Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Millions of women are trapped in low-income jobs or face the risk of trafficking

A woman delivers ice to customers for a meager living in Thua Thien Hue province. (Photo: UCA News)

Mary Nguyen Thi Vy worked 10 hours a day for three years at a factory processing salangane nests in Vietnam's southern central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Vy, who is slight of build, cleaned raw nests by manually picking feathers from edible nests. The routine job cost her 5 million dong (US$217) and she had to gradually pay her agent 400,000 dong per month as she had no money to pay in one go.

Most of the 32 workers had to borrow money to pay agents for their jobs and use their wages to gradually repay loans each month.

“The factory owner only paid me 2.9 million dong per month, deducted my salary for days off and gave me no health insurance,” Vy said, adding that the employer offered her a free uniform.

She said the low salary level is acceptable for rural living for her and other unskilled manual workers who do not dare to demand a rise in salary since having regular jobs is their lifesaver.

The employer refused to increase wages as he knew that local workers are farmers who are in a tight corner harvesting poor crops and look for any manual labor to put food on the table.

I am still owed unpaid salary for three months and I don’t have a hope in hell of being paid

Vy, who lives with her husband’s blind grandmother in a squalid 30-square-meter house, said the factory was closed in early May when local authorities imposed social distancing rules to contain a new wave of the coronavirus.

“I am still owed unpaid salary for three months and I don’t have a hope in hell of being paid,” said Vy, who suffers a bad back and poor sight due to sitting working hard for a long time.

The mother of one said her husband died in a road accident two years ago, leaving her the sole breadwinner in her household.

Vy said female workers like her toil at factories for paltry salaries to support their families and most of them could not afford to cover their health and other needs.

Her cousin borrowed 25 million dong from her employer to hold her daughter’s wedding party four years ago, and she repaid 10 million dong after the wedding. However, she has not paid off all the debt yet as she could not save much from her low salary.

Vy said other people have to seek menial work in other places in Vietnam and neighboring Laos. Many are forced to work as sex workers, do slave labor and suffer poor health.

Vietnam had a medium prevalence of forced labor (4.5 per 1,000 people), standing at 18 out of 28 countries in Asia-Pacific in the Global Slavery Index 2018, which put the absolute number of victims at 421,000 out of its total population of 93.5 million.

A local recruitment agency reported in 2019 that there were nearly 1.2 million female workers out of three million unskilled workers at 300 industrial and export processing zones across the country. Women had less access to employment opportunities than men and were mostly recruited in low-salary sectors such as footwear, textiles, food processing, ceramics and glassware.