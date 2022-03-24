News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Jesuit Father Myron J. Pereira, based in Mumbai, has spent more than five decades as an academic, journalist, editor and writer of fiction. He contributes regularly to UCA News on religious and socio-cultural topics.
What lurks behind the veil in India?
As the country slowly slides away from constitutional values, what looms ahead is enslavement to archaic and feudal values
Published:
March 24, 2022 03:58 AM GMT

Updated:
March 24, 2022 04:03 AM GMT

Indian students hold a protest in Chennai on March 16 against Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold a ban on girls wearing the hijab in classrooms. (Photo: AFP)

For centuries, men have told women what they should wear or not wear. And these diktats have usually depended on religion, class and ethnicity.

Thus Catholic nuns, for example, wore a prescribed habit — to distinguish them not just from their married sisters but also from each other.

And fashion, which is very much a class phenomenon, serves to distinguish the rich from the poor, the global from local, “us from them” and introduces attractive variations into ethnic clothing.

Get UCA News in your Inbox
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

These few preliminary remarks may be seen as background to the recent controversies related to the Muslim hijab. How has this primitive tribal custom, which doesn’t even find a place in the Quran, become a defining garment for modern Muslim women?

The words burqa, abaya and niqaab are unfamiliar to the Quran. The word hijab is found but does not refer to a veil or headscarf as it does today. It’s been translated as a barrier, screen, partition or curtain. It has no reference to women’s clothing at all.

Then how has the hijab assumed such an important role in the social and political life of Muslim women? For this, it’s advisable to look at the political situation of the Muslim world.

"As immigrants in a strange land, they cling to their native cultures, careful to distinguish themselves from the values of their host countries"

The countries of West Asia, most of them feudal kingdoms or oligarchies, have come under Anglo-American hegemony for decades. Most have been reduced to pawns in the global game of thrones.

Many of these countries are Islamic today but have had rich histories of dominance and independence. Even more, a significant number of their populations are now migrants in Europe.

As immigrants in a strange land, they cling to their native cultures, careful to distinguish themselves from the values of their host countries. Keeping their womenfolk secluded and inviolate now assumes an importance far beyond its actual significance. Controlling the clothing that women wear is one way of doing this.

Something similar is happening in India, where Muslims who ruled the land for eight centuries discover that they are now strangers in their own land.

Simply put, the insistence on covering the female body is directly proportionate to the degree of unease and threat felt by men in a given society. For no matter the society, it’s men who call the shots. This is what patriarchy is all about.

And as always, one falls back on religion to lend support to social behavior. Thus Christians with the cross, Hindus with building temples, and Muslims with the veil.

"There are many who are not racist, yet cannot stand the veil — the feminists are among these — for they believe that it is demeaning and oppressive to all women"

As the French scholar on Islam, Olivier Roy, correctly observes, the issue is complex because two issues are entangled: ethnicity and religion.

There are many who are not racist, yet cannot stand the veil — the feminists are among these — for they believe that it is demeaning and oppressive to all women.

And there are racists who do not oppose the veil — because they think that anyway these people are "much too different from us" — and so let them keep their "inferior customs."

How does what we have said refer to the recent case of the hijab-wearing students in a Karnataka college?

The college, with the courts and the government behind them, are opposed to girls covering their faces in a public institution. On the face of it, this is secularism in practice — everyone, no matter what religious community they belong to, should wear the commonly accepted uniform to college.

But the girls in question proudly wish to assert their identity in a society that is rapidly being Hinduized and where minorities are being shown their place.

The insistence on a secular uniform comes from a political party that has no qualms about a chief minister of another state coming to office in the saffron robes of a Hindu monk!

"As India slowly slides away from the constitutional values of secularism, democracy and equality before the law, what looms ahead is not freedom but enslavement to archaic and feudal values"

And while Muslim women are attacked for wearing the veil, no one objects to Sikh men with a turban.

These female students want education but also wish to assert their identity as Muslims because religious identity has become a platform in all majoritarian politics.

Is this therefore an issue of a woman’s right to choose or is it a question of communal identity?

As India slowly slides away from the constitutional values of secularism, democracy and equality before the law, what looms ahead is not freedom but enslavement to archaic and feudal values.

Religion is being invoked not as the freedom to believe and dissent but as the hotbed of indoctrination and rigidity.

And as always, it is women — whether dressed in a hijab or jeans — who pay the heaviest price

* The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
1 Comments on this Story
DESMOND COUTINHO
I have lived long enough to read the thoughts of an ignorant Jesuit. The Niqab which has been banned by colleges in Karnataka does not cover the face. It covers the hair. Secular colleges in India tend to demand that the face is covered with a face mask. The row specifically most people in Karnataka know was created as a pre-election cause celebre and as soon as the BJP got their landslides the matter was dropped. I have read informed opinion about the hijab row which is now heading to the Supreme Court a day late and a dollar short but not from this Jesuit. Modern Jesuits continue to disappoint.
Reply
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
ALSO READ
What does a woman really want?

What does a woman really want?
An old question, first raised by Freud, is now calling for some surprisingly new answers
Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world

Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world
Bilingualism and multilingualism, combined with technology, show the way to the future
Re-imagining the Church in India

Re-imagining the Church in India
What are we, and where would we like to go?
Is India on the path to genocide?

Is India on the path to genocide?
American scholar Gregory Stanton's warnings are not alarmist but based on hard evidence
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.