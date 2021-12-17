X
India

Website launched for India's Latin-rite Catholics

The Communio website will help the faithful to know more about the service the Church is rendering across the country

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: December 17, 2021 06:25 AM GMT

Updated: December 17, 2021 09:35 AM GMT

Website launched for India's Latin-rite Catholics

Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão of Goa and Daman launches the Communio website in Panjim, the state capital of Goa, India, on Dec. 16. (Photo supplied)

India’s Latin-rite Catholic bishops’ council, one of the largest among the three rites in the country, launched the Communio website at a function in the western state of Goa on Dec. 16.

Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão of Goa and Daman, who is president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), clicked open the website (www.communio.in) at a formal function held in the state capital Panjim.

“The new website will help the dioceses and religious congregations to know more about the services of Communio,” the CCBI said in a press statement.

The press statement signed by Father Stephen Alathara, CCBI deputy secretary-general, said the website “provides relevant details about Communio and information concerning project applications and related guidelines.”

“It also helps the faithful to know about the service the Church is rendering in our country and provides an online opportunity for people of goodwill to generously contribute towards the evangelization work of the Church in India,” he added.

Communio is also meant to inspire the lay faithful to do volunteer work and collaborate in the work of sharing the Good News brought by Jesus.

The objective of Communio India is to assist dioceses and religious congregations while working in the missions

Communio India was inaugurated during the 29th Plenary Assembly held in Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh state, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 8, 2017.

The objective of Communio India is to assist dioceses and religious congregations while working in the missions. It aims to build a culture of sharing among the faithful in order to express solidarity with needy brothers and sisters in the country.

It also aims to encourage the faithful to pray and help missions and missionaries and promote missionary vocations, to inspire the lay faithful to work in mission areas as lay missionaries and to prepare all the faithful as missionary disciples envisaged by Pope Francis in Evangelii Gaudium, his 2013 apostolic exhortation on the church’s mission of evangelization in the modern world.

The Catholic Church in India comprises the Latin rite and two Oriental rites, Syro-Malabar and Syro-Malankara.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Latin rite follows the Roman liturgy introduced by European missioners in the 15th century, while the two Oriental rites, both based in Kerala, follow Syrian Church traditions and trace their origins to St. Thomas the Apostle.

