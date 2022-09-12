News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Thailand

Vietnam’s first native female order marks 350 years

Gathering in Thailand brings together Sisters of the Lovers of the Holy Cross from various Asian communities

Nuns from Lovers of the Holy Cross Congregation. (Photo: Eglisesd’Asie)

Tanya Leekamnerdthai

By Tanya Leekamnerdthai

Published: September 12, 2022 04:04 AM GMT

Updated: September 12, 2022 06:24 AM GMT

Nuns from Vietnam’s first native female religious congregation founded by a French missionary bishop have marked their 350th anniversary with a gathering in Thailand to contemplate their origins, charisms, and growth.

The Lovers of the Holy Cross (LHC) nuns gathered from all over Thailand and other Asian countries at St. Joseph's Church in Ayutthaya, a historic city north of the Thai capital Bangkok, on Sept. 3 to celebrate the jubilee.

PARIS FOREIGN MISSIONS (MEP)

Following a synod in Ayutthaya in 1664, Bishop Pierre Lambert de la Motte established the diocesan congregation at Kiên Lao in northern Vietnam in 1672.

The Vatican’s Congregation for the Propagation of Faith recognized the congregation on Aug. 28, 1678.

The jubilee gathering was themed “Looking at the past with gratitude, live today with enthusiasm, going into the future with hope, and walking together in faith and love.”

Participants used the opportunity to reflect on their calling and heritage.

"I have not seen some of them for decades"

Sister Siriporn Jankarn, a Thai member of the congregation, said the meeting was an opportunity for the members “to meditate on their charism, their origins, and the treasure given to them by the founding father.”

Personally, Sister Jankarn felt that the commemorative event allowed her to “draw on the heritage that Bishop Lambert de la Motte left.”

Some of the other members felt that the meeting was an opportunity to meet old colleagues and reflect on the spirit of sisterhood.

 “What touches me the most is to see that all my sisters come together. I have not seen some of them for decades,” said Sister Waraporn Asasuk, another Thai member.

She added that she could feel the “sisterhood” among the members despite having “different apostolates or origins.”

Sister Jankarn said she felt elated that a year's planning for the event had borne fruit and said she was “very proud to be able to welcome and to see my fellow sisters meet.”

"The religious order survived various bouts of religious persecution"

Other congregations that draw their origin and inspiration from the Congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross also saw the event as a reminder of their rich heritage.

“We are historically from the Lovers of the Cross, who once settled in Samsen [a community of Vietnamese Christians in Bangkok],” said Sister Somjit Sap-abpramai, a member of the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Bangkok.

The congregation dedicates itself to teaching and social works, among other missions in the service of the Church.

The religious order survived various bouts of religious persecution against Christians from the rulers of Vietnam beginning in the mid-19th century. Some 2,000 nuns were dispersed, 30 convents were destroyed and about 200 nuns were killed, according to encyclopedia.com.

To avoid persecution many nuns started wearing lay clothes and worked in rice fields like laypeople.

The order reintegrated in 1867 after the end of the persecution by establishing new convents and attracting new vocations. The nuns returned to their apostolic ministries and started wearing their religious habits.

However, the congregation faced another existential crisis in the 1950s due to rivalry between North and South Vietnam, and the consequent Vietnam War. Many nuns fled Vietnam to escape the Communist purge and some died from hunger and sickness.

The nuns regrouped and reorganized themselves in the 1980s when the persecution ended.

Currently, LHC communities are found in Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Taiwan, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, Italy, and the United States. 

Though formed at different times, all the communities revere Bishop Lambert as their founder.

Bishop Lambert and other MEP missionaries are hailed as pioneers in the evangelization of Catholicism in Southeast Asia including Vietnam and Thailand.

Bishop Lambert died on Jan. 15, 1679, in Ayutthaya, the former capital of the Kingdom of Siam (Thailand), at the age of 54.

