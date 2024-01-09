News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
'Wept tears of relief,' says Indian gang rape victim

Bilkis Bano heaves a sigh of relief after Supreme Court ordered her violators released early by government, return to jail

A woman holds a placard during a protest against the release of men convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano during the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat, in Mumbai on Aug. 23, 2022

A woman holds a placard during a protest against the release of men convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano during the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat, in Mumbai on Aug. 23, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, India

By AFP, India

Published: January 09, 2024 04:55 AM GMT

Updated: January 09, 2024 05:10 AM GMT

"I have wept tears of relief," said the Indian gang rape victim after the Supreme Court on Jan. 8 ruled that those convicted for the crime but released early by the government, must return to jail.

Bilkis Bano and two of her children were the only survivors among a group of Muslims attacked by a Hindu mob in the western state of Gujarat in 2002 during one of post-independence India's worst religious riots.

"I have smiled for the first time in over a year and a half. I have hugged my children. It feels like a stone the size of a mountain has been lifted from my chest, and I can breathe again. This is what justice feels like,” she said in a statement released by her lawyer Shobha Gupta.

Bilkis, now in her 40s, was pregnant at the time and seven of the 14 people murdered were relatives, including her three-year-old daughter.

She thanked the court for "giving me, my children and women everywhere, this vindication and hope in the promise of equal justice for all".

The attack took place when Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, now India's prime minister, was the premier of Gujarat.

Modi was accused of turning a blind eye to the riots but was cleared of any wrongdoing in 2012, two years before his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won national power.

The 11 convicts were freed in August 2022 following a recommendation by a state government panel but must now return to jail within two weeks, the Supreme Court in New Delhi ruled.

Such hate

News of the verdict was greeted with fireworks in Gujarat's Randhikpur, Bilkis's home village.

"I have said before, and I say again today, journeys like mine can never be made alone," Bilkis said.

"I have had my husband and my children by my side. I have had my friends who have given me so much love at a time of such hate, and held my hand at each difficult turn."

In 2022, the men were accorded a heroes' welcome when they were released and a viral video showed relatives and supporters welcoming them with sweets and garlands.

The convicts' release triggered angry reactions across the country, especially since it coincided with India's Independence Day celebrations, when Modi spoke about women's safety and security.

Soon afterwards, Bilkis said she was "bereft of words".

After the Supreme Court verdict, she said she had nearly given up hope and thanked all who had supported her to allow her to continue.

"I felt I had exhausted my reservoir of courage, until a million solidarities came my way," she said.

The opposition Congress party welcomed Monday's ruling, saying it exposed the BJP's "callous disregard for women".

"It is a slap on the face of those who facilitated the illegal release of these criminals and also those who garlanded the convicts and fed sweets to them," spokesman Pawan Khera posted on social media.

"India will not allow administration of justice to be incumbent on the religion or the caste of the victim or the perpetrator of a crime."

