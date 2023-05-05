Violations of religious freedom worsen across Asia

The Tamil Nadu state in southern India rejected a demand for a national law against religious conversion saying the country’s constitution guarantees religious freedom.

In an affidavit to the Supreme Court last Saturday, the state defended that the acts of missionaries spreading Christianity cannot be seen as something against the law unless these go against public order, morality, health, and other provisions of the constitution. The affidavit came in reply to the top court asking all the Indian states to file their responses on a petition demanding a national-level anti-conversion law.

A Catholic devotee kneels down in prayer in front of a statue of Jesus during a Good Friday procession at a beach in Chowara, a village of fishermen in India's Kerala state, on April 2, 2021. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

Ashwini Upadhyay, a Delhi-based lawyer and leader of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party filed a petition seeking a court direction to contain alleged forceful religious conversion. He also accused Christian missionaries of engaging in forceful religious conversions.

Christian leaders have hailed Tamil Nadu state’s move for upholding the right spirit of the Indian constitution. States ruled by India’s ruling BJP passed anti-conversion laws that have been used to target minority Christians and Muslims.

Pakistani rights activists and church leaders paid tributes to Bishop John Joseph of Faisalabad on Wednesday, ahead of his 25th death anniversary. Bishop John committed suicide by shooting himself to death on May 6, 1998, in protest against the country's controversial blasphemy law.

During the memorial services in Lahore, Archbishop Sebastian Shaw said though the church does not glorify his final step, they consider him one of the Church’s recognized martyrs and saints. John Joseph was the first priest from Pakistan’s Punjab province and the first ethnic Punjabi bishop.

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore and others at a memorial seminar to honor Bishop John Joseph who killed himself in protest against Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law, in Lahore on May 3. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry)

He shot himself in front of the Sahiwal sessions court in Faisalabad, after a Christian, Ayub Masih, was sentenced to death for allegedly insulting the founder of Islam.

Masih was acquitted and released in 2002.To hail Joseph’s act, a vigil was conducted in front of the Sahiwal court. Blasphemy is a crime in Pakistan punishable by death. Between 1987 and 2022, about 2,120 people were accused of committing blasphemy, and more than 50 percent of the accused belonged to minority groups.

Police in Yunnan province of southwest China arrested a preacher of a Protestant house church for allegedly distributing Covid-19 masks inscribed with Bible verses.

The cops raided the preacher Chang Hao of a church in Zhaotong City where his wife Enlin claimed Bibles, Christian books, and the anti-Covid masks inscribed with verses were seized. The masks with Bible verses that he distributed became popular in the area, but the local officials of the Chinese Communist Party found his activism “disturbing.”

This undated picture shows a cross at Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu of China. Dozens of Protestant house churches have been raided and shut down and Christians arrested in recent years in the communist-ruled country. (Photo: Church Partnership)

Hao’s family and his lawyer were not allowed to meet him since his detention by the police. Hao runs a small house church that is not registered with the state-sanctioned Three-Self Church that oversees the affairs of Protestant churches in the country.

His arrest is seen as part of a rampant crackdown against religious groups in the communist country for refusing to register with the government and accepting the socialist policies of the regime.

Academic experts, teachers, and students in Hong Kong have lamented the decision of the authorities to remove Liberal Studies from the curriculum. They say it will affect the critical thinking and opinion formation of students on socio-political issues in the politically troubled former British colony.

Liberal Studies was introduced in 2009 as a part of the four core subjects in the senior secondary curriculum. It was revamped in 2021 as Citizenship and Social Development course with an emphasis on national security.

Students of the Chinese University of Hong Kong join a protest rally in 2019. (Photo: AFP)

The students who took up the course in 2020 with their exams ending in 2023 thus became the last batch to appear for the qualifying examinations on April 27.

The Education Department revised the subject after pro-Beijing figures – including former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa – and other officials blamed the subject for encouraging students to take part in the 2019 pro-democracy protests and unrest.

A group of South Korean Catholics made a "pilgrimage of reconciliation and peace" to several cities in Japan that hold memorial sites related to the Japanese occupation and persecution of Koreans.