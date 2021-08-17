X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Virtual library boosts access to essential religious texts

Australian e-library provides texts for religious studies students, seminarians and clergy across the world

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 17, 2021 06:31 AM GMT

Updated: August 17, 2021 06:39 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Never forget the tragedy unfolding in Hong Kong

Aug 17, 2021
2

Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps

Aug 16, 2021
3

Jesuits suspend Afghan mission as nuns wait for evacuation

Aug 17, 2021
4

Timor-Leste looks to open first Catholic university this year

Aug 16, 2021
5

Outrage as Indonesia honors massacre-tainted militia leader

Aug 14, 2021
6

Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials

Aug 16, 2021
7

Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96

Aug 16, 2021
8

Indian court allows dismissed nun to remain in convent

Aug 16, 2021
9

The most powerful weapon against Covid-19

Aug 16, 2021
10

Carrying the burden of India's anti-Christian riots

Aug 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Virtual library boosts access to essential religious texts

It will be months, perhaps even a year, before lives throughout much of the world revert to patterns of behavior people took for granted before the global health crisis of the coronavirus.

But there may be a few areas where the lockdowns, restrictions on movement and meetings and the impediments to interaction can in fact be beneficial.

Many academies and educational institutions have geared up for the virtual delivery of their courses and resources.

Many parts of the world want their students to study with good resources — and surprisingly the Catholic Church has library and teaching resources that are virtual and virtually accessible from anywhere in the world with reliable internet access.

Sharing the Word — available here at https://www.sharingtheword.info — is an e-library initiative in Sydney, Australia, that boosts access to essential texts for religious studies students, seminarians, clergy and scripture students across the world. It has catalogued more than 14,000 volumes.

Sharing the Word is a virtual library founded in 2013 and funded by the Pontifical Society of St. Peter the Apostle. It specifically aims to help seminarians, clergy, catechists and pastoral workers who are not able to afford hard copy texts essential for their ministry. It has more than 1,000 monthly users, with a single point of access to the spiritual and intellectual riches of the Christian faith.

Now in his 80s, Hans Arns is searching for the next generation of librarians to take over the project and secure its future

Under the leadership of Catholic Mission (Australia), its volunteers have automated some 20 seminary libraries with the open source ILS Koha in East Africa, Asia and the Pacific region between 2013 and 2018. It also assisted in training library staff and cataloguing their collections and the shipment of books.

The project and the site are the brainchild of Hans Arns, the former chief librarian at one of Australia’s two leading theological libraries — the Veech Library in Sydney. He continues to coordinate the project. He has devoted much of his retirement to providing this integrated website so that it is available anywhere to anyone with internet access.

This resource is particularly beneficial for Christians in developing countries who often lack access to adequate theological libraries.

Now in his 80s, Hans Arns is searching for the next generation of librarians to take over the project and secure its future. He says his motivation for maintaining the library for many years of his retirement is that “the intellectual and spiritual heritage” contained in this resource might be a remedy for “this age of amnesia of faith.”

Related News

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Indonesian police use force as protests flare in Papua
Aug 17, 2021
Prayers for unification mark Korean independence day
Aug 17, 2021
Bangladesh Church officials wary of Taliban links
Aug 17, 2021
India's Syro-Malabar Church remains divided over Mass
Aug 17, 2021
Pol Pot's last henchman appeals against genocide conviction
Aug 17, 2021
Jesuits suspend Afghan mission as nuns wait for evacuation
Aug 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Catholic conscience in the Philippines is not dead
Aug 17, 2021
Never forget the tragedy unfolding in Hong Kong
Aug 17, 2021
We must save the dying planet for our survival
Aug 16, 2021
The most powerful weapon against Covid-19
Aug 16, 2021
How Jinnah's Christians helped form independent Pakistan
Aug 16, 2021

Features

Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Cardinal Schnborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples

Cardinal Schönborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples
Immortalizing Americas San Romero and countless martyrs

Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Sexism Its still a thing unfortunately

Sexism: It's still a thing, unfortunately
The passing of time

The passing of time
Rediscovering Amoris laetitia during the Family Year

Rediscovering "Amoris laetitia" during the Family Year
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 17 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 17 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, in Your strength, the king is glad

Lord, in Your strength, the king is glad
Provide Indian women with courage and vision

Provide Indian women with courage and vision
Saint Helena | Saint of the Day

Saint Helena | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.