Violence in southern Thailand claims another life

Latest killing linked either to insurgents or to criminal gangs operating in the Muslim-majority region

Buddhist monks walk through floodwater in Pattani on March 2. The southern Thai province has seen an increase in attacks by Islamist separatist insurgents. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok Updated: March 23, 2022 05:51 AM GMT

Violence in the Muslim-majority southernmost provinces of Thailand continues claiming lives with a man shot to death with a military-grade weapon on March 22 at a teashop in Pattani province.

No perpetrator has as yet been identified, but the murder of the 46-year-old man is believed to be linked either to a separatist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives over the years or to criminal activity in the four southernmost provinces of Thailand, which have been home to various criminal gangs.

Last week four paramilitary rangers were injured in Pattani when a bomb, placed beside an irrigation canal, was exploded as they were on their way to repair a faulty water pump near their base.

One of the soldiers was severely injured with the other three suffering less serious wounds in the blast.

The week before, meanwhile, another four rangers and two civilians were injured in neighboring Yala province when a bomb exploded in front of a school.

In response to an uptick in attacks by suspected militants against security forces, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief, ordered locally based units to tighten security.

Despite a decades-long project by Bangkok to assimilate local Muslims, many ethnic Malays in the region have not reconciled themselves to being subjects of the Kingdom of Thailand

Islamist insurgents based in the four southernmost provinces want to secede from Buddhist-majority Thailand and a recently revitalized peace dialogue between Thai authorities and a prominent Islamist group has so far failed to bridge the gap between the two sides.

The government might consider boosting autonomy for the Muslim-majority region, but hardline separatists have said that they would refuse any political resolution short of full independence for four southernmost Muslim-majority provinces that were annexed in the early 20th century by what was then the Kingdom of Siam.

Despite a decades-long project by Bangkok to assimilate local Muslims, many ethnic Malays in the region have not reconciled themselves to being subjects of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Observers have also noted that strident security measures by the Thai state, including allegations of summary arrests, torture and enforced disappearances, have alienated a large number of Muslims in the restive region, making the prospect of reconciliation appear as remote as ever.

At the same time, indiscriminate attacks by militants have killed and maimed numerous civilians, both Muslims and Buddhists, since hostilities erupted in 2004 and have hardened successive governments’ attitude in their responses to suspected insurgents.

Complicating matters is that the restive region remains a hotspot of criminal activity, including human and drug trafficking, with locally based crime networks often engaging in violence of their own as they vie for turf.

