Virtual library boosts access to essential religious texts

It will be months, perhaps even a year, before lives throughout much of the world revert to patterns of behavior people took for granted before the global health crisis of the coronavirus.

But there may be a few areas where the lockdowns, restrictions on movement and meetings and the impediments to interaction can in fact be beneficial.

Many academies and educational institutions have geared up for the virtual delivery of their courses and resources.

Many parts of the world want their students to study with good resources — and surprisingly the Catholic Church has library and teaching resources that are virtual and virtually accessible from anywhere in the world with reliable internet access.

Sharing the Word — available here at https://www.sharingtheword.info — is an e-library initiative in Sydney, Australia, that boosts access to essential texts for religious studies students, seminarians, clergy and scripture students across the world. It has catalogued more than 14,000 volumes.

Sharing the Word is a virtual library founded in 2013 and funded by the Pontifical Society of St. Peter the Apostle. It specifically aims to help seminarians, clergy, catechists and pastoral workers who are not able to afford hard copy texts essential for their ministry. It has more than 1,000 monthly users, with a single point of access to the spiritual and intellectual riches of the Christian faith.

Now in his 80s, Hans Arns is searching for the next generation of librarians to take over the project and secure its future

Under the leadership of Catholic Mission (Australia), its volunteers have automated some 20 seminary libraries with the open source ILS Koha in East Africa, Asia and the Pacific region between 2013 and 2018. It also assisted in training library staff and cataloguing their collections and the shipment of books.

The project and the site are the brainchild of Hans Arns, the former chief librarian at one of Australia’s two leading theological libraries — the Veech Library in Sydney. He continues to coordinate the project. He has devoted much of his retirement to providing this integrated website so that it is available anywhere to anyone with internet access.

This resource is particularly beneficial for Christians in developing countries who often lack access to adequate theological libraries.

Now in his 80s, Hans Arns is searching for the next generation of librarians to take over the project and secure its future. He says his motivation for maintaining the library for many years of his retirement is that “the intellectual and spiritual heritage” contained in this resource might be a remedy for “this age of amnesia of faith.”