Vietnam's growth slides to new 30-year low

Updated: December 29, 2021 08:43 AM GMT
This file photo taken on March 31, 2021 shows a woman riding her bicycle past shops beneath a residential building in Hanoi. (Photo: AFP)
Vietnam reported economic growth for 2021 of just 2.58 percent on Wednesday, beating a 30-year low set last year as the pandemic continues to take a toll.
The communist state has long been a success story among Asian economies, posting a growth of seven percent in 2019.
But shutdowns caused by coronavirus have battered the export-reliant economy, sending GDP growth plunging to 2.91 percent in 2020 -- the lowest reported in three decades.
The General Statistics Office (GSO) in Hanoi said fourth quarter growth was at 5.22 percent, but the annual figure was dragged down by a contraction of 6.02 percent in the third quarter.
"The complicated situation of the Covid-19 pandemic since the end of April seriously impacted commercial and service activities... pulling down the growth of the service sector and the whole economy," GSO said in a statement.
For at least three months, almost the entire country was in complete lockdown, with a huge impact on production, supply chains and businesses.
GSO head Nguyen Thi Huong gave an upbeat gloss, saying that achieving even the modest growth under such difficult circumstances was a "huge success" in remarks reported by state media.
Vietnam is now trying to reopen by shifting away from its strict "zero-covid" policy.
Around 88 percent of adults in Vietnam have been fully vaccinated, the country's health ministry said.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…