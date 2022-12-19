News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

When religion is business in Japan

Japanese media is failing to cover a scandal involving the Kobe Disciple Church for political reasons

When religion is business in Japan

Members of the Unification Church attend a rally in Seoul on Aug 18 to protest against the media coverage the group received in Japan following the assassination in early July of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.  (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: December 19, 2022 11:19 AM GMT

Updated: December 19, 2022 11:20 AM GMT

What I will describe is a scandal of potentially huge proportions, which the Japanese media is failing to cover, and the news is mostly spreading via Twitter.

Police in the port city of Kobe recently detained a pastor on suspicion of using illegal drugs. Yasuhiko Mori, after a life in organized crime, founded the Kobe Disciple Church in 2010 — part of the Jesus Japan World Mission (started in 1995) — with many branches nationwide including Tokyo, where he currently serves as head pastor.

The 64-year-old former yakuza, whose resume includes criminal activities of all sorts, was ostensibly responsible for providing spiritual guidance and support to members of the church, as well as organizing services, delivering sermons and leading Bible studies.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

As much as we would like to think this story came out of a script for a movie, this is not the case.

At the moment anyone in Japan can start their own "religious organization," all you need is a permit from the Agency of Cultural Affairs. But what are these, we suppose, strict requirements?

You need a track record of being active as a religious organization for at least three years and probably because this was a branch of an already established minor religion, it was not hard to meet this requirement.

"This organization named after a biblical expression of adoration and praise was discovered doing the exact opposite of its stated goal"

Another prerequisite is the need to be spreading doctrines and performing ceremonial functions. Those seeking official recognition must also own a place of worship and appoint three or more responsible officers.

It seems that in Japan it’s easier to start a religion than to get a spouse visa approved. In fact, to wed a Japanese national a foreigner needs tangible photographic material — over the span of a few years — to corroborate that the couple has been engaged in a romantic relationship. Hundreds of people get rejected over this requirement every year.

After creating his own church out of thin air, the former gangster established Hosanna House, a non-profit that helps troubled youth, including those who have experienced abuse or have used drugs in the past. Ironically, this organization named after a biblical expression of adoration and praise was discovered doing the exact opposite of its stated goal. Mori allegedly used his status as a pastor to drug the women he was supposed to help and sexually assault them.

Not only that but this was carried out with the financial help of public funds. Now, do we start to understand why the mainstream Japanese media is not happy to share this story.

There are several problems with having a large number of minor religions as is the case in Japan. These are often founded by individuals with no religious background or spiritual vocation.

They often lack authenticity, indeed many of these minor religions are not based on genuine spiritual beliefs or practices. This leads to confusion and disillusionment among followers, who may be genuinely seeking spiritual support.

"The proliferation of minor religions can lead to the misuse of public resources"

The potential for exploitation is huge. Without a genuine spiritual vocation, the founders of these minor religions may be motivated by personal gain or more harmful and selfish interests, as in this case.

But there is also the broader aspect of the loss of trust in religion itself. If these minor religions are found to be fraudulent or exploitative, it can lead to an erosion of trust in religious institutions altogether, especially among Christians who have a two-century record of violent persecution for spreading beliefs allegedly counter to the national interest.

And finally, the proliferation of minor religions can lead to the misuse of public resources, most egregiously in Mori’s case.

It is essential for religious institutions and communities to carefully scrutinize such religions and ensure that they are authentic and not exploiting those who seek their guidance.

And is kind of ironic that the Unification Church financial scandal has sparked a massive debate over far less grave charges, while this truly horrifying case has been deemed not even newsworthy.

The reason is simple. The media that came after the Unification Church has its own political agenda. It was biased from the start because the ultimate target was not the deviant practices used by the church to finance itself but the political party at the head of the Japanese government.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

When religion is business in Japan When religion is business in Japan
Christmas under the shadow of terrorism in Pakistan Christmas under the shadow of terrorism in Pakistan
‘Patriotic’ rice donation irks crisis-hit North Koreans ‘Patriotic’ rice donation irks crisis-hit North Koreans
China forces Christians to honor late Communist leader China forces Christians to honor late Communist leader
Indonesian priest’s social work earns Muslim award Indonesian priest’s social work earns Muslim award
Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yokohama

Diocese of Yokohama

In a land area of 27,051 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kanagawa, Shizuoka, Nagano and Yamanashi

Read more
Diocese of Baucau

Diocese of Baucau

Baucau is the second-largest city in East Timor, after Dili, the capital, which lies 122 km east of

Read more
Archdiocese of Gandhinagar

Archdiocese of Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar is the capital of Gujarat state and one of the greenest cities in the world. The Church in Gandhinagar is

Read more
Diocese of Kidapawan

Diocese of Kidapawan

In a land area of 724,189.19 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 11 towns of the Province of Cotabato, 3

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.