious.

The future of our country lies not in reducing our culture into a mono-religious entity — it would be a poor option — but rather in enhancing the plural nature of our society. And this can be achieved by diversifying the Church’s efforts to reach out to larger sections of society through its social development interventions and network.

The Church in India has over the years reached out to millions of economically and socially weaker sections of India and they have tremendously benefited from its various schemes and projects. However, all these development efforts may not produce enduring results if the social ecosystem is disturbed by forces that are inimical to the transformative intervention of the Church.

It is therefore imperative that the Church in its development agenda incorporates social values such as secularism and pluralism that will serve as a bulwark against the disruptive tendencies of current political forces.

Divine Word Father Babu Joseph Karakombil, former spokesperson of the Indian bishops’ conference, is a media consultant based in Indore. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Corpses float in India's holy river amid Covid-19 crisis
Corpses float in India's holy river amid Covid-19 crisis
Indian Catholics back pope's new ministry for catechists
Indian Catholics back pope's new ministry for catechists
Missionary of mountains dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan
Missionary of mountains dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan
Church leaders laud Indian court move amid raging pandemic deaths
Church leaders laud Indian court move amid raging pandemic deaths
Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told
Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told
Christian groups team up for food scheme in India
Christian groups team up for food scheme in India

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Corpses float in India's holy river amid Covid-19 crisis
May 12, 2021
Indian Catholics back pope's new ministry for catechists
May 12, 2021
Terrorists kill four Christian farmers in Indonesia
May 12, 2021
UN calls on ASEAN to show its teeth over Myanmar crisis
May 12, 2021
Cries of racism after Indonesia arrests Papuan leader
May 12, 2021
China's repression sparks exodus from Hong Kong to Taiwan
May 12, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fears grow of Covid-19 surge as Indonesians celebrate Eid al-Fitr
May 12, 2021
When secularism in India is on a roller coaster
May 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021

Features

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Antigonish Activist

Antigonish Activist
Pope Francis creates new ministry for Catholic lay people

Pope Francis creates new “ministry” for Catholic lay people
The lungs of evangelization

The lungs of evangelization
A year before Filipinos choose a new president the Church calls for action

A year before Filipinos choose a new president, the Church calls for action
Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land

Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 12 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 12 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit

Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit
May all people realize we live in God

May all people realize we live in God
Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day

Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.