What does a charter draft by sadhus reveal about new India?

Seers and scholars have drafted a ‘new constitution’ proposing a Hindu nation

Indian Kanwariyas, devotees of the Hindu deity Shiva, carry pots of holy water from the river Ganges during their ritualistic walk towards Varanasi, in Allahabad on July 21. (Photo: AFP)

India’s constitution came into effect on Jan 26, 1950, completing the nation’s transition toward becoming an independent, democratic republic. But a self-appointed constituent assembly of 30 Hindu seers and scholars has come up with the draft of a "new constitution" for their proposed "Hindu Rashtra" (Hindu nation).

If the Hindu savants associated with the Shankaracharya Parishad of Varanasi, the northern city regarded as India’s spiritual capital, have their way then Muslims and Christians will be barred from voting in the Hindu Rashtra.

These visionaries also want India’s capital to be shifted from New Delhi to Varanasi, which also happens to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

What happens then to the prime minister’s dream project — the central vista that includes a new parliament building — expected to be inaugurated before 2024? Your guess is as good as mine.

But going by the minutiae — like voting rights only for Hindus, a Dharam Sansad (literally, a religious parliament) in place of the parliamentary system, and Gurukuls (loosely translated, abodes of master teachers) to replace the modern school system — looks like someone is bent on a Hindu version of Pakistan.

The draft of this new constitution is expected to be presented at the Prayagraj Dharam Sansad, to be held in the holy city of Allahabad in March 2023.

Swami Anand Swarup of Varanasi reportedly justified the exclusion of Christians and Muslims from voting, saying “it is the same in other countries. Do Islamic countries give the right to vote to Hindus living there?”

The Indian Varna system of social stratification based on caste has also been incorporated in the draft constitution while listing out several of its merits. Clearly, the Dalits and tribal people, as also the other backward castes (OBCs), need to watch out.

It seems the cover page will depict an "Akhand Bharat" or unified Indian subcontinent that could irk India’s neighboring countries as this would require them to merge with the new Hindu Rastra.

Interestingly, neither the Modi government nor the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted so far.

When contacted, Sunil Oza, the prime minister’s point person in his parliamentary constituency, said: “We don’t give a damn. The party is not supposed to react to each and every stupid thing done by stupid people. They don’t seem to realize that they’re defying and dishonoring the constitution.”

Oza further dismissed the wise men from Varanasi as “a bunch of jokers.”

But a Jesuit priest working among the tribal people in central Gujarat said: “As a Christian, I can only say that it is sad that the government is allowing such elements to operate freely.”

The priest even sounded despondent when he said there was no way to raise an objection because these men enjoyed the patronage of India’s ruling party.

“They are openly going against the constitution. Imagine if someone from a minority community spoke in a similar manner, what would be the fate? What would be the response of the federal government? Certainly, the reaction will be prompt and very harsh.” he said.

Such unsavory developments may be easily dismissed by the authorities but they do heighten the insecurity among minority communities. The government does not have to say anything but it is clear minorities don’t matter anymore.

Is there no way to counter such elements? Or is it that the silence of the government is a hint that it is open to the idea of Hindu Rashtra, as proposed by the seers.

A Muslim public intellectual in Ahmedabad, who did not want to be identified for obvious reasons, asked. “If this isn’t an anti-national act, what is? Shouldn’t these people be facing legal action for advocating a kind of nation that is against the spirit of a democratic republic?”

It must be mentioned here that not every Sadhu or seer subscribes to this idea of Hindu Rashtra.

Rishikesh-based Yogi Rakesh Nath Mahant, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Tirth Raksha Samiti or committee to protect Hindu pilgrim places, feels religious people should keep away from politics.

Strangely, hundreds of Hindu outfits have sprung up lately and are seeking favors in the form of funds or otherwise. The government has been happily obliging them, perhaps hoping these outfits could come in handy in mobilizing the support of the Hindu masses when the ruling party needs them.

Professor Gaurang Jani from the University of Gujarat says such elements were always present in Indian society, but they could not campaign for a Hindu Rastra openly.

“Today, they have an enabling environment to say whatever they want to say. Hence you find many individuals and organizations openly worshipping the killers of Mahatma Gandhi. These organizations are emboldened now because they feel they can get away with anything. Now they rule this country and they have nothing to fear,” Jani says.

But so long as there is democracy in India, nobody can change the constitution, the professor added.

However, there is no denying that forces pushing for the Hindutva agenda are getting increasing support across the nation. This social psyche is clearly a reflection of where India is headed under the present regime.

Hindu Rashtra may not become a reality and minorities might not lose their voting rights any time soon. Still, such happenings help to keep the Hindutva pot boiling while also keeping the minorities on tenterhooks.

They are made to realize as often as possible and in as many ways as possible that they are second-class citizens and don’t belong here.

*Basant Rawat is a senior journalist based in Gujarat. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

