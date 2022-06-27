News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vietnam's new priests told to embrace all people

The Church in the Southeast Asian country has ordained 141 priests and 153 deacons this year

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang ordains a priest at Notre Dame Cathedral in Ho Chi Minh City on June 24

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang ordains a priest at Notre Dame Cathedral in Ho Chi Minh City on June 24. (Photo: tgpsaigon.net)

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

By UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: June 27, 2022 06:55 AM GMT

Updated: June 27, 2022 08:29 AM GMT

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City has called on new priests to embrace all people including those who are obstinate and sinful.

He was speaking after ordaining 19 priests at the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus held at Notre Dame Cathedral on June 24.

"We are called by God to love his flocks of sheep that are wounded, disabled, sinful and defective. It is because God loves his people and invites us to come to them. They are our reason for living and the meaning of life," Archbishop Nang said.

The deputy of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam also reminded local people to thank God for offering priests to them. "We must love, respect and owe a deep debt of gratitude to priests who are sent to gather, proclaim the word of God and give God’s grace to us,” he said.

Seven other priests were also ordained in the dioceses of Bui Chu and Da Nang.

Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi told 11 new transitional deacons to walk on the way of serving communities while ordaining them at St. Joseph Cathedral.

“You are given a diaconate to be servers like Jesus. You take the vow of celibacy to bring your whole heart to people, to bring them peace, joy and salvation, to accept all people as your family"

Noting that people today abuse the word "service" to do business and earn profits, the prelate said serving in the Church is like Jesus who washed the apostles’ feet with his love. 

“You are given a diaconate to be servers like Jesus. You take the vow of celibacy to bring your whole heart to people, to bring them peace, joy and salvation, to accept all people as your family. Wherever you are assigned to, the people and their traditions, culture and customs must be yours,” he said.

Bishop Emmanuel Nguyen Hong Son of Ba Ria ordained six transitional deacons at the Marian Shrine of Bai Dau in Vung Tau. 

This year the Church in Vietnam serving seven million people has ordained 141 priests and 153 deacons.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Does conscience prick Indian leaders while meeting the pope? Does conscience prick Indian leaders while meeting the pope?
Catholics hope new Bangladesh bridge will bring prosperity Catholics hope new Bangladesh bridge will bring prosperity
Timor-Leste police arrest foreigners in trafficking case Timor-Leste police arrest foreigners in trafficking case
Philippine push for death penalty return resurfaces Philippine push for death penalty return resurfaces
Two children killed in Myanmar landmine blast Two children killed in Myanmar landmine blast
Release Suu Kyi from prison, says ASEAN envoy Release Suu Kyi from prison, says ASEAN envoy
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The steadfast gaze

The steadfast gaze

In Poland, unanswered questions about the war in Ukraine

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.