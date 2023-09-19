What young Russians really think about the Ukraine war

The personal narratives of those seeking sanctuary in Kazakhstan shed light on the human side of geopolitical turmoil

Russians arrive in Kazakhstan crossing the Syrym border crossing point on Sept. 27, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a mobilization of hundreds of thousands of Russian men to bolster Moscow's army in Ukraine sparked demonstrations and an exodus of men abroad. (Photo: AFP)

In a deeply impassioned address in January, Pope Francis unequivocally condemned the unrelenting assault Russia had been perpetuating in Ukraine for almost a year. He labeled this ongoing conflict as not just a tragedy of war, but a profound transgression against the sanctity of human life and an affront to the very essence of divinity.

Using powerful language, he described it as a "wake of death and destruction," a stark reminder of the lives lost and the irreversible damage inflicted upon critical infrastructure.

Remarkably, the sentiments expressed by Pope Francis resonate widely. Although underestimated, it's a narrative that reverberates across Russia itself.

A growing majority of Russians oppose this war vehemently. Their dissent is so profound that they've opted for radical life-altering decisions — relocating to foreign countries and seeking sanctuary beyond their homeland's borders.

The essence of their stand is profound: a fundamental belief in the value of life and a refusal to engage in a conflict that compromises this sanctity. It's a testament to their resolute conviction that no principle, no matter how deeply ingrained, no allegiance, no matter how fervent, can supersede the yearning for a peaceful and secure existence.

This shift in mindset and lifestyle reflects a shared understanding among these individuals that life, in all its preciousness, must never be sacrificed at the altar of war.

In the face of adversity, the people I met across Central Asia have chosen a different path, one that leads away from violence and towards a life shaped by harmony and compassion.

It's a stand that echoes the universal aspiration for peace and coexistence put forward by Pope Francis, a testament to the indomitable spirit that strives for a world where dialogue triumphs over destruction, and the sanctity of life prevails over the horrors of conflict.

In the bustling lobby of an Almaty hostel, a 25-year-old Russian man sat engrossed in his work on a sleek laptop. His blond hair, impeccably styled, exuded a sense of modernity and youth.

What might have seemed like a chance encounter revealed a poignant tale of evasion and aspirations.

This young man, a software engineer, was employed by the prominent "Yandex" app, a well-known Russian company associated with taxi services. However, his role extended beyond mere taxi services; he was a software engineer for this innovative venture.

Curious, I approached him to understand his presence in Almaty.

He said his decision to reside in Kazakhstan was the result of escalating tensions and the mobilization of Russian citizens for the war. Fearing its repercussions and seeking refuge, he and his 23-year-old girlfriend relocated, choosing an online work setup to sustain themselves.

Several of their friends had followed a similar path, uprooting from Moscow, and seeking a haven away from the storm.

As I surveyed the hostel, it became evident that Russians dominated the scene. The Western contingent was sparse, and despite the language barrier, most of the Russians were engrossed in remote work.

It was a curious blend of expatriates; some possibly on business ventures, but predominantly driven by the shared motive of escaping the cold realities of the ongoing conflict.

In another conversation, a 27-year-old Russian who had recently arrived from Novosibirsk shared his story.

Having settled in Bishkek for a few months, he openly admitted his fear of the war and the reasons for his departure. Supported by his family, he opted to stay in the hostel rather than rent an apartment due to the relatively high rental costs in Kyrgyzstan compared to Russia.

His dream was profound — a vision for a democratic Russia that stood in stark contrast to the current reality. He expressed deep-rooted disapproval of the notion that a single individual, the Russian president, could treat sending young people to war as if it were a mere game.

Conversations with various expatriate Russians echoed a similar sentiment — they agreed unanimously that this war made no sense to the common people, serving only the interests of those in power.

In the heart of Central Asia, these personal narratives shed light on the human side of geopolitical turmoil.

The diaspora of young Russians, seeking refuge from their homeland, reveals a profound desire for peace and a longing for a more just and democratic world. Their stories reflect the universal aspiration for a better future, one that transcends borders and politics, uniting us all in our hopes for a harmonious world.

What adds another layer of intrigue to this narrative is the profound skepticism exhibited by these young Russian expatriates toward their own country's media outlets. They harbor a keen awareness that the war has limited support among the populace, with the bulk of the backing stemming from the older generation. It's a realization that challenges the commonly portrayed narrative and underscores a significant generational divide.

These young Russians have, in a sense, become media critics, adept at navigating a sea of information. They seek out diverse perspectives, attempting to sift through the noise and disentangle fact from fiction. Their intellectual autonomy is a testament to their yearning for a transparent and unfiltered view of the world, unshackled from the influences of biased narratives.

