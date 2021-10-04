X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Viewers sulk as Bangladesh shuts foreign TV channels

The move is in line with a government directive to stop airing foreign channels without clean feed

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephen Uttom, Dhaka

Published: October 04, 2021 10:33 AM GMT

Updated: October 04, 2021 05:14 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy

Oct 4, 2021
2

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

Oct 5, 2021
3

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

Oct 5, 2021
4

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague

Oct 4, 2021
5

Cambodian karaoke workers 'pressured into abortions'

Oct 5, 2021
6

Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 

Oct 4, 2021
7

Suspected Muslim insurgents attack train in southern Thailand

Oct 5, 2021
8

Bangladeshi cardinal’s book hailed as Church's pastoral guide

Oct 4, 2021
9

Historic temples bear brunt as monsoon floods hit Thailand

Oct 4, 2021
10

German women look at change in the Catholic Church

Oct 4, 2021
Support UCA News
Viewers sulk as Bangladesh shuts foreign TV channels

People watching television at a tea stall in Rajshahi district of Bangladesh. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

Cable operators in Bangladesh have shut down all foreign television channels from Oct. 1 after they failed to air clean feed or advertisement-free programs, robbing the viewers of entertainment.

“I do housework during day time and watch Bengali channels of India in the evenings. Now I have nothing to do,” complained Francisca Palma, a 70-year-old housewife.

She said the decision by the government was not right as there were no quality entertainment channels available in the country. “It would have been better if they had set up our own channel first rather than shutting down foreign channels,” Palma told UCA News.

According to the Cable Operators' Association, there are more than 100 foreign channels including prominent names like BBC, Al-Jazeera, CNN, various sports channels and Indian entertainment channels with a viewership of about 15 million.

With no provision for the domestic distributors and operators to exclude advertisements from the foreign channels, the country was losing precious revenue. They stopped broadcasting after instructions from the government, said Anwar Parvez, leader of the association.

“Shutting down Indian channels or those from other counties that used to entertain us is not a solution,” said Shawon Costa, a 23-year-old university student in Dhaka.

Now we have to rely on domestic channels where foreign news does not find priority

He said the government should have found ways to air the foreign channels without the advertisements.

Bishop James Romen Boiragi, chairman of the commission for social communication of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Bangladesh, said he used to regularly watch the news on BBC and CNN and misses it.

“Now we have to rely on domestic channels where foreign news does not find priority,” Bishop Boiragi told UCA News.

Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Hassan Mahmoud told the media that the country’s law does not allow foreign advertisements as is the case in many countries including India, Pakistan and Britain. Both the foreign channels and the local operators must abide by the country’s law to broadcast clean feed, said the minister.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bangladesh has 36 domestic television channels of which four are state-owned. Many viewers are hoping that the foreign channels will soon start providing clean feed to Bangladesh.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Did Pakistan help the Taliban regain power?
Did Pakistan help the Taliban regain power?
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Indian Christians demand action against church attackers
Indian Christians demand action against church attackers
Cardinal Ranjith condemns corruption in Sri Lanka
Cardinal Ranjith condemns corruption in Sri Lanka
New archbishop for Bhopal in central India
New archbishop for Bhopal in central India
India's indigenous Society of Pilar holds diaconate ordination
India's indigenous Society of Pilar holds diaconate ordination
Support Us

Latest News

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta
Oct 6, 2021
Philippine bishops condemn casino plans for Boracay
Oct 6, 2021
Macau priest to lead Jesuits' Chinese Province
Oct 6, 2021
Taiwan-China situation 'most grim' in four decades
Oct 6, 2021
Ethnic conflict kills six in Indonesia's Papua region
Oct 6, 2021
Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism
Oct 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Forty religious leaders join Pope Francis in a plea for the planet

Forty religious leaders join Pope Francis in a plea for the planet
A Catholic battle not for the faint of heart

A Catholic battle not for the faint of heart

Trusting the Church in light of a shocking sex abuse report

Trusting the Church in light of a shocking sex abuse report
Australian Catholics begin work of communal discernment

Australian Catholics begin work of communal discernment
Vatican official highlights fraternity during Red Mass in Washington

Vatican official highlights fraternity during “Red Mass” in Washington

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.