Indonesia

'Weak God' comment causes storm in Indonesia

Protestant politician issues apology after posting offensive remarks allegedly aimed at Muslims on Twitter

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: January 06, 2022 08:34 AM GMT

Updated: January 06, 2022 08:50 AM GMT

'Weak God' comment causes storm in Indonesia

Ferdinand Hutahaean issues an apology in a video message after he was reported by two individuals to police on Jan. 5 following an offensive tweet. (Photo: Screenshot from Ferdinand Hutahaean’s video posted on Twitter)

A Protestant politician in Indonesia has landed himself in hot water with Muslims and Catholics after allegedly calling God “weak.”

Ferdinand Hutahaean, a Democrat Party politician who failed to win a national assembly seat in national elections in 2019, came under fire after posting a tweet in what was seen as a dig at Muslims.

The tweet said: “Poor you, your God is evidently weak [and] must be defended. My God is amazing, [he] is everything. He is my defender, and my God does not need to be defended.”

It prompted two complaints to be lodged with police on Jan. 5 accusing him of insulting Islam.

A hashtag #TangkapFerdinand (arrest Ferdinand) also went viral on social media.

Police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan said Hutahaean would likely be summoned for questioning.

The question is why do such words come from a person who some say truly respects diversity and does not want people insulting God or a certain religion in this country

Hutahaean’s tweet, which has since been deleted, was also condemned by religious groups, including the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and the Union of Catholic University Students of the Republic of Indonesia (PMKRI).

MUI deputy chairman Anwar Abbas said in a statement, a copy of which was received by UCA News, that he truly lamented “such cynical comments.”

“The question is why do such words come from a person who some say truly respects diversity and does not want people insulting God or a certain religion in this country,” he said.

“It really hurts the feelings of the faithful, particularly Muslims.”

He called on Hutahaean to apologize.

PMKRI chairman Benediktus Papa said Hutahaean’s tweet did not portray the views of Christians and had the potential to destroy religious harmony.

Referring to the police investigation, he said he would back any action to show respect for pluralism.

Hutahaean said his tweet was taken out of context and he would take legal action against the two complainants “because they have defamed me.”

In a video posted on Twitter, he delivered an apology for the original tweet, saying it was “an imaginary dialogue between my heart and mind” and had nothing to do with a certain group or religion.

Indonesian police arrested a Christian YouTuber after a series of complaints were filed by Muslims accusing him of blasphemy

The tweet was the latest in a series of controversial posts on social media in Indonesia.

Joseph Suryadi, a 39-year-old Christian, was charged with blasphemy on Dec. 15 for allegedly insulting Islam by comparing the Prophet Muhammad with an alleged child rapist in a social media post.

In August last year, Indonesian police arrested a Christian YouTuber after a series of complaints were filed by Muslims accusing him of blasphemy.

Muhammad Kace, a former Muslim who converted to Christianity, was accused of insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad by claiming the prophet was “surrounded by devils and liars” in a video posted on YouTube.

