X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

West urges Cambodia to rethink Mother Nature arrests

Environmentalists also charged with insulting the king as well as plotting to overthrow the government

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: June 24, 2021 06:31 AM GMT

Updated: June 24, 2021 06:47 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian police arrest Muslims in religious conversion case

Jun 22, 2021
2

The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan

Jun 21, 2021
3

Amazon founder's father gives $12m to US Catholic school

Jun 23, 2021
4

Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea

Jun 22, 2021
5

Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row

Jun 21, 2021
6

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics

Jun 23, 2021
7

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Jun 21, 2021
8

Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery

Jun 23, 2021
9

Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media

Jun 23, 2021
10

Christians seek removal of Pakistani PM's 'offensive' interview

Jun 22, 2021
Support UCA News
West urges Cambodia to rethink Mother Nature arrests

Environmentalist Sun Ratha has been charged with insulting Cambodia's king. (Photo: Mother Nature)

Western countries have rallied behind three young environmentalists arrested by Cambodian authorities and charged with insulting the king and plotting to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Sun Ratha, 26, Ly Chandaravuth, 22, and Yim Leanghy, 32, face 5-10 years in prison in a case that human rights groups say is part of an ongoing government crackdown on dissidents including opposition politicians, independent journalists and environmental advocates.

“Very troubled to hear of the arrests of more environmental youth activists,” US ambassador Patrick Murphy said on social media. “Documenting pollution is a public service, not terrorism. We urge authorities to be responsive to its citizens, not to silence them.”

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Australian embassy echoed those sentiments, saying it was concerned about arrests made for non-violent environmental advocacy.

“We do not believe that peaceful action of this kind is a threat to political or social stability, and we encourage the Royal Government of Cambodia to support Cambodia’s young people to express their concerns on the issues they care about,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Free and open dialogue is the best way to further peace and prosperity, both in Cambodia and our region.” 

Cambodia's highly politicized courts mean that the environmental activists charged have no chance of getting a fair trial

Police had initially charged the three from the Mother Nature environmental group with terrorism and alleged their activities were “planned by foreign bosses abroad.”

The arrests were made after the US cut aid to the Cambodian government’s wildlife and environmental conservation programs, saying the government had failed to defend protected areas from illegal logging.

Mother Nature has adopted an aggressive approach to environmentalism in Cambodia and found itself targeted by the authorities amid a crackdown on opposition politicians and the independent press ahead of elections in 2018.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court handed five Mother Nature activists 20-month jail sentences last month and fined them US$1,000 for inciting serious social unrest and conspiracy to incitement.

Related News

Sweden also said it was concerned about recent legal actions against young environmental activists in Cambodia, adding that civil engagement, access to information, transparency and dialogue were key components for sustainable development.

“Engaged youth is part of the future and should be encouraged,” it said online.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said the Cambodian government had stepped up its campaign to silence activists peacefully advocating to protect the environment.

"Foreign governments, the United Nations country team and international donors should call on the Cambodian authorities to drop their absurd charges against the environmental activists and publicly condemn any further clampdown on peaceful activism," he said.

"Cambodia's highly politicized courts mean that the environmental activists charged have no chance of getting a fair trial." 

Also Read

Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'
Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'
Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies at 61
Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies at 61
Thai hospitals run out of beds for Covid-19 victims
Thai hospitals run out of beds for Covid-19 victims
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Thai Catholics and Buddhists strengthen ties
Thai Catholics and Buddhists strengthen ties

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'
Jun 24, 2021
Filipinos remember Aquino as corruption-fighting president
Jun 24, 2021
Pakistani PM condemned for misogynous remarks
Jun 24, 2021
Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
Jun 24, 2021
Korean archdiocese plans contest to revitalize church music
Jun 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Troop withdrawal will return Afghanistan to the Taliban
Jun 24, 2021
Japanese reject the Olympics and inoculation
Jun 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021

Features

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Jun 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops in England Wales set up new panel to curb abuse

Catholic bishops in England, Wales set up new panel to curb abuse
Mexican Catholic bishops call for peace after polls

Mexican Catholic bishops call for peace after polls
Bishops in Southern Africa protest exclusion of refugees from vaccination campaign

Bishops in Southern Africa protest exclusion of refugees from vaccination campaign
Religious sisters stepping up to help new immigrants to the United States

Religious sisters stepping up to help new immigrants to the United States
Part II Synods without true synodality

Part II: Synods without true synodality?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
We have to bow down before God and humbly surrender ourselves to His will

We have to bow down before God and humbly surrender ourselves to His will
Lord Jesus, you were ready to touch the leper

Lord Jesus, you were ready to touch the leper
Saint William of Montevergine | Saint of the Day

Saint William of Montevergine | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.