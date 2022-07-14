News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Violence hits Sri Lanka after acting president named

Church joins politicians of all persuasions in appealing for calm after troops clash with protesters

Protesters take to the streets of Colombo after a state of emergency was declared and a curfew imposed

Protesters take to the streets of Colombo after a state of emergency was declared and a curfew imposed. (Photo: UCA News)

Luke Hunt, Colombo

By Luke Hunt, Colombo

Published: July 14, 2022 06:03 AM GMT

Updated: July 14, 2022 02:24 PM GMT

Violence erupted in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, overnight after Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed acting president and immediately announced a state of emergency and a curfew, which protesters ignored while spilling on to the streets and surrounding government offices.

Wickremesinghe had announced his resignation, along with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in response to last weekend’s protests when hundreds of thousands marched on the Presidential Palace following the nation’s economic collapse under a mountain of debt.

However, Rajapaksa fled the country and has not resigned. Instead, he asked the speaker of parliament to appoint Wickremesinghe in his absence, which angered the public who accused the ousted president of making a last-ditch attempt to cling on to power.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

One person has reportedly died and another 126 have been admitted to hospital after military forces deployed tear gas on protesters who attempted to breach a security cordon around the palace.

“Unarmed protesters were near parliament and the Sri Lankan army shot and beat the protesters. About 60 people are still trapped,” said Keith Gibson, a musician and protester. “I was beaten on my helmet and arm and they shot at me three times but the bullets didn’t hit me.”

All sides of politics and the Church appealed for calm “to avoid a disaster” with opposition politicians calling on Wickremesinghe to stand down as acting president.

“People should not attempt to come to Colombo at this moment"

But Wickremesinghe insisted his position was only temporary and the speaker of parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, said a new president would be elected in on July 20, as previously announced, after an All-Party Government (APG) is formed.

Wickremesinghe also asked Abeywardena to nominate a prime minister who would be acceptable to the government and opposition parties while warning of a “fascist takeover” and urging the three branches of the military — army, air force and navy — to act.

Colombo Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith urged protesters not to jeopardize their gains by behaving in an unruly fashion, adding they also risked inviting foreign forces to interfere in local affairs.

“People should not attempt to come to Colombo at this moment. Instead, extend your support from your houses,” he said. Ranjith did not name the foreign forces.

The Buddhist clergy has also prepared a list of five civil activists as potential candidates for the presidency if politicians fail to reach a consensus on who the next president should be.

In declaring a state of emergency, Wickremesinghe said he wanted “a return to normalcy” but that seemed a difficult task given the country has run out of fuel and hyperinflation has resulted in basic foodstuff being priced beyond the budgets of ordinary people.

"A seizure of government buildings would cripple bureaucratic functions"

Across Colombo, vehicles remained abandoned in queues of two to three kilometers after petrol stations ran out of fuel.

A 10-party alliance, the Union of Independent Parties, warned the economic crisis was now threatening to become a human disaster with protesters attempting to take control of parliament.

They said a seizure of government buildings would cripple bureaucratic functions and make it impossible for politicians to form an APG and elect a new president on July 20.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Bangladeshi university introduces prayer rooms for minority students Bangladeshi university introduces prayer rooms for minority students
Indonesian Catholic priest calls for safe labor migration to Malaysia Indonesian Catholic priest calls for safe labor migration to Malaysia
Filipino Catholic law school dean trashes divorce bill Filipino Catholic law school dean trashes divorce bill
Catholic nuns celebrate mission of mercy in Kazakhstan Catholic nuns celebrate mission of mercy in Kazakhstan
Sri Lankan cardinal warns against emergency power abuses Sri Lankan cardinal warns against emergency power abuses
Vietnamese altar boys inspired by religious vocation Vietnamese altar boys inspired by religious vocation
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Brazilian Catholic seminarians get a dose of missio ad gentes

Brazilian Catholic seminarians get a dose of “missio ad gentes”

4th National Missionary Congress of Seminarians aims to make mission the central axis of formation and help seminarians acquire an authentic missionary spirit

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.