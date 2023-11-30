What growing ‘phone phobia’ among young Japanese adults reveals

Virtual interactions over genuine face-to-face communication are reshaping personal relationships

A recent survey conducted by a Tokyo-based IT firm has revealed that over 70 percent of individuals in their 20s and 30s in Japan experience a phobia of using their phones for calling.

The survey, which targeted 562 respondents aged 20 or older working in offices with landline phones, found that 57.8 percent of all participants felt uncomfortable talking on the phone. This discomfort was even more pronounced among those in their 20s and 30s, with 72.7 percent expressing a lack of comfort with telephone conversations.

The survey clearly suggests that the rise of social media messaging functions may have contributed to this "phone phobia" trend by reducing opportunities for phone communication.

In fact, the implications of this study extend far beyond its immediate scope when we delve into the everyday experiences that corroborate its findings.

As someone deeply engaged in conversations with young people due to my profession, the revelations of the study did not surprise me at all. Rather, they seemed long overdue. The detrimental impact of new media communication on the face-to-face interactions of the younger generation in Japan is glaringly evident in their daily lives.

A recent encounter I had on a crowded train exemplifies this broader trend. I had a conversation with a 21-year-old nurse, and soon we transitioned from casual chit-chat to more profound topics.

While discussing her aspirations for family and children, her response, although not surprising, shed light on a concerning shift in societal values. Despite societal pressures and media narratives discouraging the younger generation from embracing traditional family structures, she expressed a genuine desire for a large family.

However, the catch was somewhat surprising; she didn't necessarily envision marriage or even having a boyfriend.

Upon further exploration, she openly shared that, like many of her peers, the need for a life partner was not on the table even in the face of a yearning for parenthood. Her perspective revealed a willingness to embrace motherhood but without the conventional trappings of a committed relationship.

The prevalent reason for this unconventional viewpoint is palpable to anyone who observes the social landscape, particularly in Japanese cafes or restaurants. Couples under the age of 25, when encountered, often sit across from each other, engrossed not in conversation but in endless scrolling on their phones.

This pervasive trend paints a blunt picture of how the younger generation perceives relationships.

The partner, instead of being a source of joy, is viewed as a potential hindrance, a sentiment reinforced by the apparent disconnection exhibited in these public spaces.

The prioritization of virtual interactions over genuine face-to-face communication is reshaping not only personal relationships but also the very fabric of societal expectations.

It prompts a critical examination of the evolving dynamics between individuals, revealing a complex interplay between technology, societal norms, and the fundamental human desire for connection.

In light of this, we are compelled to reflect on the Japanese government's approach when addressing the declining birth rate, i.e. by simply offering subsidies for newborn kids. It raises questions about the effectiveness of such measures, especially given the widespread discomfort young kids show with interpersonal communication.

While financial incentives may provide temporary relief for families, they fail to address the root cause of the declining birth rate, which, in part, stems from societal shifts in communication preferences.

Instead of primarily relying on subsidies, the government could consider the following alternative approaches: improve work-life balance policies to alleviate the stress on individuals and couples, making it more feasible for them to encounter new people and make new connections.

This point Japan has started to address already.

In 2022, a government survey revealed a rise in the use of paid leave by private-sector workers to 62.1 percent, a record high but still below the government's target of 70 percent by 2025.

This survey, conducted by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, involved 6,421 firms with 30 or more full-time employees, with 3,768 valid responses. Larger companies with 1,000 or more employees had a higher leave usage rate (65.6 percent) compared to smaller firms (57.1 percent).

Still, the government's goal to promote a "work-interval system" saw only 6 percent of firms adopting it.

However, this policy alone is insufficient, and there exists another, yet unexplored, cost-effective solution that the government has yet to consider.

This potential strategy involves leveraging the public media channel, NHK, to spotlight interviews with families blessed with four or five children. Surprisingly common, such families do actually exist even within my immediate small social circle.

Portraying the positive aspects of a joyous and fulfilling family life with a large number of children could serve as a more impactful promotion of childbirth than traditional subsidies. And most importantly this approach incurs no additional costs for taxpayers and has the potential to challenge the prevailing anti-natalist mindset ingrained in the younger generations.

