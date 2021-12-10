X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Indonesia

Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair

The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered almost all the resorts and restaurants across the Gili Islands

AFP, Jakarta

AFP, Jakarta

Published: December 10, 2021 07:49 AM GMT

Updated: December 10, 2021 07:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Dec 8, 2021
2

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide

Dec 8, 2021
3

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
4

Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women

Dec 8, 2021
5

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception

Dec 8, 2021
6

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
7

India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning

Dec 7, 2021
8

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
9

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
10

Christmas and our own life's journey

Dec 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair

Boats anchored along an empty beach on Gili Trawangan resort island. (Photo: AFP)

Chef Ilhani used to serve up Japanese cuisine to holidaymakers every night. Now he makes just US$3 a day selling fried snacks on the near-empty streets of once bustling Gili Trawangan.

The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered almost all the resorts and restaurants across Indonesia's Gili Islands, famed for their turquoise waters, sandy beaches, and diverse marine life.

Situated close to Bali, tourism and the local economy had been booming, with around 1,500 foreign visitors visiting Trawangan every day.

But when authorities first imposed a nationwide virus lockdown in March 2020 and then closed borders to international travellers, his restaurant could not survive the loss of business.

Almost two years on, he says he is struggling to support his wife and four children.

"Life is painfully difficult now. I sell fried snacks because it is something that locals can afford," he told AFP, adding: "In the past, whatever we sell there are tourists who will buy, but now as you can see the island is deserted."

We are not just bleeding, but we no longer have blood to bleed out ... We were already in a bad shape even before the Omicron

The three Gili islands — Trawangan, Meno and Air — have long been reliant on foreign travelers. There are some 800 hotels with 7,000 rooms but only between 20 and 30 properties remain open, according to Lalu Kusnawan, the chairman of Gili Hotel Association who runs a resort in Trawangan.

Shops, bars, cafes, restaurants all stand empty, some up for sale, others abandoned altogether. Dust and spider webs gather on long unused tables and chairs.

Staff that once worked there have been forced to find other ways to earn a living — some have turned to fishing just to feed their families.

The coronavirus pandemic will cost the global tourism sector $2.0 trillion in lost revenue in 2021 — the same losses as 2020, the UN's tourism body warned last week.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

International tourist arrivals will this year remain 70-75 percent below the 1.5 billion arrivals recorded in 2019 before the pandemic hit, according to the World Tourism Organization, adding that the sector's recovery will be "fragile" and "slow".

Ilhani fears the suffering will be prolonged because the Indonesian government is now planning to impose stricter virus restrictions in anticipation of a fresh wave of infections.

In Gili Trawangan's port, most of the boats — used to transfer tourists from one island to another or to reach diving sites — have been anchored for months. A bit further, a pontoon is left to rot.

Borders were officially reopened in October, but direct international flights to Bali are yet to resume as tourists face a quarantine and strict visa requirements, limiting the demand.

And as fears grow over new Covid variant Omicron, Indonesia has extended its mandatory quarantine to 10 days, dashing hopes of an imminent tourism revival.

Kusnawan fears he and his fellow islanders cannot take much more. "We are not just bleeding, but we no longer have blood to bleed out ... We were already in a bad shape even before the Omicron," he added.

But if the situation stays like this, my business could see its last breath in January or early February next year

Abdian Saputra, who runs a boat service from Bali to the islands, said he had to sell his assets and lay off half his staff in order to keep his business open as the pandemic meant far fewer sailings were necessary.

"I rarely see any new passengers since the pandemic. If we stop, businesses such as hotels will also die. We are helping each other to be able to survive," he said.

"But if the situation stays like this, my business could see its last breath in January or early February next year."

But for foreign travelers who reached Indonesia before the borders closed, or who already lived in the country, the situation has enabled them to explore the island paradise untroubled by mass tourism.

Nicolas Lindback, who is originally from Norway, explained: "I will never experience the island like this again, but if I have to choose I prefer the tourism back ... because locals are already suffering long enough."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Death toll in Indonesian volcanic eruption creeps higher
Death toll in Indonesian volcanic eruption creeps higher
Timor-Leste inaugurates first Catholic university
Timor-Leste inaugurates first Catholic university
Duterte warns against Xmas donations to Philippine rebels
Duterte warns against Xmas donations to Philippine rebels
Vietnam tourist city pledges to phase out dog and cat meat
Vietnam tourist city pledges to phase out dog and cat meat
Thai court sentences tycoon to three years for poaching
Thai court sentences tycoon to three years for poaching
Philippine anti-terrorism law 'threatens human rights'
Philippine anti-terrorism law 'threatens human rights'
Support Us

Latest News

New bishop aims to heal Hong Kong’s wounds
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
Death toll in Indonesian volcanic eruption creeps higher
Dec 10, 2021
Timor-Leste inaugurates first Catholic university
Dec 10, 2021
Duterte warns against Xmas donations to Philippine rebels
Dec 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021
Indian democracy is still a work in progress
Dec 10, 2021
Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Dec 9, 2021

Features

Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Domestic abuse in lockdown worse than COVID19 says Irish bishop

Domestic abuse in lockdown worse than COVID-19, says Irish bishop
Life and Love are part of one another but not the same thing

Life and Love are part of one another, but not the same thing
Bishop in Paraguay promises to organize hope to shoo away pandemic woes

Bishop in Paraguay promises to “organize hope” to shoo away pandemic woes

Renovations for NotreDame de Paris get thumbs up

Renovations for Notre-Dame de Paris get thumbs up
Catholics in Burkina Faso make family the focus of synodal process

Catholics in Burkina Faso make family the focus of synodal process
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.