News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

War will never solve problems, pope says after Angelus

Pope Francis urges prayers for peace and action to solve problems without war
Pope Francis waves from the window of his study overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican during the Angelus prayer on Feb. 18.

Pope Francis waves from the window of his study overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican during the Angelus prayer on Feb. 18. (Photo: AFP)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service
Published: February 20, 2024 05:13 AM GMT

War will never solve problems, Pope Francis said, appealing for prayers that God inspire people to concretely work for peace.

"Ten months have passed now since the outbreak of the armed conflict in Sudan, which has caused a very grave humanitarian situation," the pope said after praying the Angelus with visitors in St. Peter's Square Feb. 18.

"I once again ask the conflicting sides to stop this war, which inflicts a great deal of harm on the people and the future of the country. Let us pray that paths of peace can be found soon, to build the future of dear Sudan," he said.

He also lamented intensified violence in Cabo Delgado Province in northern Mozambique where terrorists have been attacking military and government buildings, civilian infrastructure and villages in an ongoing armed conflict.

"The violence against defenseless populations, the destruction of infrastructure, and insecurity are again rampant in the province of Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, where the Catholic mission of Our Lady of Africa in Mazeze was also set on fire in recent days," the pope said. "Let us pray for peace to return to that tormented region."

Aid to the Church in Need reported on Feb. 14 that an attack on Feb. 9 forced hundreds of people to flee, including priests, religious sisters and other church workers after terrorists burned churches and homes as well as killed and kidnapped an unknown number of people during raids on three communities in Cabo Delgado.

Islamist militants have been intensifying attacks in northern Mozambique since early 2024 as part of an ongoing insurgency that began in 2017, and which has killed more than 5,000 people and displaced more than 1 million people -- 3% of the total population, the aid group said.

After the Angelus, the pope asked people to not forget the many other conflicts "that stain the African continent and many parts of the world with blood: also Europe, Palestine, Ukraine."

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

"Wherever there is warfare, the populations are exhausted, they are tired of war, which is always pointless and inconclusive, and brings only death, only destruction, and will never lead to the solution to problems," he said.

"Instead, let us pray tirelessly because prayer is effective, and let us ask the Lord for the gift of minds and hearts that dedicate themselves to peace in a concrete way," he said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
DR.CAJETAN COELHO
I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent - Mahatma Gandhi
Reply
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Manolo A. de los Santos of Virac, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Devprasad Ganawa of Udaipur, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Malcolm Sequeira of Amboina, Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Mario Michiaki Yamanouchi of Saitama, Japan
Read More...
Latest News
Apathy in Bangladesh fuels child labor exploitation
Apathy in Bangladesh fuels child labor exploitation
The evolving role of the Catholic press
The evolving role of the Catholic press
Philippine Church wants national museum to return ‘stolen’ panels
Philippine Church wants national museum to return ‘stolen’ panels
Korean Church asked to become ‘hybrid’ in post-Covid times
Korean Church asked to become ‘hybrid’ in post-Covid times
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.