X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children

Teaching Papua Movement seeks to raise the education standards of Indonesia's easternmost province

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur, Jakarta

Published: January 31, 2022 03:58 AM GMT

Updated: January 31, 2022 04:01 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dominican priest murdered while hearing confessions in Vietnam

Jan 31, 2022
2

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jan 28, 2022
3

Repatriation fear grips Chinese Christian group in South Korea

Jan 28, 2022
4

The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians

Jan 28, 2022
5

The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta

Jan 28, 2022
6

Three Indonesian soldiers die in Papua ambush

Jan 28, 2022
7

Cambodia hopes to sell rice to Timor-Leste after backing ASEAN bid

Jan 31, 2022
8

Myanmar conflict becomes nightmare for children

Jan 28, 2022
9

Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste

Jan 28, 2022
10

Lessons from the Holocaust

Jan 29, 2022
Support UCA News
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children

Children in Nabire district are taught by volunteers from the Papua Teaching Movement. (Photo: UCA News)

Stories from Jayapura street vendors who didn’t have time to tend to their children's education inspired Agustinus Kadepa and his colleagues to think about taking concrete steps to help those children in the capital of Indonesia's Papua province.

"Because those mothers are busy making a living, they barely have time to take good care of their children," he said.

Many of these children fall behind in school compared to other children of their age.

"Even though they have reached the final grade of elementary school, many cannot read, write and count," the 31-year-old lay Catholic said. "Besides that, there are also those who then quit school and wander the streets." 

This sorry situation moved him and his colleagues — students, activists and civil servants — to discuss solutions.

"In the course of time, we finally agreed to take concrete steps by pioneering what we call the Teaching Papua Movement," Kadepa said.

There is no special place that is used as a learning location. Some use the churchyard, some use people's homes

The movement, which was launched in Jayapura in 2013, started by opening a reading park iwhere they invited children to gather to be taught how to read, write and count.

The children were divided into three groups, ranging from those who could not read at all, those who had a little more understanding and those who were fluent.

They also provide a wide selection of reading materials obtained from donors including volunteers, NGOs and the local church.

“We do a lot of activities every afternoon after formal schooling. Initially, only 24 children attended, but gradually it continued to grow,” Kadepa said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The movement has reached five districts in Papua province — Jayapura, Nabire, Paniai, Dogiyai and Deiyai — with 24 learning centers managed by 72 volunteers.

“There is no special place that is used as a learning location. Some use the churchyard, some use people's homes,” said Kadepa, who graduated from Jayapura’s Cenderawasih University.

Aleks Giyai, 31, one of the volunteers who is now working in Jayapura, said they not only reached out to children but also to parents and community leaders.

"We consider that attention to education must be a shared concern," he said.

“Therefore, in places where we are present, we always approach traditional leaders and church leaders first. We give them an understanding that what we are doing is not in our interests but for the future of the Papuan children.”

Meanwhile, they always emphasize to parents that education is the key to Papua's progress.

Giay said their goal is to spread this movement throughout Papua. "We can't just rely on the government, as well as formal schools, even though the government budget for education is very large," he said.

Each year, about 20 percent of Papua’s special autonomy fund goes to education. During 2020, funds for education reached 2.09 trillion rupiah (US$145 million) of the 6.99 trillion in special autonomy funds for two provinces — Papua and West Papua.

However, the easternmost region is still consistently ranked the lowest in the human development index of 34 provinces, one of which is the level of education.

If this change is not followed by a movement to raise awareness about the importance of education, then we Papuans will continue to be marginalized in our land

The Central Bureau of Statistics also shows that 476,534 (34.58 percent) of the school-age population in Papua have no education. The area is also experiencing a shortage of 20,147 teachers from elementary to high school levels.

Giay said from the start they had been operating on the basis of voluntarism without any financial support from the government. "If we get help, it's because there are donors who spontaneously help," he said.

Kadepa said the thing that strengthened them to keep moving was that many children wanted to continue their schooling. Some who were assisted by them have now become volunteers.

He hopes that their small steps can bear fruit with the emergence of intellectuals fighting for Papua.

"We hope there will be a successor generation for figures like Father Neles Kebadabi Tebay and Reverend Benny Giay," he said, citing two highly respected Papuan Church leaders.

Father Tebay was a lecturer, writer and head of the Papua Peace Network who died in 2019, while Reverend Giay was a prominent figure and chairman of the Synod of the Kemah Injili Church.

Kadepa said Papua is facing many problems such as human rights violations and marginalization accompanied by expansion in various sectors by outsiders.

"If this change is not followed by a movement to raise awareness about the importance of education, then we Papuans will continue to be marginalized in our land,” he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Another Indonesian politician hit with hate speech rap
Another Indonesian politician hit with hate speech rap
Myanmar defies junta with nationwide 'silent strike'
Myanmar defies junta with nationwide 'silent strike'
Pope names Filipino priest as new envoy to Rwanda
Pope names Filipino priest as new envoy to Rwanda
Thailand deports illegal migrants as country faces labor shortage
Thailand deports illegal migrants as country faces labor shortage
The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
Dominican priest murdered while hearing confessions in Vietnam
Dominican priest murdered while hearing confessions in Vietnam
Support Us

Latest News

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Indian court orders federal probe into girl's suicide
Feb 1, 2022
Another Indonesian politician hit with hate speech rap
Feb 1, 2022
Myanmar defies junta with nationwide 'silent strike'
Feb 1, 2022
Pope names Filipino priest as new envoy to Rwanda
Feb 1, 2022
Korean Catholics defy pandemic to donate more for poor
Feb 1, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
Feb 1, 2022
Letter from Rome: The ‘first gay pope’
Jan 31, 2022
Lessons from the Holocaust
Jan 29, 2022
Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022
The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians
Jan 28, 2022

Features

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
Ex-government workers mine for salvation in Afghan mountains
Jan 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Maronite patriarch reprimands Lebanese government for new taxes

Maronite patriarch reprimands Lebanese government for new taxes
Synodality Virtues avoid confusing language

Synodality Virtues: avoid confusing language
When Ukraine and Russia pray together for peace

When Ukraine and Russia pray together for peace
An olive branch

An olive branch
Pope apologizes to traditionalist nuns for Romes negligence

Pope apologizes to traditionalist nuns for Rome’s negligence
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.