News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

WFP launches emergency food aid scheme in Sri Lanka

UN agency aims to provide food aid to about 3 million vulnerable people in the crisis-hit nation

Sri Lankan woman Sandhya Kumari, 49, now grows plants to sell as a means to support her family

Sri Lankan woman Sandhya Kumari, 49, now grows plants to sell as a means to support her family. (Photo: WFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 17, 2022 04:02 AM GMT

Updated: June 17, 2022 06:11 AM GMT

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has launched an emergency food aid program in Sri Lanka to help millions get life-saving food as the island nation struggles amid a worsening economic crisis.

WFP distributed food vouchers to pregnant women in capital Colombo on June 16 to kick off its campaign that aims to assist up to 3 million vulnerable people with food, cash and vouchers, says a press release from WFP's Asia and the Pacific office in Bangkok.   

The monthly vouchers for pregnant women are worth 15,000 rupees (US$40) each and will allow more than 2,000 women to buy essential food. It will also enable them to get antenatal care provided by the Public Health Division of the Colombo Municipal Council.

WFP reports that food inflation in Colombo hit a record high of 57.4 percent May. In addition, many poor families continue to struggle to afford food amid acute shortages of fuel for cooking and transport. Nearly 9 million people, or 22 percent of the Sri Lankan population, are food insecure and need assistance urgently. Nutritious foods such as vegetables, fruits and protein-rich products are now out of reach for many low-income families.

About 86 percent of families are resorting to at least one coping mechanism, including eating less, eating less nutritious food and even skipping meals altogether, WFP surveys found.

“Pregnant mothers need to eat nutritious meals every day, but the poorest find it harder and harder to afford the basics. When they skip meals, they are putting their and their children’s health at risk,” said Anthea Webb, WFP deputy regional director for Asia and the Pacific, who is now in Colombo.

"Each day that passes sees an increase in food and fuel prices globally, making it vital that we act now"

“Poor families in cities and those who work on estates have seen their incomes plummet while market prices have soared. Each day that passes sees an increase in food and fuel prices globally, making it vital that we act now.” 

WFP’s long-held collaboration with Sri Lanka's government for national nutrition programs has been hit hard by the economic crisis. However, the agency is bolstering social safety net programs to assist millions.

Some one million children will get assistance from WFP through the national school meal program, while another one million people — mothers and children — will receive nutritionally fortified food through the Thriposha program, and one million people will get emergency food rations through food, cash or vouchers.

WFP’s emergency food aid program is part of the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan launched by the UN in Sri Lanka on June 9. The plan requires $47 million to provide life-saving assistance to 1.7 million people from June to September.

The agency said it will require $60 million to provide food aid to 3 million people until December.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christians under siege in India, Myanmar Christians under siege in India, Myanmar
Sri Lankan bishops urge relief package for poor Sri Lankan bishops urge relief package for poor
Should priestly celibacy be optional? Should priestly celibacy be optional?
Timor-Leste Catholics celebrate feast of Corpus Christi Timor-Leste Catholics celebrate feast of Corpus Christi
Philippine bishops float watchdog for good governance Philippine bishops float watchdog for good governance
Saintly Italian teen's Eucharistic exhibition starts in Macau Saintly Italian teen's Eucharistic exhibition starts in Macau
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Belgian bishop asks pope not to make him a cardinal

Belgian bishop asks pope not to make him a cardinal

Retired Bishop Lucas Van Looy has been criticized for not always reacting vigorously against clerical sexual abuses when he was head of the Diocese of Ghent (2004-2019)

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.