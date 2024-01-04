War represents defeat, madness, pope says

Let us pray for the people in Palestine, in Israel, in Ukraine and in many other places where there is war, he said
Pope Francis delivers a speech during the weekly general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican on Jan. 3. (Photo: AFP)
War is madness, Pope Francis said, calling for prayers for all people in the world affected by today's conflicts.
"Let us not forget the people at war," he said at the end of his general audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall on Jan. 3.
"War is madness, war is always a defeat," he said.
"Let us pray for the people in Palestine, in Israel, in Ukraine and in many other places where there is war. And let us not forget our Rohingya brothers and sisters who are persecuted," he said. The Rohingya people are a Muslim minority persecuted by the military regime in Myanmar.
In his greetings to Polish visitors, the pope asked people to pray for a heart that is "sensitive to the needs of the poor, refugees and victims of war."
"I ask the Lord for the gift of peace," he said.
