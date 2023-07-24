News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Western pilgrims flock to Japan’s ‘Our Lady of Akita’

It’s a space to strengthen your Catholic faith in the presence of praying hospitable sisters and classical Japanese design

Western pilgrims flock to Japan’s ‘Our Lady of Akita’

The chapel of Seitai Hoshikai, called Our Lady of Akita, was constructed in traditional Japanese style to convey to local people that the Catholic Church is universal and that Jesus Christ is the savior of all people — including the Japanese. (Photo: seitaihoshikai.com)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: July 24, 2023 03:14 AM GMT

Updated: July 24, 2023 04:40 AM GMT

As a minority religious group in Japan, Catholicism holds a smaller presence compared to other religions. As of 2021, there were approximately 431,100 Catholics in Japan (0.34 percent of the total population), 6,200 of whom were clerics, religious and seminarians.

Every year thousands of Catholic pilgrims arrive from abroad and embark on long journeys to sacred sites and pilgrimage destinations of religious significance.

Catholic pilgrims in Japan often visit places of historical importance, where significant events related to their faith have taken place. Some of the notable pilgrimage destinations include shrines, churches and holy sites associated with saints, martyrs and miracles.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Nagasaki for example holds a deeply historical and poignant significance, while in the Kyushu region, there are tens of locations closely tied to a period of intense persecution endured by Catholics during the Tokugawa period (1603-1868).

This era, known as the "Christian Persecution," resulted in the suppression and eradication of Christianity by the ruling authorities. During this dark period, many Catholics went into hiding to preserve their faith and avoid persecution.

Nagasaki, with its strategic location and historical ties to early Christian missionaries, became a significant center for these underground Catholic communities.

But worshippers are by no means only heading to the southwest of Japan. They have also begun making pilgrimages to less easy-to-reach places like a renowned Catholic convent in northern Japan as inbound tourism bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.

On a hill outside the city of Akita is the Catholic Convent Seitai Hoshikai. The chapel was built in Japanese-style architecture by the "Miyadaiku” (carpenters specializing in temples and shrines) from Takasaki City in Gunma Prefecture with the hope that the Catholic Church would take root in the spiritual climate of the people in Japan.

The multistory structure gives the impression of a Buddhist temple if you were to look at it from a distance.

The Seitai Hoshikai is a small Catholic religious organization established in 1970 by Bishop John Shojiro Ito in Niigata, Japan. The members of this institution are devout Catholic women who lead lives centered on prayer, following the examples of Jesus Christ and Mary. They take vows of Obedience, Chastity, and Poverty, dedicating their lives to serving God and their fellow humans.

The institute comprises two groups of sisters: one residing at the Motherhouse in Akita, leading a communal life centered on prayer, and the other actively involved in evangelizing laypeople in society.

Bishop Paul Daisuke Narui of Niigata characterizes it as a place of prayer, where individuals can escape their busy routines and open their hearts to the peaceful and sacred environment.

Prayer is emphasized as the cornerstone of Christian daily life, and the sisters of Seitai Hoshikai are fully devoted to continuous prayer.

The chapel is dedicated to the statue of the Virgin Mary, a statue which was carved in 1963 by a wood sculptor from Akita City. It is said that the statue has shed tears a total of 101 times from 1975 to 1981.

It is one of the few approved Marian apparitions in the world. The cotton swabs used to wipe the tears away were tested and the tears have been proved to be of human origin.

Pilgrims come here not only from Japan but also abroad, from countries like Poland, France, and Spain, seeking inspiration from the exemplary life of the Holy Mary. And maybe the fact that they come to the far east in this remote and little-known location allows them to further strengthen their faith, so they can depart with a renewed sense of dedication to their daily endeavors.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Western pilgrims flock to Japan’s ‘Our Lady of Akita’ Western pilgrims flock to Japan’s ‘Our Lady of Akita’
Pope: Changes in Argentine church reflect vision of its architect Pope: Changes in Argentine church reflect vision of its architect
Tekakwitha meet opens with calls to protect Indigenous women Tekakwitha meet opens with calls to protect Indigenous women
Pope calls young people to be enriched at World Youth Day Pope calls young people to be enriched at World Youth Day
Violence erupts in India's Manipur over viral video Violence erupts in India's Manipur over viral video
Kurdish exiles in limbo since Iran's mass protests last year Kurdish exiles in limbo since Iran's mass protests last year
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Wuchang

Diocese of Wuchang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuchang is a diocese located in the city of Wuchang in

Read more
Archdiocese of Ranchi

Archdiocese of Ranchi

In a land area of 5,299 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers two civil districts -- Ranchi and

Read more
Diocese of Pyongyang

Diocese of Pyongyang

The Pyongyang diocesan territory has a land area of 42,939 square kilometers and covers Pyongyang city, and the

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

The diocese of Weifang (Yidu) covers an area of 16,139 square kilometer. It covers 6 cities (of Qingzhou, Zhucheng,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.