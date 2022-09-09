When an 'ideal' daddy choice backfires on Japanese TV

Selecting an ideal father to present to millions of kids is a less trivial mission than deciding on a logo for a sports event

A television screen showing a current affairs program reflected in the window of a high-rise building in the Aoyama area of Tokyo on Sept. 19, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Families are under attack by various ideologies said the pope recently. Among the many, he was certainly referring to the "open family." But what does an open family mean with respect to the traditional family?

Well if we go to Wikipedia, we actually discover that the dichotomy is obsolete.

From the list of possible family combinations, there is no specific traditional family. Instead, there is a long list of possible family arrangements — conjugal (nuclear) family, single-parent family, matrifocal family (whatever that means), extended family, blended family, monogamous family, and, of course, polygamous family.

This is all very interesting especially if we were, let’s say, to ask a child what he thinks a family is. At least in Japan, he would answer mom, dad and children. How would we know that? There is a program in Japan run by the National Broadcasting Television (NHK), expressly targeted at kids 5 to 15 years old.

In one recent episode in the presence of a progressive journalist, a kid was asked what his idea of a family was and answered exactly like the pope would have answered — mom, dad, and children. To which the astonished female journalist replied that in actuality a family is a far broader concept, just like the one presented on Wikipedia.

But that is not the only Japanese public television initiative proposing a new type of family. There is a more straightforward one that maybe didn’t turn out as well as it was planned.

The case in question is that of a 26-year-old guy named Ryuchell (or Ryucheru) who has been appearing on Japanese television for quite some years. Even though we rather not judge people by their appearance, we have to mention it here because it is probably his appearance that made him famous in the first place.

Ryuchell talks and dresses as a “genderless person,” but less language-careful people will label him as gay. No need to mention that we firmly believe that everyone is free to express their sexual orientation as they please.

But what is interesting in this case is that the NHK together with the Ministry of Health and Education has decided to pick him to be the main personality for a television program where he would be referred to as the Ideal Father.

Yes, as a matter of fact, despite everyone’s expectations given Ryuchell's looks and demeanor, he actually got married to a female model and had a kid.

So what’s the problem, someone would say. This is precisely the sign of our time; the feminization of culture and men.

And so Ryuchell, the ideal father let’s keep in mind, in this television program taught young Japanese three things in particular. "What does it mean to be an adult?", "What is independence?" and "How to live with a goal"

And all these points can be summarized with one word: responsibility.

What was about to come would be the most embarrassing moment in Japanese television history if only the outcome weren’t well hidden by mainstream media.

Ryuchell, out of the blue, declared what everyone knew already and that only the thick layer of political correctness prevented everyone to say out loud, that he actually likes guys and he could no longer refrain from being with them, therefore he decided to divorce.

We are happy if Ryuchell has finally found his true love, but we, as NHK paying customers would have expected at least an apology either from him or the NHK management for his incredibly miscast role as a father model and the fact that he couldn’t be up to the responsibility that he, as the “ideal father,” was actually teaching young people.

Instead of an apology, what we got from Ryuchell was a candid statement that he was going to form a new type of family, an open family. His no longer wife would become his roommate with whom he would share his apartment but of course, not his private moments, which he will reserve to his preferred gender of choice, men. No words were mentioned about his child.

We cannot be 100 percent sure if the above-mentioned clumsy management of public air time was driven by some kind of ideology. What we do know though is that the public was never given a choice as to whom they would rather see as a role model for an ideal father, like for example, they were given when it came to picking the Tokyo Olympic mascot characters (Miraitowa and Someity).

We have strong reasons for suspecting that selecting an optimal ideal father to present to millions of kids watching is a rather less trivial mission than deciding on a logo for an entertainment sport event.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Latest News