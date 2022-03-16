Asia

Virus pushes 4.7 million Southeast Asians into extreme poverty

ADB report notes that more than 9.3 million jobs disappeared in 2021, calls on governments to invest

People buy vegetables in front of a Covid-19 information banner in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The pandemic has pushed many Southeast Asians into poverty, according to an ADB report. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 16, 2022 08:40 AM GMT

Covid-19 pushed 4.7 million people in Southeast Asia into extreme poverty in 2021 as 9.3 million jobs disappeared, according to an Asian Development Bank (ADB) report presented at the Southeast Asia Development Symposium.

The ongoing outbreak of the Omicron variant of the disease could cut the region’s economic growth by as much as 0.8 percentage points in 2022, stated the report titled "Southeast Asia Rising from the Pandemic."

The region’s economic output in 2022 is expected to remain more than 10 percent below the baseline no-Covid scenario. Among the most affected are unskilled workers and those working in retail and the informal economy as well as small businesses without a digital presence.

“The pandemic has led to widespread unemployment, worsening inequality and rising poverty levels, especially among women, younger workers and the elderly in Southeast Asia,” said ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa.

“ADB will continue to work with policymakers as they seek to rebuild, improve national health systems and streamline domestic regulations to strengthen business competitiveness.

“We encourage Southeast Asian governments to invest in smart, green infrastructure and adopt technological innovations to reinvigorate economic growth.”

“If you look at the figures and what individual governments have said, these numbers do appear on the low side”

However, analysts said the ADB report appeared overly optimistic.

“If you look at the figures and what individual governments have said, these numbers do appear on the low side,” said one analyst who declined to be named.

He said Southeast Asia has a population of more than 650 million while Cambodia has a population of about 17 million, yet some of Cambodia's projections were high compared with ADB numbers.

Last July the Cambodian government said six million Cambodians employed in the informal sector had lost or would lose their jobs due to the pandemic.

The ADB report noted that two years after the pandemic began, growth prospects are brighter for economies with widespread technology adoption, resilient merchandise exports or rich natural resources.

It also said economies were recovering across the region, with most countries seeing visits to retail and recreational areas rising by 161 percent in the two-year period ending Feb. 16.

“Still, the region faces global headwinds, including emerging Covid-19 variants, the tightening of global interest rates, supply chain disruptions and higher commodity prices and inflation,” ADB said.

It said 59 percent of the region’s population was fully vaccinated as of Feb. 21 and called on Southeast Asian governments to allocate more resources to help health systems deliver care, improve disease surveillance and respond to future pandemics.

“Health investments can boost economic growth by increasing labor participation and productivity,” it said. “Southeast Asia’s economic growth could rise 1.5 percentage points if health spending in the region reaches about 5.0 percent of gross domestic product, compared with 3.0 percent in 2021.”

