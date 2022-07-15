News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Webb telescope images feed mind and spirit, Jesuit astronomer says

'We do not live by bread alone, especially in these times,' says Brother Guy Consolmagno, director of Vatican Observatory

Webb telescope images feed mind and spirit, Jesuit astronomer says

This image released by NASA on July 12 from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shows a landscape of mountains and valleys speckled with glittering stars which is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic News Service

By Catholic News Service

Published: July 15, 2022 05:28 AM GMT

Updated: July 15, 2022 05:40 AM GMT

The Jesuits at the Vatican Observatory were wowed like most people by the beauty of the photos from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, but the director said they also are excited by the scientific information the telescope will reveal.

"Such images are a necessary food for the human spirit -- we do not live by bread alone -- especially in these times," said Jesuit Brother Guy Consolmagno, the observatory director, after NASA released the first batch of images from what the space agency describes as "the largest, most powerful space telescope ever built."

"The images are gorgeous, as anyone can see for themselves," Brother Consolmagno said. "It's a tantalizing glimpse of what we'll be able to learn about the universe with this telescope in the future."

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

NASA described Webb's mission as studying "every phase of 13.5 billion years of cosmic history -- from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between."

"The science behind this telescope is our attempt to use our God-given intelligence to understand the logic of the universe," Brother Consolmagno said. "The universe wouldn't work if it weren't logical. But as these images show, the universe is not only logical, it is also beautiful."

"This is God's creation being revealed to us, and in it we can see both his astonishing power and his love of beauty," the Jesuit said.

The Vatican Observatory director also noted that "astronomy is a small field," so he knows many of the scientists who helped build the instruments on the telescope and plan its observations.

Their years of effort, he said, "is a tribute to the power of the human spirit, what we can do when we work together."

"And at the same time," he said, "I am amazed and grateful that God has given us humans, his creation, the ability to see and understand what he has done."

Pointing to the telescope's "first spectrum of water vapor in the atmosphere of an exoplanet," a planet that orbits a star outside the solar system, Brother Consolmagno reminded readers of one of his Jesuit-scientist predecessors.

"It was about 150 years ago when Father Angelo Secchi, S.J., put a prism in front of his telescope lens on the roof of the St. Ignatius Church in Rome, and made the first spectral measurements of the atmospheres of the planets in our own solar system," he said. "I can only imagine how delighted he would be to see the science he pioneered applied to planets unknown to him orbiting distant stars."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lanka in turmoil as president flees nation amid mass protests Sri Lanka in turmoil as president flees nation amid mass protests
Indonesian police nab suspects for circulating child pornography Indonesian police nab suspects for circulating child pornography
Francis, a pope who saves the creation Francis, a pope who saves the creation
Hong Kong’s Italian missionary protests activists’ detention Hong Kong’s Italian missionary protests activists’ detention
Pilgrimage to ‘Land of Baptism’ uplifts Pakistani Catholics Pilgrimage to ‘Land of Baptism’ uplifts Pakistani Catholics
Manila’s Catholic center resumes supporting homeless, beggars Manila’s Catholic center resumes supporting homeless, beggars
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Brazilian Catholic seminarians get a dose of missio ad gentes

Brazilian Catholic seminarians get a dose of “missio ad gentes”

4th National Missionary Congress of Seminarians aims to make mission the central axis of formation and help seminarians acquire an authentic missionary spirit

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.