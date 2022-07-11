Village vocations form backbone of Church in Pakistan

It has been 18 years since a parishioner of Sacred Heart Cathedral, the seat of Lahore Archdiocese, was ordained a priest

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore with youth at the 'Come and See' vocational seminar at St. Mary’s Minor Seminary, Lahore, on June 26. (Photo courtesy: Catholic in Pakistan)

When 58 young men from well-to-do families in Pakistan’s cities attended a vocation seminar aptly titled "Come and see" at St. Mary’s Minor Seminary in Lahore recently, it was deemed a positive sign.

The visitors were given a tour of the seminary and shown a documentary on this home to 30 seminarians, mostly from the urban slums and villages of the Islamic republic in South Asia.

The story is no different at the St. Thomas the Apostle Minor Seminary in Faisalabad, some 180 kilometers west of Lahore, where 15 of the 25 seminarians hail from rural parts.

“It has been the trend from the beginning. Constant contact with the villages influences the rural youth,” says Father Francis Bashir, a former vicar-general of Faisalabad Diocese.

Christian villages are the backbone of the Church in Punjab, home to 2.06 million Christians. The three Catholic dioceses of Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan mostly depend on rural youths to serve as priests and nuns.

In Lahore, one of the country’s largest and richest cities, it has been more than 18 years since a parishioner of the main Sacred Heart Cathedral was ordained.

"It is easier to convince village youth who have limited scope in their home villages and thus jump at the first opportunity that comes their way, which is true in most Asian and African churches"

Both Cardinal Joseph Coutts of Karachi and Archbishop Emeritus Lawrence Saldanha of Lahore were parishioners of Sacred Heart Cathedral, better known as Regal Church.

However most of the 43 diocesan and 50 religious priests, presently serving in 30 parishes of Lahore Archdiocese and accompanying the 80,000 Catholics on a pastoral level, are from the villages, says Father Ashraf Gill who used to serve as an altar boy in the cathedral.

He still remembers his ordination on Valentine’s Day in 2004. “I was a student at the school behind the cathedral grotto. I wanted to serve the people by becoming a priest,” he said while adding that the diocese now needs to focus more on promoting vocations from the historic cathedral.

Father Gill, who is the only religious among his seven siblings, is presently serving as the parish priest of St. James the Apostle Church and the army chaplain in Sialkot, some 129 kilometers north of Lahore.

He observed that it is easier to convince village youth who have limited scope in their home villages and thus jump at the first opportunity that comes their way, which is true in most Asian and African churches.

The country’s biggest Catholic village, Khushpur (land of happiness), has a population of 5,345, but according to the Bishop's House in Faisalabad, it has produced two bishops, more than 35 priests, 10 De La Salle Brothers and more than 120 nuns serving in Faisalabad and other dioceses. This “little Rome of Pakistan” also boasts hundreds of former and current catechists and Church workers.

“Villagers have a strong faith due to their simple lives and lack of material needs. After all, Christ came for the least of us”

When the British built Quetta in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan, many Punjabi Christians came along with them to serve in the army, hospitals, schools and the municipality.

When the British left after Pakistan's independence in 1947, these Punjabi Christians inherited all the schools built by the colonists.

Presently, 14 Punjabi priests are serving in five parishes of the Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta. There is only one priest from the Archdiocese of Karachi in southern Pakistan.

However, the trend changes in other regions like the Islamabad-Rawalpindi dioceses with only two Catholic-majority villages. Almost all of the 32 diocesan priests in this northern diocese are from Sargodha city.

Catholic commentators cite growing poverty as another factor luring children from poor and backward households to opt for a life as Church workers.

Father Naqash Azam, the rector of Minor Seminary in Lahore, whose father worked as a laborer and a rickshaw driver in nearby Kasur city, disagrees.

“Villagers have a strong faith due to their simple lives and lack of material needs. After all, Christ came for the least of us,” he explained.

Father Rafhan Fayaz, the newly appointed rector of the Lahore cathedral, has issued a call for local candidates to join the priesthood to bridge this urban-rural gap in vocations.

“Everybody wants the father to visit his house and bring along blessings. But we don’t send our children for formation. It’s about time our parish had our own priests, nuns and even catechists,” he said addressing Sunday Mass recently.

Latest News