X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Violence erupts again in Thailand's deep South

Suspected Islamist militants kill an army ranger in an attack on a base in Narathiwat province

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: August 04, 2021 03:12 AM GMT

Updated: August 04, 2021 05:26 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
2

Obligation or opportunity?

Aug 2, 2021
3

Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state

Aug 2, 2021
4

Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking

Aug 2, 2021
5

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum

Aug 2, 2021
6

Former Taiwan vice president joins Pontifical Academy of Sciences

Aug 1, 2021
7

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list

Aug 3, 2021
8

Someone above is watching, not only God

Aug 3, 2021
9

UN food systems summit: A recipe for farm and fork

Aug 2, 2021
10

Conversion to escape caste discrimination weakens India, says judge

Aug 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Violence erupts again in Thailand's deep South

Muslims pray next to the grave of relatives at a cemetery during the Eid al-Adha festival in Thailand's restive southern province of Narathiwat on July 21. (Photo: AFP)

Thailand’s interminable religious conflict between primarily Buddhist authorities and Muslim separatists in the southernmost region erupted in violence again in the early hours of Aug. 3 when a Thai army ranger was killed and four others were seriously wounded in an attack by suspected Islamist militants.

The attackers ambushed the operations base of the 45th Ranger Task Force in Narathiwat, one of Thailand’s three Muslim-majority provinces where a long-running insurgency has claimed thousands of lives in regular flashes of violence between security forces and Muslim separatists.

The attackers reportedly threw pipe bombs into the compound and opened fire with military-grade weapons, which prompted the rangers inside to return fire during an exchange that lasted about 15 minutes and saw one ranger killed with four others requiring care in hospital.

Following the exchange, the suspected militants withdrew and detonated bombs placed at several electricity poles, causing a power blackout in the area, according to local reports.

The day before, a suspected Islamist militant wanted for insurgency-related robbery and murder was killed in a shootout with security forces who besieged a house at a rubber plantation in Pattani province where the fugitive had been discovered hiding.

The suspected militant had been wanted for several crimes including the murder and robbery of a Buddhist couple in March 2017, the fatal shooting of a police officer in December 2020 and several insurgency-related attacks on military installations.

Measures such as the arbitrary arrest and detention of locals have especially fueled Muslim grievances

These two deaths have added to the more than 7,000 fatalities in the three restive provinces since a full-blown insurgency against Thai rule erupted in 2004.

Rights activists have recently called on Thailand’s military-allied government to lift a draconian emergency decree in the three Muslim-majority provinces, bordering Malaysia, that has been in place ever since 2005, shortly after a separatist insurgency had flared up into tit-for-tat violence between security forces and militants.

The emergency decree, together with martial law imposed in the three provinces, allows security officials to take extraordinary measures in order to suppress the ongoing insurgency, including the arbitrary detention of suspects by the military for up to 30 days without a warrant.

However, such measures are counterproductive as they are fueling discontent among locals even as they have done little to stem the separatist insurgency over the years, rights advocates point out.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“It has been 16 years since the government first announced the enforcement of the emergency decree to cope with the insurgency in the South. The decree is still in effect in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat [provinces], but the armed clashes in the area are still happening,” said Anchana Heeminna, a human rights activist whose organization provides aid and rehabilitation services to victims of torture at the hands of state authorities in the restive region.

Measures such as the arbitrary arrest and detention of locals have especially fueled Muslim grievances, which has kept the insurgency alive, Anchana said.

More than 7,000 locals, including 24 women and 132 minors, have been detained in military bases with no access to their relatives and/or lawyers over the years, according to the rights activist.

In addition, at least 144 people have been tortured by security officers since 2010 to extract forced confessions from them, she said.

At least five people have died in military custody and as many as 271 are suspected to have been killed under extrajudicial circumstances, Anchana said, adding that “many victims of state inflicted violence [are] left permanently scarred, both physically and mentally.”

“The enforcement of such totalitarian rule over the deep South is clearly not solving the conflict in the region. In contrast, it is deepening the wounds among the Muslim population. The imposition of the emergency decree has to end now, and we must find another way to resolve the conflict,” she said.

Also Read

More parishes join Myanmar's battle against pandemic
More parishes join Myanmar's battle against pandemic
Indonesian Catholics, Muslims unite in fight against virus
Indonesian Catholics, Muslims unite in fight against virus
Cambodia delays welcoming tourists by a year
Cambodia delays welcoming tourists by a year
Philippine diocese, govt warn against Covid fraudsters
Philippine diocese, govt warn against Covid fraudsters
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Singapore parish beholds legacy of French missionaries
Singapore parish beholds legacy of French missionaries

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor
Aug 4, 2021
Dalit girl's rape-murder triggers protests in India
Aug 4, 2021
More parishes join Myanmar's battle against pandemic
Aug 4, 2021
Indonesian Catholics, Muslims unite in fight against virus
Aug 4, 2021
Cambodia delays welcoming tourists by a year
Aug 4, 2021
China jails Christians for selling Bible players
Aug 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021
Japanese seek spiritual strength at Tokyo Olympics
Aug 3, 2021
Someone above is watching, not only God
Aug 3, 2021
Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle
Aug 2, 2021
'Like communist China': Thai PM seeks to gag critics
Aug 2, 2021

Features

The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor
Aug 4, 2021
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Aug 4, 2021
Singapore parish beholds legacy of French missionaries
Aug 4, 2021
Report alleging 'church for votes' fuels tension in India
Aug 4, 2021
Vietnamese nuns go to war with Covid-19
Aug 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Pope Video for August is about the Churchs specific vocationevangelization

The Pope Video for August is about the Church’s specific vocation—evangelization
Leviticus Fund leverages faith capital for povertyfighting projects

Leviticus Fund leverages "faith capital" for poverty-fighting projects
The plight of the sandwich generation

The plight of the sandwich generation
Velvet Pus

Velvet & Pus
Love isnt a magic abstraction

Love isn’t a magic abstraction
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 4 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 4 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, let us “have great faith”

Lord, let us “have great faith”

Let us pray for parish priests everywhere

Let us pray for parish priests everywhere
Saint John Mary Vianney | Saint of the Day

Saint John Mary Vianney | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.