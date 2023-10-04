What’s behind the rising ‘loneliness’ trend in Japan

Increasing isolation among individuals could impact mental health at a broader societal level

This picture taken on Sept 19, 2021, shows a campervan enthusiast inside his 2020 Jeep JL at a campsite in Hidaka of Saitama prefecture, a suburb of Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: AFP)

In Japan, there’s a remarkable surge in the phenomenon called “solitary living.” Terms like hitorisama (literary meaning ‘one who is alone’) and ‘solo camp’ have come to represent individuals who actively prefer engaging in activities by themselves.

Social media data reveals that a significant number of these individuals are actually on a quest to find innovative ways to connect with others, but not necessarily make friends.

Their interpretation of the word ‘solo’ is particularly intriguing. Solo camping or solo group camps have gained immense popularity. Here meals and campfires are enjoyed in the company of others, but the rest of the day is spent in individual pursuits.

There’s another neologism, bocci sansen or solo participation, which denotes attending a concert strictly alone.

This trend toward solitary living began to gain momentum in January 2018, aligning with the premiere of the first season of Yuru Camp, an animated film centered on camping.

The film showcases a positive approach by high school girls toward the experience of solo camping, likely influencing the trend.

"The preference for solitude, even within a group context, transcends a passing trend: it represents a genuine anthropological metamorphosis"

For those seeking guidance before embarking on solo camping adventures, Japanese YouTube is a treasure trove. Countless videos offer insights into solo camping, covering essential equipment to ensure a safe and thrilling experience. It includes advice on lightweight and compact camping gear, selecting an optimal tent-pitching spot, mastering outdoor cooking techniques, organizing personal space, and navigating potential challenges of this distinctive adventure.

Curiously, the frequency of social media posts relating to the term ‘solo group camp’ has significantly spiked since August 2020, coinciding with the onset of the new Coronavirus pandemic. This evolution from ‘solo camp’ to ‘solo group camp’ suggests a shifting paradigm in solitary outdoor activities, potentially influenced by changing circumstances.

A crucial data point emerges after the easing of emergency measures to combat the virus in 2022: the anticipation that solo participation might revert to its original levels or decline was proved wrong.

Instead, it reached an unprecedented peak. This suggests that in Japan, the preference for solitude, even within a group context, transcends a passing trend: it represents a genuine anthropological metamorphosis in societal preferences and behaviors.

The other evolving tendency in Japan is the increasing number of individuals who view having numerous friends as a hassle, as revealed by the Seikatsu Teiten long-term survey conducted by the Hakuhodo Institute of Lifestyle Research over 30 years.

The survey raises important societal concerns. The data presents a shift in perspective, with fewer people valuing a large social circle and an increasing inclination to perceive social interactions as burdensome.

This transformation in mindset, with a significant decline in the positive attitude towards maintaining many friendships reaching a historic low of around 60 percent, clearly indicates the changing dynamics of human connection.

"If a substantial portion of the population views socializing as a hassle, this could detrimentally impact mental health"

The subsequent rise in individuals expressing the sentiment that socializing is a hassle is concerning and deserves careful analysis.

Labeling this shift as friendship fatigue indicates a growing weariness among individuals toward the complexities and demands of social relationships.

This fatigue could be attributed to various factors such as societal pressures, technological advancements altering communication dynamics, or even the overwhelming pace of modern life.

However, the implications of this trend are profound. Society thrives on social bonds and connections. A decline in the desire for meaningful relationships may lead to increased feelings of isolation and loneliness among individuals in which Japan is already a global champion.

Healthy social interactions have been linked to overall well-being, mental health, and even longevity. If a substantial portion of the population views socializing as a hassle, this could detrimentally impact mental health at a broader societal level.

Furthermore, a society that devalues interpersonal connections may witness a decline in empathy and compassion. These values are crucial for fostering a harmonious and cooperative community. The erosion of these values may have far-reaching consequences, impacting everything from personal relationships to societal unity.

Understanding the underlying causes and addressing the potential societal consequences is imperative for maintaining a balanced and interconnected society that prioritizes mental well-being and social cohesion.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

