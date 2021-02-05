X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

What will the Church do about the re-emergence of anti-Semitism?

The treatment of Jews by Christians is the oldest, most persistent and most treasonous of our sins

William J Grimm

William Grimm, Tokyo

Updated: February 06, 2021 04:11 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Ending 'arancel' in Philippines will open church doors

Feb 3, 2021
2

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste

Feb 2, 2021
3

Cambodia urged to drop charges against union leader

Feb 2, 2021
4

Coup plunges Myanmar further into a climate of religious nationalism

Feb 3, 2021
5

Hindu fanatics attack Christian pastor in southern India

Feb 2, 2021
6

Hong Kong Catholic nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Feb 3, 2021
7

Priest says thousands of refugees in Tigray deported to Eritrea

Feb 5, 2021
8

Cardinal Bo: Let no more blood be shed in Myanmar

Feb 4, 2021
9

Indian tribal families caned for embracing Christianity

Feb 3, 2021
10

Police clash with protesters at Myanmar embassy in Thai capital

Feb 2, 2021
Support UCA News
What will the Church do about the re-emergence of anti-Semitism?

A Jewish man prays near the menorah monument at Babi Yar in Kiev, Ukraine, where the Nazis shot more than 100,000 Jews between 1941 and 1944, to mark International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day on Jan. 27. (Photo: AFP)

Once upon a time, a speaker at my high school used the phrase “in Christian charity.”

I had a twofold reaction.

My first thought was that it was a trite cliché and not particularly appropriate to an audience that was predominantly non-Christian.

The second was more disturbing, even painful. The speaker’s comment brought boos and hisses from many of my schoolmates.

As a Christian, I was hurt by the vehemence of their reaction to the mention of Christianity, even if that mention was a tasteless or even stupid one.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

But as a Christian, I also knew that the hatred the other kids were showing was not unearned.

Many of those kids had parents with numbers tattooed on their arms, lifelong reminders of their time in Nazi concentration camps and reminders as well of millions of others who did not survive.

And I knew that the seeds of the Nazi atrocities against Jews had been planted in soil prepared for them by centuries of Christian attacks on Jews. I knew as well that most of the perpetrators of those atrocities were Christians.

Even as the Nazi “Final Solution” was in operation, the Catholic Church turned from facing it. When Bishop Konrad von Preysing of Berlin tried in 1943 to get his fellow German bishops to at least call for respect for human rights when deporting Jews (no mention of the fate to which they were being deported), the best he could get from his colleagues was a pastoral letter encouraging Catholics to respect the right to life of other races.

The bishop then approached the apostolic nuncio, Archbishop Cesare Orsenigo, the personal representative in Germany of Pope Pius XII. His response was, “It is all well and good to love thy neighbor, but the greatest neighborly love consists in avoiding making any difficulties for the Church.”

Related News

Israel Zwangel, a 19th-century Zionist, said, “The Jews are a frightened people. Nineteen centuries of Christian love have broken their nerve.”

The treatment of Jews by Christians — Orthodox and Protestant as well as Catholic — is the oldest, most persistent and most treasonous of our sins, both individually and institutionally. It is treasonous because our Lord was a Jew, and the Church began as a movement within Judaism.

In response to a new surge of anti-Semitism in Europe that has seen Jews murdered, their graveyards desecrated, synagogues defaced and a wave of anti-Jewish content on social media, the Catholic Episcopal Conference of France issued a statement that commits the bishops “to fight energetically against all forms of political and religious anti-Semitism.”

A similar situation exists in the United States, but the bishops there are focused on sex-related issues like abortion, the use of fetal stem cells in the development of vaccines, gender identity, same-sex marriage, in-vitro fertilization and other such. These are in varying degrees valid concerns, but an obsession with them has distracted attention from other situations that cry out for a response. Growing anti-Semitism is one of those.

Episcopal statements allow bishops to think they are actually doing something to confront problems, and thus producing documents is a favorite pastime of bishops all over the world. However, people who need to be either comforted or confronted by them do not spend their evenings reading declarations from bishops’ conferences.

Much has been made by some, including some bishops, of “cooperation in evil” regarding the vaccines to counter the pandemic. Those vaccines were developed using stem cells that were harvested from fetuses aborted in the last century. Rigorists claim that receiving such a vaccine somehow makes one a cooperator in the evil of those abortions.

For what it is worth, those rigorists must deal with the fact that Pope Francis (whom they may not like) and his predecessor (whom they may like) have both been vaccinated.

The concept of cooperation in evil should be applied to other issues as well, and specifically to anti-Semitism. And that application must go beyond yet more documents that simply use up paper and ink. What concrete steps will the French bishops actually take as they “fight energetically”?

There have been movements, rallies and such where Nazi and neo-Nazi symbols and slogans have been on display. Being part of such a gathering certainly qualifies as “cooperation in evil” as it swells participation in the activity and thus becomes tacit support for the anti-Semitism that is a very noticeable element of it.

Have bishops told Catholics that they must not join such gatherings and that those who go further and espouse anti-Semitic ideas and actions will be sanctioned?

In 1962, the year of that talk in my school, an American bishop excommunicated three people for opposing racial integration in Catholic schools. What sanctions are there for anti-Semitism? Adolf Hitler and other Nazi leaders who were baptized Catholics were never excommunicated.

Has anyone seen a bishop forcefully oppose gatherings where anti-Semitism is publicly celebrated by a significant number of participants? Has a bishop or any other Catholics, as Catholics, organized or joined counter-demonstrations?

Is Archbishop Orsenigo still a high representative of the Catholic Church — episcopal, clerical and lay? Must Jews still fear and hate Christian charity?

William Grimm is a missioner and priest in Tokyo and is the publisher of the Union of Catholic Asian News (UCA News). The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Korean Church defies odds to comfort patients amid Covid-19
Korean Church defies odds to comfort patients amid Covid-19
Korean nun spreads Gospel with prayer and poetry
Korean nun spreads Gospel with prayer and poetry
Hong Kong Catholic nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Hong Kong Catholic nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight
Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight
Hong Kongers can become British citizens
Hong Kongers can become British citizens
New Caritas Korea chairman seeks more sharing
New Caritas Korea chairman seeks more sharing
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

What will the Church do about the re-emergence of anti-Semitism?
Feb 5, 2021
Pakistan interfaith group marks signing of peace document
Feb 5, 2021
Catholic university joins Filipino vaccine drive
Feb 5, 2021
World must realize common humanity or fall apart, pope says
Feb 5, 2021
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
Feb 5, 2021
General gets Cambodia's first Covid-19 vaccination
Feb 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What will the Church do about the re-emergence of anti-Semitism?
Feb 5, 2021
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
Feb 5, 2021
Will Pope Francis prove 'clash of civilizations' wrong?
Feb 5, 2021
Red carpet rolls out for Indonesian Christian police chief
Feb 4, 2021
Cardinal Bo: Let no more blood be shed in Myanmar
Feb 4, 2021

Features

Oppression of minorities hinders harmony in Bangladesh
Feb 5, 2021
Independence Day leaves sour taste for Sri Lankan Tamils
Feb 4, 2021
Punjab launches Pakistan's first policy on interfaith harmony
Feb 4, 2021
Korean nun spreads Gospel with prayer and poetry
Feb 4, 2021
Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Feb 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis gets failing grade on Vatican communications reform

Francis gets failing grade on Vatican communications reform
Pray for an Economy without Trafficking in Persons

Pray for an “Economy without Trafficking in Persons”

Despite papal visit Baghdads Christians still dream of leaving

Despite papal visit, Baghdad's Christians still dream of leaving

Bishops urge president of Haiti to relinquish power

Bishops urge president of Haiti to relinquish power

Cardinal says papal visit to Iraq is a signal to the entire country

Cardinal says papal visit to Iraq is “a signal to the entire country”

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 5 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 5 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us share resources because all comes from You

Lord, help us share resources because all comes from You
May the martyrdom of Paul Miki and companions bring the light of Christ

May the martyrdom of Paul Miki and companions bring the light of Christ
St. Paul Miki and Companions

St. Paul Miki and Companions
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.