Vietnam

Vietnam's 'white house' nuns mark return to Hanoi

Special Mass celebrates 10th anniversary of the restoration of St. Paul de Chartres Hanoi province

Archbishop Marek Zalewski presents a certificate of blessing from Pope Francis to St. Paul de Chartres Hanoi Provincial Sister Saint Jean de Marie Nguyen Thi Anh at the celebration in Hanoi on Oct 17

Archbishop Marek Zalewski presents a certificate of blessing from Pope Francis to St. Paul de Chartres Hanoi Provincial Sister Saint Jean de Marie Nguyen Thi Anh at the celebration in Hanoi on Oct 17. (Photo: nhathothaiha.net)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: October 20, 2022 04:51 AM GMT

Updated: October 20, 2022 05:38 AM GMT

St. Paul de Chartres nuns in Vietnam's capital, who had to leave for other places due to wars, recently celebrated the anniversary of the re-establishment of their province.

On Oct. 17, Singapore-based Archbishop Marek Zalewski, non-resident representative of the Holy See to Vietnam, presided at a special Mass to mark the 10th anniversary of restoring St. Paul de Chartres Hanoi province at their mother house in downtown Hanoi.

Present at the celebration attended by hundreds of people were Archbishops Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi and Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh of Hue, as well as four other bishops and some 100 priests.

The event also marked the vow-taking anniversaries of nine sisters including Hanoi Provincial Superior Sister Saint Jean de Marie Nguyen Thi Anh, who celebrated the 60th anniversary of her vow-taking, while the others marked their 25th and 50th anniversaries. Twenty-four other sisters from Da Nang province also joined them in celebrating their anniversaries.

In his homily, Archbishop Thien said St. Paul de Chartres sisters worked in Hanoi from the late 19th century until 1954, when the North came under the communists. Many sisters moved to the South and only a few stayed at three convents.

He said their facilities were confiscated and used for health and educational purposes, and their services were restricted. They did not dare express their identity and young women could not join their convents.

"Local people should pray for religious and clergy to be faithful to their vocations"

The prelate said Hanoi province fell apart and its members had to depend on Da Nang province. Hanoi province was not restored until 2012, when religious policies were partly relaxed and many sisters returned to offer services in the capital.

“Today we look back at the past 10 years, it is wonderful to see that the province has a great number of members and spreads its activities among northern dioceses,” he said.

Archbishop Thien said the nuns celebrated the anniversaries of their vows as a way to express their deep gratitude to God who blesses their consecrated life.

“We look back to the past to thank God for what he did for us, think about the present to gratefully receive his graces, and look forward to the future to pray to him to give us good things,” he said.

He called on the nuns to trust in God and be ready to receive challenges like St. Paul. Local people should pray for religious and clergy to be faithful to their vocations and serve the Church in a secularized society.

Archbishop Linh said the celebration was a good chance for the local Church to appreciate what St. Paul sisters have done for local people during the hard times.

St. Paul de Chartres Hanoi province has some 150 members doing evangelization work and providing basic education services to people in Hanoi archdiocese and the dioceses of Lang Son, Hung Hoa, Hai Phong, Phat Diem and Thanh Hoa.

The province was established in 1891 after three St. Paul sisters landed in Hanoi in 1883 starting their charity services in northern Vietnam. After 1954, only 19 nuns bravely remained at three convents.

Their mother house was based on a 16,000-square-meter plot but now they use only one-fourth of it and the rest was “borrowed” for health services and people’s houses.

St. Paul sisters are popularly known in the Southeast Asian country as "charitable ladies" of Nha Trang (white house) because of their distinctive white habits.

The first French Sisters Marie de la Nativite Larue and Lizier Bellonque arrived in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City) on May 20, 1860, at the invitation of French Bishop Dominique Lefebvre of then Cochin-China ecclesiastical province. The congregation is divided into four provinces — Hanoi, Da Nang, My Tho and Saigon with over 1,000 members.

