Vietnam

Vietnam's new bishops pledge to be good servants

The faithful in the rural provinces of Thai Binh and Hung Yen lead a simple life

Bishop-designate Dominic Dang Van Cau of Thai Binh speaks with the diocese’s communication committee on Nov 8. (Photo: giaophanthaibinh.org)

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

By UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: November 11, 2022 11:50 AM GMT

Priests named as new bishops in two dioceses of Vietnam have called on local people to pray for them to be good pastors and work with them to build better churches.

Father Dominic Dang Van Cau, who was named resident bishop of the northern Thai Binh diocese on Oct. 29 thanked the people for receiving his appointment as “good news for the family of the diocese that is absolutely sacred to me.”

Father Cau said local people in the two rural provinces of Thai Binh and Hung Yen, which are known for producing rice and fruits, live a simple, sincere and easy life.

“We are a family and I would like all of us to continue living the spirit of synodality,” he said on the diocese’s website on Nov. 8.

A native of Thai Binh and the rector of the Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Father Ca said he understands the local culture, religious traditions and practices that will help him in his new mission. 

“I would like to work with all people to maintain and develop our legacy of faith from our ancestors, and to look at the present situation with the signs of the times to launch pastoral plans for the present and future,” he said.

In order to do that there needs to be unanimity, solidarity and close cooperation among all people including followers of other faiths.

Father Ca, 60, has chosen his episcopal motto is Ecce Venio (Behold, I come). 

His episcopal ordination will take place on Dec. 31 at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Thai Binh City.

Auxiliary Bishop-elect Joseph Bui Cong Trac of Ho Chi Minh City said that his episcopal motto is Christus Vivit (Christ is alive).

he said the motto reminds him of Jesus Christ's promise to be with people until the end of the world. It also reminds “me of my apostolic mission which is to preach the name of Christ from now to all eternity.”

The 57-year-old Father Bui, whose episcopal ordination is scheduled for Jan. 3 at the archdiocese’s Pastoral Center, said that those who “want to give me gifts should offer people in need around them as this is a practical move for my episcopal ministry that is only to serve others. I think this pleases God.”

He said it is not good for him to receive lavish gifts. Too many duplicate gifts also will be meaningless as he will not be able to use them.

“I would like all people to love me and pray for me in my new mission to be close to and listen to them, live a good life, and fulfill my duties given by God,” he said on the Vietnamese bishops’ website on Nov. 10.

