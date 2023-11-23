Welcoming trans-persons into the Catholic Church

The sacredness of the life of the unborn, preached from pulpits, should be extended to all human life

Indian transgender activists hold a candlelit vigil to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance in Hyderabad. The event is held worldwide in November to remember trans-persons who have been victims of violence. (Photo: AFP)

Our 86-year-old Pope Francis has been doing his best to open the minds and hearts of the Catholic community to be sensitive to the LGBT+ community. Way back in 2013, his now famous quote “Who am I to judge” when asked about gay priests made an impact all over the world.

A document released by him on Oct. 31 provides nuanced guidance to Catholic Churches all over the world to become more inclusive. The document gives permission to baptize and allow trans-persons to be godparents and witnesses at marriages if it does not cause scandal or disorientation among other Catholics.

India officially recognized the trans community in law as the third gender by order of the Supreme Court in April 2014. Yes, people have negative attitudes towards trans-persons, commonly known as the hijra community, who are marginalized by Indian society.

Changing negative attitudes toward the community is the duty of ‘teachers’ in the Church. But it is sad to note when Christian leaders say that the Indian Church “with its diversity of Catholics would need more time to come to terms with the baptism of transgender people.”

I would like to point out that the bias is only in the Catholic Church, not Christian Churches as stated because the National Council of Churches in India (NCCI) has a very good program to support LGBT+ persons.

An Ecumenical Document on Human Sexuality was issued by the NCCI way back in September 2011 for implementation in member Churches. It made three significant points — sexuality is essentially relational and has pluriform expressions; we need to reread sexuality into scripture, tradition, and liturgy; and the Church has to be an inclusive community.

“It is high time that the Catholic Church upgrade its understanding of sexuality through evidence-based published research"

It would help leaders of the Catholic Church if they read and adopt this document.

Olga Aaron, a trans-woman from the Church of South India told me, “I have been baptized as a baby and grown into a trans-woman. The Church of South India gave me confirmation as an adult as part of their Transgender Ministry.”

Our Catholic leaders have to learn how to be inclusive like Jesus Christ from their Ecumenical counterparts.

Rachael Alphonso, a doctoral student and an ally of Rainbow Catholics India (RCI), points out, “It is high time that the Catholic Church upgrade its understanding of sexuality through evidence-based published research in medicine, sociology, and psychology. We are no longer in an era where the clergy’s words will be accepted unquestioningly, considering that the congregation today is often equally or even better educated than them. Jesus met with the public, lived among them and interpreted scripture based on love. When will the Catholic Church learn to do the same?”

I had a conversation with Father Stanislaus Alla about his negative comment in the article published by UCA News. He agreed that he should have made a more sensitive comment, being a moral theologian, and should have focused more on what the Catholic Church should do to change the negative perception of its members.

Alla said, “Clergy and religious have a major responsibility in bringing this issue into our formal and informal conversations rather than avoiding it” and asserted that “it is crucial to remember that all of us have innate, inalienable and God-given qualities of sanctity and dignity. Now this Vatican document provides those who have been discriminated against, a way to be welcomed into the Church, into the larger tent where there is space for all.”

The metaphor of the “tent” has been used by Pope Francis as a synodal imperative for radical inclusion.

The sacredness of the life of the unborn, preached from pulpits that often target women, should be extended to all human life, even those of the LGBT+ community. Why is their lived reality being negated?

"If we do not take the trouble to listen to the stories of LGBT+ persons, how can we achieve participation and communion?"

Baptism should be given to anyone who asks for it freely after receiving the necessary catechesis.

Certainly, there should not be the slightest indication of any form of coercion. Refusing to baptize a trans-person with the excuse that the community is not ready for it is the lamest excuse that could come from men who profess to carry on the mission of Jesus.

What would Jesus have done if he encountered a trans-person today who wanted to become his follower?

Yes, the Synod on Synodality is all about mission, participation and communion, so that the “tent” of the Church can be expanded to include all.

Listening is an important part of the process of mission for achieving synodality. If we do not take the trouble to listen to the stories of LGBT+ persons, how can we achieve participation and communion?

RCI has documented stories of its members on its website and Facebook page to sensitize Catholics, especially Catholic parents who have been made to feel that their LGBT+ children are sinners or are going through a phase that needs healing. I have listened to the heartrending stories of children rejected by their parents because of the advice given to them by priests.

“I am what I feel, Not what you see,” is the cry of LGBT+ persons, many of whom have taken their lives because of non-acceptance by their parents and community. Do these lives mean nothing to the Catholic Church?

A young trans-woman member of RCI shared how she experienced terrible discrimination when she was in a Catholic school as a boy. Our Catholic schools can be proactive in promoting the fullness of life for LGBT+ persons by creating awareness among its teaching staff and students to accept them.

The mission of the Catholic Church is “to give life, life in abundance” (Jn 10:10) to all human persons regardless of their gender because that is what Jesus came to do.

Trans-persons do not like to be referred to as “transgenders.” Transgender is an adjective and should never be used as a noun.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

