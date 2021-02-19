X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Want a good read? Just take a cab

Indonesian pedicab driver has made it his mission to revive the dying pastime of reading a book

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Updated: February 19, 2021 05:05 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Jesuit's fears over planted evidence gain ground

Feb 16, 2021
2

Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together

Feb 17, 2021
3

Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations

Feb 16, 2021
4

The bitter truth about caste in India

Feb 17, 2021
5

Pakistani court orders return of abducted Christian girl

Feb 17, 2021
6

Indian Christians oppose Saraswati worship circular

Feb 16, 2021
7

Mystery over murder of Lao Christian leader

Feb 16, 2021
8

Fatwa forbids baseless blasphemy allegations in Pakistan

Feb 16, 2021
9

Cambodia confirms first cases of UK variant of Covid-19

Feb 17, 2021
10

Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead

Feb 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Want a good read? Just take a cab

Francis Xavier Sutopo sits in his pedicab reading a magazine. He wants people to read books more and has turned his cab into a mobile library. (Photo supplied)

Francis Xavier Sutopo is not like other pedicab drivers plying their trade in Yogyakarta, a major city on the Indonesian island of Java.

The 74-year-old Catholic is not just hoping to pick up passengers at the city’s markets, schools, parks and shopping malls to take them to where they want to go — he wants them to learn a thing or two as well.

Sutopo has installed a bookshelf behind the passenger seat, turning his pedicab into a little mobile library where people can read while heading to their destination.

He says he has at least 200 fiction and non-fiction books and magazines on various topics for his passengers to choose from.

Sutopa, who graduated from the Indonesian Fine Arts Academy in Yogyakarta, said the books were donated by the local government, individuals and organizations including Kanisius Printing and Publishing, a Jesuit-run publishing house.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

He says he began stocking his pedicab with up to 150 titles each day about five years ago after noticing fewer people were reading books and were playing games on smartphones instead.

“The younger generation now choose to play games or message each other rather than read books. It’s a worrying trend. They don’t seem to realize how much knowledge they can gain by simply reading a book,” the father of three told UCA News. 

He says he wants to help restore a culture of reading and has become so well known in Yogyakarta that he is often called a librarian rather than just a pedicab driver. 

“I’m going up against a young generation living in the digital era by advising them to return to books to learn about many topics and basic values in life,” he says.

To attract readers, the retired civil servant has painted his pedicab in bright colors with slogans that say “Let’s read” or simply “Free library.”

Related News

People can either read while he takes them on a journey or they can look at a book while he’s parked up somewhere. They can even borrow them and take them home.

“I have a deal with those wishing to borrow them that they return them to me after about four days,” he says. 

Sutopo says he provides the service for free but sometimes people give him tips which he uses to buy more books. It’s not a concern to him that he might be earning less than other drivers who pick up more passengers as he says he’s well looked after by his family, who have a restaurant business.

He says he loves providing knowledge to people from various backgrounds, be they students, teachers, business people or scavengers. 

“I am proud of what I’m doing, says Sutopo, adding that several students have borrowed his books to help them write coursework essays. 

Many have taken advantage of his service and at least 30 people are regular readers.

He has also received help from admirers, with one company giving him an electric-powered pedicab in 2019 to stop him from tiring himself out each day.

Elyandra Widharta, 34, says he often takes the opportunity to read Sutopo’s books.

“It’s an extraordinary thing for the man to do considering he is elderly and the limited means at his disposal.  I find it very noble that he still wants to care for and expand the minds of young people. He moves and motivates society into realizing that reading is important,” Widharta told UCA News

“He has some quality books that have certainly helped me broaden my knowledge,” says Widharta, a writer, who says he reads books from Sutopo’s little library at least once a week.   

Jesuit Father Francis Xavier Mudji Sutrisno, a professor at the Driyarkara School of Philosophy in Jakarta, says Sutopo should be admired.

“A pedicab driver promoting the reading of books is heart-warming. As a lecturer, I am concerned and ashamed at the way reading is being ignored,” he told UCA News. 

The priest says many students cannot write essays. They just copy the work of other people, which is a result of them not reading books. “They want grades without making any effort, which isn’t honest,” he says. 

This trend prompted him and some of his colleagues to write a book titled Wandering Through Books by aiming to invite society, particularly the young generation, to read books. 

Sutopo really hopes young people will return to books, even if they are on a digital platform, because they offer a window to many opportunities. 

"More insight and knowledge will make them better people and improve their prospects," he says.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Britain, Canada slap sanctions on Myanmar generals over coup
Britain, Canada slap sanctions on Myanmar generals over coup
Indonesian prosecutor wants 10 years for cleric's attacker
Indonesian prosecutor wants 10 years for cleric's attacker
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Govt lifts capacity limit in Philippine churches
Govt lifts capacity limit in Philippine churches
Indonesian govt urged to resolve mounting agrarian conflicts
Indonesian govt urged to resolve mounting agrarian conflicts

Latest News

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Catholics fearful over 'hounding' of young Indian activists
Feb 19, 2021
Britain, Canada slap sanctions on Myanmar generals over coup
Feb 19, 2021
Indonesian prosecutor wants 10 years for cleric's attacker
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Elderly Indian Jesuit's bail postponed amid concerns
Feb 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The irrational fear of 'people not like us'
Feb 19, 2021
It's time to speak up for persecuted Christians in Laos
Feb 18, 2021
Ignoring Vatican on vaccines could be perilous in pandemic fight
Feb 18, 2021
The bitter truth about caste in India
Feb 17, 2021
Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together
Feb 17, 2021

Features

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Want a good read? Just take a cab
Feb 19, 2021
Myanmar bishop gives anti-coup protesters moral support
Feb 18, 2021
Christian folk music makes a comeback in Bangladesh
Feb 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis and the Roman Curia

Pope Francis and the Roman Curia

Pope Francis gently takes to task another new ecclesial movement

Pope Francis gently takes to task another "new ecclesial movement"
Fear is no basis for life choices

Fear is no basis for life choices
Investigators in Rwanda still looking into last years death of popular Catholic singer

Investigators in Rwanda still looking into last year’s death of popular Catholic singer
Vatican employees who refuse vaccine risk losing their jobs

Vatican employees who refuse vaccine risk losing their jobs
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday after Ash Wednesday

Readings of the Day: Saturday after Ash Wednesday
Lord, help me to repent and to live in right relationship with You

Lord, help me to repent and to live in right relationship with You
May peace prevail as revealed in Fatima

May peace prevail as revealed in Fatima
Sts. Francisco and Jacinta

Sts. Francisco and Jacinta
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.