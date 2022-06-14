When can Iraqi Christians return home?

New clashes and social tensions are preventing displaced Christians from returning to their ancient homeland

Iraqi Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Saturday at the church of the ancient Mar Matta monastery of St. Matthew in the village of Bashiqa, some 30km northeast of Mosul, on April 23. (Photo: AFP)

The double whammy of the US-led invasion and the subsequent occupation by Islamic State has torn asunder the ancient Iraqi Church. The genocidal violence inflicted by the eight-year-old war and the four-year occupation has threatened the Christian presence in the region.

Despite the trajectory of recovery, made faster by the papal visit to Iraq in March 2021, time will tell whether the ancient Christian community in the sectarian war-torn nation can prosper again in their homeland.

An estimated one million Christians were displaced after 2003 but many returned after the defeat of Islamic State in 2017. Most Christians are hesitant to return, reportedly worried about the safety of their families. If the right conditions existed on returning, choosing home would have been the sweetest option for Christians who trace their roots to the apostolic days.

Though the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle in the old city of Mosul has been restored, paving the way for Pope Francis to pray during his 2021 four-day visit, the 1,500-year-old structure has been reduced to the ground. The apostle is believed to have lived in Mosul during his stay in the first century.

Before 2003, Mosul alone, the second-largest city in terms of population in Iraq, housed more than 50,000 Christians — mostly Assyrian and Armenian — some of whom still converse in Aramaic, the language Jesus spoke.

Five years since Mosul was liberated from the jihadists, who made it the capital of their self-styled caliphate, members from 70 families have returned to the city and fewer than 100 returned seeking their former jobs and hereditary properties.

Earlier this year, clashes started in the disputed territory of Sinjar, forcing over 10,260 people, including Assyrian Christians, to flee, many for the second or third time

Less surprisingly, few of them came with their whole families. Christians are finding it difficult to reclaim seized properties due to rampant corruption, making the cost twice as expensive.

In a report in May, the Norwegian Refugee Council said new clashes and social tensions are preventing displaced families from returning to their homes in Sinjar in the northwest. The war against Islamic State changed the power dynamics in all areas of Iraq’s precarious security environment forever.

In Sinjar, bordering Syria, Turkey is engaged in a power struggle with constant airstrikes against the Kurdistan Workers Party — an insurgent group which has been named a terrorist outfit by the US, Turkey and the European Union.

Earlier this year, clashes started in the disputed territory of Sinjar, forcing over 10,260 people, including Assyrian Christians, to flee, many for the second or third time.

Iraqi Christians are refusing to return to their former hometowns due to unemployment, poverty, deterioration of basic services, desertification and the failure of governments to set up strong democratic institutions that ensure safety and well-being.

Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, primate of the Chaldean Church, the largest Christian denomination in Iraq tha is in communion with Rome, said in early June that the current constitution cites only Islam as the source of legislation, which puts Christians inevitably at the receiving end.

This chronic politico-institutional weakness makes it easy to brand members of other faith communities "second-class citizens," the 74-year-old cardinal said.

Before 2003, Christians numbered 1.5 million, whereas now they stand below 500,000, Cardinal Sako said in a letter dated June 3.

Many have found shelter in the autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq and started practicing their faith. If threats to Christians are perpetuated by sectarian fringe elements, the instability is due to political reasons.

Like the Mediterranean nation of Lebanon, the sectarian quota system or muhasasa introduced by the US after it occupied Iraq in 2003 has failed to cobble together a government, though the polls were completed in October 2021.

Despite Iraq facing a food crisis due to the drought and the war in Ukraine, political parties are sticking to their cut-throat competition for power

Since early this year, the caretaker government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has been at the helm of the deeply divided 329-seat house. The electoral alliance, led by Shia leader Muqtada al Sadr, emerged as the largest group with 73 seats but its efforts are repeatedly stalled by opposing parties.

The victory for powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr jolted other rival Shia parties who, in turn, have rejected the results. Al-Sadr and his Kurdish and Sunni allies are pitted against the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed Shia parties.

Caught in the middle are the independents, who themselves are divided amid inducements by rival factions. The mandatory two-thirds majority needed to elect the next president, who has to name the next prime minister and his cabinet, has become elusive.

The ethnic-confessional division of institutional functions demands the head of state to be from Kurdish political representatives, the speaker to be a Sunni and the prime minister a Shia. Five seats are reserved for Christian candidates under the national electoral system.

Despite Iraq facing a food crisis due to the drought and the war in Ukraine, political parties are sticking to their cut-throat competition for power.

Last month Al-Kadhimi was forced to flee from the funeral of a celebrated poet in capital Baghdad after mourners chanted anti-government slogans and pelted the convoys of government officials.

Iraq was expected to return to a normal path after the pope's visit. In fact, the government had already taken necessary steps like declaring Christmas a permanent national holiday and fixing March 6 as the National Day of Tolerance, roping in international aid agencies, including Catholic charity Church in Need, to rebuild the nation.

However, the measures did not percolate down due to violence and mistrust in Iraq — the only country apart from Iran that has more Shias than Sunnis.

With the ongoing violence and mistrust, there is little camaraderie in Iraq, which makes any homecoming fraught with immense risks for the ancient Christian community.

* The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

