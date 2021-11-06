X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Well-researched work shows lessons in aging from convent life

One key is that the nuns don't think of aging as a problem, says Anna I. Corwin's new book

Nancy L. Roberts, Catholic News Service

Nancy L. Roberts, Catholic News Service

Published: November 06, 2021 01:59 PM GMT

Updated: November 06, 2021 02:03 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodian king promulgates law to end Khmer Rouge tribunal

Nov 5, 2021
2

China jails 600 Christian cult members amid crackdown

Nov 4, 2021
3

Thai government urged to free Cambodian migrant advocates

Nov 5, 2021
4

Indonesia's Widodo 'failing to protect Papuan civilians'

Nov 4, 2021
5

Referendum proposed to settle Indian church dispute

Nov 5, 2021
6

Cardinal Coutts celebrates Diwali in Pakistan temple

Nov 4, 2021
7

Islamist insurgents launch attacks on Thai security forces

Nov 4, 2021
8

No proof jailed teen is autistic, says Cambodian court

Nov 5, 2021
9

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 5, 2021
10

Philippine health chief voices fears as Manila curfew ends

Nov 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Well-researched work shows lessons in aging from convent life

"Embracing Age: How Catholic Nuns Became Models of Aging Well" by Anna I. Corwin. (Photo: goodreads.com)

If your intuition suggests that nuns tend to live to a ripe old age, you are not mistaken. There is something about religious commitment that fosters physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

In this fascinating, beautifully written book, Anna I. Corwin illuminates the linguistic, cultural and religious practices that help a Midwestern convent of the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart age gracefully.

"Embracing Age: How Catholic Nuns Became Models of Aging Well" by Anna I. Corwin. Rutgers University Press (New Brunswick, New Jersey, 2021). 202 pp., $29.95.

One key is that the nuns don't think of aging as a problem. Not for them euphemisms such as "senior citizen" or "older adult"; they are happy to be called "elderly" and "old." It would never occur to the sisters to praise someone for looking young "despite their age."

Rather than follow society's prescription of "successful aging" (i.e., independence and "active" living), they embrace aging as a normal part of life. As Corwin, an anthropologist, explains, the nuns create a community in which "they learn to support each other as they age and as they teach each other how to age well."

This social support takes place in myriad ways -- during Mass, prayer, shared meals and hallway chats, and even informal card games. The nuns are also enriched by their frequent pastoral visits to their elderly, infirm sisters. This loving connection goes both ways.

Early in her research, Corwin observed that "Catholic sisters seem to experience fewer chronic conditions as they age." And those "who live in constant chronic pain and can no longer walk, work or even leave their room in the infirmary, seem to experience each day with remarkable peace and joy."

Another key to the sisters' ability to age with grace comes from their view of what well-being is. The modern world teaches us to fight aging, pain and death at all costs.

But to the sisters, well-being means "not only physical and mental health but -- most important to them -- a deep and enduring connection with the divine."

In her many interviews, Corwin learned that the nuns prioritized "time and space to pray, the ability to serve those in need and a deep connection to God."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Perhaps not surprisingly, Corwin found that the older sisters in poor physical health prayed not for recovery but instead for "endurance and spiritual comfort." They also prayed for others, an activity which helped them remain connected to their community.

And the infirm nuns often visited those who were even more infirm than themselves, providing social and spiritual support. This grew directly from the value the sisters placed on human beings in every stage of life, not just the phase when they were active and productive.

This meant that older, physically declining nuns were embraced with love by the other sisters and kept engaged with community life. And this also showed younger nuns that they would be respected and valued even in their later years when they might develop chronic conditions such as dementia.

Corwin, who earned her doctorate at the University of California, Los Angeles, is an associate professor at St. Mary's College of California. Her deeply researched book is a model of scholarship while also engaging nonacademic readers as well with its insightful and eloquent portrayal of convent life.

Perhaps most intriguing is the revelation in "Embracing Age" that we too could live happier and healthier lives in old age by following some of the sound pathways that these sisters have demonstrated.

In particular, the nuns' lives show that our bodies themselves are social entities. Indeed, Corwin notes "how profoundly the social world shapes the body. ... How we age is connected to how we interact in the world. The social practices in which the nuns engaged shaped their health, their well-being and their understanding of aging."

 

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

India's Covid hospital fire kills 11
Nov 6, 2021
Singapore urged not to hang mentally disabled trafficker
Nov 6, 2021
China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi's grip on power
Nov 6, 2021
China vows no mercy for Taiwan independence 'diehards'
Nov 6, 2021
Pope plans Dec. 2-6 visit to Cyprus and Greece
Nov 6, 2021
Well-researched work shows lessons in aging from convent life
Nov 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Suicides highlight poor mental health care in Indonesia 
Nov 5, 2021
Requiems in Vietnam field hospitals for Covid-19 patients
Nov 5, 2021
Divine mercy soothes patients and volunteers in Vietnam hospitals
Nov 3, 2021
A climate catastrophe looms on the floodwaters of ignorance
Nov 3, 2021
Modi's embrace of Pope Francis is more optics than substance
Nov 2, 2021

Features

Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels
Nov 5, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Nov 4, 2021
Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
The women guarding India's rainforest 'refugees'
Nov 3, 2021
Columbariums the final resting place for Nepal's Christians
Nov 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The careful choreography of a plenary

The careful choreography of a plenary
What ever happened to the Easter People

What ever happened to the Easter People?
Why I stay in the Church

"Why I stay in the Church"
The gift of self

The gift of self
Babylon Boogie Street

Babylon & Boogie Street
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.