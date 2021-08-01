X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

What is our fulcrum amid Covid-19 pandemic?

God is like a bosom friend and is right in our hearts, so we can pray and talk to him anywhere and anytime

Teresa Pham Thuy

Teresa Pham Thuy

Published: August 01, 2021 04:25 AM GMT

Updated: August 01, 2021 04:27 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims

Jul 30, 2021
2

Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption

Jul 30, 2021
3

Sri Lankan girl's death stirs protests over child slavery

Jul 29, 2021
4

Call for immediate release of Cambodian trade union activist

Jul 29, 2021
5

Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission

Jul 29, 2021
6

Indian Christians face persecution even in pandemic

Jul 29, 2021
7

Faith and coffee inspire pilgrims at Korean Catholic shrine

Jul 29, 2021
8

Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi

Jul 29, 2021
9

Backlash over Singapore pastor's 'sin' comments on student murder

Jul 29, 2021
10

Filipino priests issue stark lockdown poverty warnings

Jul 29, 2021
Support UCA News
What is our fulcrum amid Covid-19 pandemic?

Lovers of the Holy Cross of Khiet Tam nuns celebrate the 50th anniversary of the foundation of their congregation in January in Ho Chi Minh City. Women religious are being asked to help provide health care in the southern Vietnamese city. (Photo courtesy of tgpsaigon.net)

The coronavirus outbreak has turned everything from every corner of the globe totally upside down. So many plans, programs and schedules have had to be canceled. Unemployment has soared dramatically, damaging economic and social activities and seriously affecting people's lives.

The power of the deadly virus has taken more than 4 million lives and debilitated innumerable other people around the world.

These grave difficulties make people's lives precarious and miserable. Many dominant values such as fame, fortune, social status and others that people used to hold onto are now rocked to their foundations. What is a solid fulcrum for people to face these great uncertainties?

First, each of us knows that we have confines and so do other people. Therefore, we must always rely on one another and need to live in families and in communities to survive. No one can live alone without needing others. Even though those who live alone always use food, clothes and other basic commodities made by others. We always depend on one another to be able to exist.

We also trust in Almighty God since we carry within us the desire to be peaceful, to have a long stable life and to be happy forever.

Yet everything and everyone are finite in this world, so we do not always get what we want. Only omnipotent God can do all things and only in him is there boundless love. Although God is extremely exalted, he always looks at the lowly and does not despise anyone who comes to him. God is full of love and is our most secure support in this life.

Whenever I encounter the trials and tribulations of everyday life, I have an endearing habit of looking up at the crucifixion

We are created by God's infinite love; he knows our limitations and weaknesses as we are. That love is most clearly shown in Jesus in the human condition. He accepted to live in a limited body and to die like a human, except for sin.

Whenever I encounter the trials and tribulations of everyday life, I have an endearing habit of looking up at the crucifixion. The bottom line to all questions is that Jesus was resurrected, opening a new life in grace and eternal happiness with God the Almighty Father.

Believing in him, I accept my life as a journey to my Father's heavenly house. I know where I come from, what I live for and where I end up going. Receiving him as my fulcrum, I am more peaceful amid the enormous difficulties of life. When I look up at the Cross of Jesus, I always meet his outstretched arms that always wait to bless me. He is my fulcrum and ecstasy of bliss in this life.

In life, I meet a lot of good people and I know they are the epitome of the goodness that he gives me. Through them, I feel the love of God, who is the source of all goodness.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Turning to him in all things, I enjoy peace amid my life's trials since I am firmly convinced of one thing: God never disparages me, never fears me disturbing him. I feel that I am loved by God and have him as my fulcrum, so I walk peacefully on this earthly journey that is full of uncertainties.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many people are driven to bleak despair, committing suicide to resolve their deadlock because they could not find a fulcrum. Covid-19 acts as a graphic reminder of the truth we have forgotten for a long time — that nothing in this world is so solid to become our real fulcrum.

Even our lives are not guaranteed because today we are alive but tomorrow we are dead. Surely one day, whether we like it or not, we will walk out of this world. We are walking in the world as in a journey only and God awaits us at the end of that journey. In every moment, we have him as our true fulcrum. I realize that and I am gentler with all the problems of life.

God is like a bosom friend and is right in our hearts, so we can pray and talk to him anywhere and anytime. When we encounter anything, happy or sad, we can also tell him, especially when we are suffering abject miseries. He is like a loving father, always taking tender care of us.

As St. Peter said: "Cast all your anxiety on him for he cares for you." The Lord personally said: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Mt. 11:28)

This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published on tgpsaigon.net here.

Also Read

Indonesian pastor spreads love through fundraising
Indonesian pastor spreads love through fundraising
Manila dioceses back on lockdown after Covid scare
Manila dioceses back on lockdown after Covid scare
Spike in new Covid-19 cases in Timor-Leste
Spike in new Covid-19 cases in Timor-Leste
Filipino Catholics to honor ex-president with 40 Masses
Filipino Catholics to honor ex-president with 40 Masses
Indonesian prosecutors want death for eight drug smugglers
Indonesian prosecutors want death for eight drug smugglers
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Former Taiwan vice president joins Pontifical Academy of Sciences
Aug 1, 2021
What is our fulcrum amid Covid-19 pandemic?
Aug 1, 2021
Indonesian pastor spreads love through fundraising
Aug 1, 2021
As Mass numbers grow, US parishes weigh benefits of continuing livestream
Jul 31, 2021
Biblical scholar and world's oldest cardinal dies at 98
Jul 31, 2021
Proof of Covid vaccination not needed for Masses in Italy
Jul 31, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What is our fulcrum amid Covid-19 pandemic?
Aug 1, 2021
Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
Jul 30, 2021
The Eucharistic face to face
Jul 30, 2021
Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021

Features

Indonesian pastor spreads love through fundraising
Aug 1, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
Jul 30, 2021
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response
Jul 30, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to feed and console Covid victims
Jul 30, 2021
Elderly left to die as Thailand's Covid crisis worsens
Jul 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Food for our souls

Food for our souls
Jesuits set up revolutionary university in Burkina Faso

Jesuits set up “revolutionary” university in Burkina Faso
The complexity of epidemics

The complexity of epidemics
The Wrong Men

The Wrong Men
A bidding prayer or two this Sunday

A bidding prayer or two this Sunday
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 1 Aug 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 1 Aug 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Monday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Monday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may I have a grateful heart

Lord, may I have a grateful heart
We pray for those who deny the divine and human Jesus

We pray for those who deny the divine and human Jesus
Saint Eusebius of Vercelli | Saint of the Day

Saint Eusebius of Vercelli | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.