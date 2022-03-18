Sri Lanka

What turned Sri Lanka into a hungry nation?

The island nation faces an unprecedented economic crisis due to mismanagement by the Rajapaksa government

An opposition activist holds up bread at a protest against rising living costs near the entrance to the Sri Lankan president's office in Colombo on March 15. (Photo: Ishara Kodikara/AFP)

By Ben Joseph Updated: March 18, 2022 08:19 AM GMT

Thousands of people took to the streets of Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo to protest against an unprecedented economic crisis and the spiraling prices of essential commodities.

Crowds of angry people surrounded the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa shouting slogans against the government. Leaders of the opposition party, the United People's Force, addressed them, saying the March 15 protest was the beginning of a campaign to oust the government.

The crisis worsened after the government devalued the Sri Lankan rupee by 20 percent on March 7, aiming to contain the worsening foreign exchange deficit. But the move resulted in more price rises for essentials such as rice, milk, petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

The cheapest packet of the staple rice and curry is now selling at 300 Sri Lankan rupees (US$1.10) against 125 last year. To buy a kilogram of tomatoes, Lankans have to shell out 350 rupees and double that amount for a kilo of green chilies.

A kilogram of ordinary rice costs 450 rupees ($1.70) and a liter of milk costs 263 rupees. Fuel costs have increased 40 percent in recent months with petrol now costing 283 rupees a liter and diesel going for 176. The fuel crisis also hit electricity as some power plants were shut down, leading to seven-hour power cuts across the country.

The island nation of 22 million people historically depends on imports for some essential commodities as domestic production is insufficient to meet demand. For example, since local dairy farms cannot produce enough milk, the government imports milk powder to meet demand.

"The president made an ill-advised political move by making Sri Lanka a nation of organic food, which worsened the situation"

Over the past two years, Sri Lanka’s imports continued as usual but exports gradually dwindled, primarily because of the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. That meant its foreign exchange reserves were getting drier.

Import-reliant Sri Lanka is now broke and has no money to foot the bills of goods shipped from other nations. The government is banking on neighboring countries to help it face the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

The Rajapaksa government did almost nothing to replenish foreign exchange other than borrowing. The president made an ill-advised political move by making Sri Lanka a nation of organic food, which worsened the situation.

In the run-up to the 2019 election, Rajapaksa promised to implement a 10-year plan to make the island nation the world’s first country to produce all its food organically.

His first major step, after coming to power in 2019, was to impose a nationwide ban on farmers using synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. He also banned their import in order to make farming fully organic.

The result of that 2020 decision was alarming. Domestic rice production fell 20 percent in the first six months of 2021, forcing the country to increasing rice imports. It spent $450 million on importing rice alone last year.

The ban on chemical fertilizers also reduced the production of tea, its major export that brought in $811 million in 2019. In 2020, production and exports fell some 10 percent, worsened by Covid-19 restrictions.

The ongoing Ukraine crisis has also hit the economy as both Russia and Ukraine are buyers of Sri Lankan tea.

The country is facing difficulties in meeting its next overseas debt repayment. Its dollar-denominated debt repayments due this year total more than $6 billion, which includes $1 billion maturing in July.

"Despite lifting the ban, prices of essential items became dearer as the shock lingered. Nearly 1,000 bakeries have closed due to a severe shortage of cooking gas"

As the island nation is on the verge of a sovereign debt default, its foreign currency reserves have plunged. On March 7, the central bank said forex holdings dropped to $2.31 billion in February from $2.36 billion a month earlier.

Due to Covid-19, Sri Lanka lost $4 billion of annual foreign currency inflows from tourism, which usually contributes more than 10 percent of GDP. As the tourism industry dried up during the pandemic, forex reserves dropped from over $7.5 billion in 2019 to $2.8 billion in July 2021.

In November 2021, following nationwide protests, the government called off the ill-conceived national experiment to become the first nation in the world to rely on organic farming.

Despite lifting the ban, prices of essential items became dearer as the shock lingered. Nearly 1,000 bakeries have closed due to a severe shortage of cooking gas, Reuters reported on March 7, quoting the industry association.

While imposing rules against hoarding and declaring a state of economic emergency, the government has denied the food shortage. However, it has given power to the army to seize food from traders and supply it to consumers at fair prices.

Sri Lankans have fallen on hard times and a social media post described the situation succinctly: Worried about an LPG shortage, a Sri Lankan man bought an electric cooker. Now that there are power disruptions, he could not use it. He then bought a power generator. Now there is no fuel to run it.

Sri Lanka borrowed heavily to cover the cost of development from the international capital market through issuing international sovereign bonds (ISBs). The government plans to reduce outstanding ISBs to $11.55 billion by July, in line with the strategy to reduce ISB debt gradually to around 10 percent of GDP.

"The government has so far relied on bilateral loans from China and India to bolster its finances while shunning an IMF bailout"

When such a crisis hits a nation, the usual response is to seek the support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, Sri Lanka has not been able to make a decision on it. The bailout prescription by the IMF contains many austerity measures that would add salt to the wounds of Sri Lankans who are already pushed to the wall.

Besides, the international lender’s stringent conditions may put spokes into social welfare schemes which are essential to prevent starvation in times of distress.

Though Finance Minister Basil Rohana Rajapaksa favors seeking an IMF bailout, Central Bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, a confidant of President Rajapaksa, is vehemently opposed to the move.

The government has so far relied on bilateral loans from China and India to bolster its finances while shunning an IMF bailout. Both Asian superpowers are out in the open to woo the strategically located Indian Ocean nation into their fold.

In February, Sri Lanka inked a $500 million credit facility with India to import fuel. Under the financial package pledged by India, Sri Lanka will receive a $1 billion credit facility to import essential items from India. The credit facilities will make India the top source of imports for Sri Lanka, a position currently held by China.

China has already given the island nation $1 billion in loans and $1.5 billion in a currency swap deal since March 2020. To aid Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, China is seeking to restart negotiations for a free trade agreement. China is Sri Lanka’s biggest bilateral lender and foreign investor.

Given the magnitude of the economic crisis, these loans are not enough to bail out Sri Lanka from a serious crisis. Regardless of restructuring debt, defaulting on debt or even successfully repaying its debt, the damage is already done.

Sri Lankans’ ordeals started with the decision to go organic by a populist president. Since then, one problem after another has hit the island nation from which it is difficult to escape in the near future. The poor people in Sri Lanka will suffer most while the rich can make merry with their money power.

