Water, A Global Urgency

Even though our planet is called “Earth,” three-quarters of its surface is water. Most is salty with almost 98 percent made up of seas and oceans.

Only 2.4 percent consists of fresh water, found in glaciers, rivers, underground sources and the atmosphere. Of this, only 0.025 percent is easily accessible drinking water. This already small percentage is shrinking further, as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) points out.

Recently, rivers such as the Niger, Volta, Nile and Po have shown lower than usual flow rates. The lowering of river levels, in fact, is becoming more frequent across the entire planet, and according to recent research published in the journal Science, this can only be explained by the effects of climate change: “Human influence on climate has affected the magnitude of low, mean and high river flows on a global scale.”

The impact of climate change is often seen through water. It increases the variability of the hydrological cycle, causes extreme events, and reduces future water availability, and affects water quality. In turn, this whole range of consequences threatens sustainable development, biodiversity and the benefits of the human right to clean water and sanitation around the world.

In this article we will reflect on this vital issue, with its many technical aspects and policy options, making explicit reference to the vision of the Social Doctrine of the Church.

The world’s problems converge on and are reflected in water issues

The floods, droughts, heat waves and fires that are ravaging many parts of the world are placing increasing strain on people, especially the poorest, with far-reaching implications for economic, social and political stability. In East Africa, a devastating four-year drought has destroyed livelihoods and left more than 20 million people at risk of starvation.

Somalia, after years without rain, is now experiencing catastrophic flooding, caused by climate change. According to the World Food Program (WPF), a quarter of its population will face “a critical level of hunger or worse,” if they do not receive international aid.

In Pakistan, the floods of 2022 submerged a third of the country, an area equivalent to the size of the United Kingdom, killing at least 1,500 people and destroying 45 percent of the crops. It is well known that water is life, water saves: but it can also kill.

In China, an unprecedented heat wave has caused severe water shortages in regions that supply one-third of national rice production.

Examples could be multiplied. The Amazon basin is suffering from hitherto unknown water scarcity. Droughts and fires in the United States and Europe, and severe floods and droughts in India, have reduced global grain production and food exports.

Our food production requires large and stable volumes of water. The combined impact of the current extreme conditions is unprecedented and exceeds the capacity of policy makers to respond on a national level.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."