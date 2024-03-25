News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
War and Violence According to the Bible

One must take in what the Bible itself tells us, avoiding extraneous influences. Only then will it be possible to reach conclusions that provide the answer we seek.
A painting titled the Victory of Joshua over the Amalekites by Nicolas Poussin.

A painting titled the Victory of Joshua over the Amalekites by Nicolas Poussin. (Photo supplied)

Saverio Corradino, SJandGiancarlo Pani SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica
Published: March 25, 2024 10:36 AM GMT
Updated: March 25, 2024 10:46 AM GMT

What does the Bible say about war, revolution and violence? Some pages of the Old Testament, directly or indirectly, seem to justify the use of violence for the conquest of the Promised Land.

But is this really the right interpretation? Above all, how does this square with the New Testament precept to love your enemies?

How to approach the Bible regarding current events

Interpreting the Bible on a topical issue should not be engaged in without caution. One must never impose on the biblical text the interpretation of a problem as we formulate it today.

Instead, one must take in what the Bible itself tells us, avoiding extraneous influences. Only then will it be possible to reach conclusions that provide the answer we seek.

This can be reached only after we have established what the biblical authors have to say about the questions they themselves ask, and not the questions we are asking. Otherwise, by way of example, guerrilla warfare or coups d’état could be legitimized on the authority of the Bible, contrary to various New Testament texts and the beliefs of the first Christian generations.

The salvation of which the Bible speaks is not something that descends directly from on high, but is an event that emerges in the course of a long historical tradition.

Those who attempt to understand every Scriptural text as an absolute truth, valid timelessly, would come to erroneous conclusions and, what is worse, attempt to corroborate them on God’s authority.

Salvation is a historical event, the narrative and meaning of which the Bible gives us. It is an event that unfolds from one stage to the next and is not concluded and complete before the final one, which is the experience of Pentecost. 

To point to one stage as equivalent to the whole of salvation is an error; likewise, it is an error to focus on one stage  of Biblical reflection on salvation as if it were God’s final word on the subject (final because it comes from God).

Salvation consists in a gradual incarnation of the Lord in human history. The beginning of such an incarnation occurs with the calling of Abraham. Abraham and his clan were originally polytheists, and their morality was marred by serious defects, which the book of Genesis frankly admits.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

