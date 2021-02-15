X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India

The pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party has been gaining ground in former leftist strongholds

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Updated: February 15, 2021 10:34 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Spread of evangelical groups causes alarm in Sri Lanka

Feb 15, 2021
2

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws

Feb 12, 2021
3

Catholic nuns, priests join Myanmar anti-coup protests

Feb 15, 2021
4

Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case

Feb 12, 2021
5

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists

Feb 12, 2021
6

Govt under pressure to save Indonesia's 'forest paradise'

Feb 12, 2021
7

Cambodia approves emergency use of Covid vaccines

Feb 13, 2021
8

Mekong River drops to 'worrying' low levels

Feb 12, 2021
9

Philippine diocese creates Covid-19 ministry

Feb 12, 2021
10

Religions unite behind anti-coup protests in Myanmar

Feb 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India

An artist paints an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesh ahead of the Maghi Ganesh festival in Mumbai on Feb. 13. The pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gaining ground in communist strongholds. (Photo: AFP)

The downward slippery journey of Indian communists, electorally and in exerting influence on the sociopolitical mindset, has been phenomenal in the last decade.

In the regions where they are losing their grip, the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gaining. The religious minorities who should be happy about atheism losing ground are now more worried about an even worse form of political ideology gaining power.

The BJP, which is pushing to make India a nation of Hindu hegemony, came to power in Tripura by ousting its communist government in 2018. The BJP is also gaining political support in West Bengal and Kerala, two other communist strongholds.

As Kerala gets ready for state elections in April-May, the BJP’s political meetings and roadshows are getting more people than ever before. That should worry both Christians and Muslims in the state who have traditionally opposed the BJP’s pro-Hindu politics.

The BJP’s growing support base naturally means dwindling popularity for Kerala’s two traditional political alliances — one led by the Congress party and the other led by leftist parties.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The leftist parties’ ouster from power in Kerala, the only state where they now run the government, will perhaps wipe out communism from Indian politics.

The Marxist-led Left Front lost power in their one-time stronghold West Bengal in 2011 after ruling the state for 34 years at a stretch. In 2018, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) lost power in yet another small state, Tripura, which has a sizable number of native Christian tribal people.

But Kerala’s communist leader and current chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, refuses to move along the stricter communist path the comrades walked in Tripura and West Bengal.

Critics say Vijayan has already tinted the red flag of the communists with the hues of saffron, the color associated with Hindus. In other words, he has taken care not to offend Hindus with his so-called reformist and progressive communist ideas.

One example is the state dropping the idea of pressing for the entry of women of reproductive age into a popular temple against its tradition. Vijayan’s government pushed for the entry of all women to the temple following a Supreme Court order favoring it two years ago. Massive rallies, supported by the BJP, followed, forcing Vijayan to leave the issue silently.

Related News

Vijayan is also trying to gain the support of Hindus and Christians, notwithstanding their ideological indifference to the politics of religion. The reported growth in influence of radical Islamic forces in Kerala and the government action to check it should gain some support from Hindus and Christians.

The leftists may describe this appeasing of religion as pragmatism. But pragmatism, as they say, is often a good political substitute for sheer naked opportunism. 

It was Kerala communists’ pragmatism that led them to accept democracy and to install the world’s first elected communist government in the state in 1956. From then on, communists have become part of the electoral battle in India.

As they weakened in states, they also failed to win seats in the national parliament. In the 2019 general election, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) could gain only 1.7 percent of polled votes and just three seats in the 543-seat house. In the previous election in 2014, they had nine seats, and in 2009 16 seats.

What does this gradual weakening of Indian communist forces indicate? One straight takeaway is the decline of secular ideology in the country. The communists could be anti-religion, but they have long been the real custodians of a secular polity where nearly 80 percent of its 1.3 billion people are Hindus.

The electoral data in the last 15 years — of the three national elections and numerous state elections — clearly shows not only the weakening of communists but also the rise of the BJP, particularly in states like West Bengal and Tripura. We see the same trend now in Kerala.

In other words, the weakening of communists signals more opportunities for the rise of Hindu nationalism, something that leaves religious minorities, Muslims and Christians nervous and worried.

One of the major fears among religious minorities and a section of left-liberals has been that the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi could change the constitution to discard the parliamentary system and give a major push to make India a Hindu Rashtra (nation).

Communist confusion

Will the leftists remain relevant in Indian politics? The possibility of Christians and Muslims backing communists against the BJP is ruled out. These religious communities cannot support atheism-based political outfits and the Church maintains a policy of not supporting any political party. The god-denying communists also cannot seek votes on religious lines.

The sociopolitical situation has driven them to restart negotiations with the Congress party for an alliance for the 2021 state polls in West Bengal. Here they need to fight two formidable rival parties — the BJP and a regional outfit named Trinamool (Grassroots) Congress.

"The worry is bigger as most BJP votes come from former leftists. The communist leaders do not seem to have discovered any great electoral strategy to win back their support base," says political observer Vidyarthi Kumar.

Ramakant Sanyal, a political analyst in West Bengal, says if the leftists “cannot do well this time, they face the chances of losing their very relevance. They have been out of power in the state since 2011.”

A sizable number of communist leaders in West Bengal believe that the BJP is a bigger enemy than Trinamool Congress. Thus the leftists may even work out some post-poll arrangement with Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, who was instrumental in dethroning the communists in the state.

Appropriating communalism

In Kerala, Vijayan is accused of indulging religion-based tactics in his desperation to win this year’s state election. He reportedly made anti-Muslim statements trying to bolster electoral prospects among Christians and the majority Hindu base.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said a rival Congress alliance partner, the Indian Union Muslim League, is gaining prominence in state politics. It is alleged the statement aims to get the support of Hindus and Muslims, which could lead to religious polarization in the state.

This happens at a time when the BJP is vigorously pushing radical Hinduism to make deeper penetration in Kerala.

Vijayan’s government has been slowly implementing a court order on the age-old dispute between the two Christian factions — the Orthodox and rival Jacobite. The court order asked to take over more than 1,100 churches from the numerically stronger Jacobites and hand them over to the Orthodox outfit. It is argued that not implementing the order helped the communists in the December civic body polls.

Of course, such sheer opportunism of the left is being exploited by BJP leaders, who showed an interest in helping the warring Christians find peace. They arranged for leaders of the Orthodox and Jacobite factions to meet Prime Minister Modi, seeking his intervention. Presenting Modi as a prime minister interested in the well-being of Christians could help the BJP gain ground among Kerala Christians.

The double standards of communists, who preach secularism but practice communal politics while terming it pragmatic politics, have been the reason for their destruction. The erstwhile champions of the working class, the peasants and the poor have lost track.

The Indian communists are just another political party trying to win elections, with little difference from other parties like the BJP. The only difference may be in scale.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan
Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan
Indian Jesuit's fears over planted evidence gain ground
Indian Jesuit's fears over planted evidence gain ground
Indian Christians oppose Saraswati worship circular
Indian Christians oppose Saraswati worship circular
Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations
Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations
Christians demand justice after attack on Bangladeshi church
Christians demand justice after attack on Bangladeshi church

Latest News

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Feb 16, 2021
Philippine police storm Catholic school to arrest students
Feb 16, 2021
Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan
Feb 16, 2021
Report slams widespread abuses by Indonesian police
Feb 16, 2021
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Feb 16, 2021
Philippine diocese consecrates woman to life of virginity
Feb 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Feb 16, 2021
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Feb 16, 2021
Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations
Feb 16, 2021
Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India
Feb 15, 2021
Pope Francis points way to better times beyond Covid-19
Feb 15, 2021

Features

Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Feb 15, 2021
The Wall of Jesus stands tall in Pakistan
Feb 15, 2021
Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Feb 14, 2021
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Nigerian Catholic bishops criticize govt for refusing to accept help

Nigerian Catholic bishops criticize govt for refusing to accept help
Archbishop of Paris closes experimental Vatican II parish

Archbishop of Paris closes experimental, "Vatican II" parish
Iranian converts have to prove their faith to obtain asylum

Iranian converts have to prove their faith to obtain asylum
Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking

Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
The paradox of new media and social media

The paradox of new media and social media
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 16 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me focus on You

Lord, help me focus on You
O Lord bless all people with peace

O Lord bless all people with peace
Saint Gilbert of Sempringham

Saint Gilbert of Sempringham
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.