Pakistan

WB’s poverty alleviation funds elude Pakistani Christians

The inclusion of minorities was not a priority for the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund initiated by the World Bank

In this photograph taken on March 28, 2017, Pakistani Christians walk on a street in the congested neighborhood of Youhanabad, the largest Christian neighborhood in Lahore city, Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: October 28, 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Updated: October 28, 2022 11:05 AM GMT

Some of the poorest Christians living in the ghettos of Punjab province and Scheduled Caste or former untouchable Hindus have been left out of the World Bank’s targeted intervention to reduce poverty in Pakistan.

A study of the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) authored by Christian researchers Asif Aqeel and Advocate Mary Gill released on Oct. 26 says the financial assistance program failed to include the poorest sections of the country's religious minorities.

Published by UK based Institute of Development Studies, the study features a chapter titled, “What About Us? Global Perspectives on Redressing Religious Inequalities,” which addresses the inadequacies of the program worth US$250 million that are said to have benefited some 10 million marginalized and vulnerable people, half of them women, from June 2009 to Sept. 2015.

“The inclusion of women and people with disabilities was a high priority of the project, but not inclusion of religious minorities,” the authors state referring to the poorest Christians and Scheduled Caste Hindus, most of the latter working as bonded field laborers in rural areas of Sindh.

The other reason for their exclusion was because of the categorization of all districts of Pakistan into high-priority ones for being extremely poor and low-priority ones.

Most Christians live in a relatively prosperous Punjab in districts that are on PPAF’s low-priority list. That they live in ghettoized neighborhoods that are the epitome of generational poverty and neglect was overlooked, the study says.

“The population of religious minorities varies in each district. For example, in the 101 districts where the research was conducted the population of minorities varied from 1 percent to 27 percent. There were minority populations in at least three districts but not in the union councils [UCs] where PPAF-III was conducted,” it added.

The World Bank set up PPAF in collaboration with the Pakistan government in 1999 as an autonomous company aiming to “end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity.”

Aqeel and Gill have recommended an exclusive quota for religious minorities and running an extensive program for Christians and Scheduled Caste Hindus to achieve the goal.

“International development agencies such as the World Bank should also ensure that their own regional and country offices have adequate representation of minorities, so that partner organizations like the PPAF follow their lead,” the co-authors have suggested.

Christians make up 2 percent of Pakistan's population of 220 million. Most languish at the bottom of the social ladder. Largely uneducated, they work as street sweepers, trash collectors, farmhands, and other menial jobs.

Church leaders say discriminatory treatment is routinely meted out to Christians, who face a lack of employment opportunities and poor access to education despite their contributions to defense and welfare.

Government and army advertisements often offer only menial employment to Christians — for example, sanitation jobs — a stance that horrifies the minority community.

Hyacinth Peter, executive secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Major Religious Superiors Leadership Conference lauded the Christian researchers for highlighting the gap in PPAF’s overall approach.

“We demand equity; equality isn't enough. The religious minorities in Pakistan deserve leverage as they face discrimination on a daily basis,” he said.

Sadly the poverty alleviation programs remain on paper, just like the constitution of Pakistan that safeguards the rights of the religious minorities, Peter added. 

