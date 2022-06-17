WFP launches emergency food aid scheme in Sri Lanka

UN agency aims to provide food aid to about 3 million vulnerable people in the crisis-hit nation

Sri Lankan woman Sandhya Kumari, 49, now grows plants to sell as a means to support her family. (Photo: WFP)

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has launched an emergency food aid program in Sri Lanka to help millions get life-saving food as the island nation struggles amid a worsening economic crisis.

WFP distributed food vouchers to pregnant women in capital Colombo on June 16 to kick off its campaign that aims to assist up to 3 million vulnerable people with food, cash and vouchers, says a press release from WFP's Asia and the Pacific office in Bangkok.

The monthly vouchers for pregnant women are worth 15,000 rupees (US$40) each and will allow more than 2,000 women to buy essential food. It will also enable them to get antenatal care provided by the Public Health Division of the Colombo Municipal Council.

WFP reports that food inflation in Colombo hit a record high of 57.4 percent May. In addition, many poor families continue to struggle to afford food amid acute shortages of fuel for cooking and transport. Nearly 9 million people, or 22 percent of the Sri Lankan population, are food insecure and need assistance urgently. Nutritious foods such as vegetables, fruits and protein-rich products are now out of reach for many low-income families.

About 86 percent of families are resorting to at least one coping mechanism, including eating less, eating less nutritious food and even skipping meals altogether, WFP surveys found.

“Pregnant mothers need to eat nutritious meals every day, but the poorest find it harder and harder to afford the basics. When they skip meals, they are putting their and their children’s health at risk,” said Anthea Webb, WFP deputy regional director for Asia and the Pacific, who is now in Colombo.

"Each day that passes sees an increase in food and fuel prices globally, making it vital that we act now"

“Poor families in cities and those who work on estates have seen their incomes plummet while market prices have soared. Each day that passes sees an increase in food and fuel prices globally, making it vital that we act now.”

WFP’s long-held collaboration with Sri Lanka's government for national nutrition programs has been hit hard by the economic crisis. However, the agency is bolstering social safety net programs to assist millions.

Some one million children will get assistance from WFP through the national school meal program, while another one million people — mothers and children — will receive nutritionally fortified food through the Thriposha program, and one million people will get emergency food rations through food, cash or vouchers.

WFP’s emergency food aid program is part of the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan launched by the UN in Sri Lanka on June 9. The plan requires $47 million to provide life-saving assistance to 1.7 million people from June to September.

The agency said it will require $60 million to provide food aid to 3 million people until December.

Latest News