Vietnam’s first bishop’s life inspires priestly formators

Conference looks back on the life of Bishop Lambert de la Motte, founder of Lovers of the Holy Cross congregation

Priestly formators and sisters attend the annual conference at Da Lat Bishop’s House on July 4-9. (Photo: hdgmvietnam.com)

Priestly formators from seminaries throughout the country have studied the life and missionary examples of their first bishop to train future priests.

Eighty priests from 11 major seminaries and several dioceses and congregations together with 24 Lovers of the Holy Cross sisters attended a national conference at Da Lat Bishop’s House in Lam Dong province from July 4-9.

The annual meeting on Bishop Lambert de la Motte’s evangelization and church-building path and priestly formation in the context of the synodal process and post-Covid-19 pandemic was organized by the Episcopal Commission for Clergy and Seminarians of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam.

Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung, head of the commission, said the event was an opportunity for major seminaries to look back on the journey of over 350 years since the local Church first proclaimed Jesus under Bishop Lambert de la Motte, who served as the first bishop of Dang Trong (Cochinchine) Vicariate from 1659-79 and founded the indigenous Lovers of the Holy Cross congregation.

The bishop of Phan Thiet said sister participants talked about their activities and contributions to building the Church according to the spirituality of loving the cross left by the bishop.

The prelate said local bishops started to open the cause for the canonization of Bishops Lambert in 2018 as a way to express the local Church’s deep gratitude to the French missionary, whose legacy is 27 dioceses as well as the Lovers of the Holy Cross congregation.

Bishop Hung, who was assigned to prepare documents for Bishop Lambert’s cause, said local seminary educators must offer future priests, as missionary disciples, salutary lessons provided by the late bishop who gave up material interests, honor and fame and devoted himself entirely to Christ. His life was like the life of St. Paul resurrected in 17th century Vietnam.

He said in the aftermath of the pandemic, the Church is trying to present a synodal Church that walks together on the path named Jesus towards God the Father by participating in and sharing the precariousness and brooding melancholy of people in dreadful situations.

He said the late bishop lived out the synodality that is the Church’s way of life and actions, and the new way of being the Church in the context of the local society and culture.

Bishop Lambert extended the evangelization to seminarians, Lovers of the Holy Cross sisters and members of the Lovers of the Holy Cross Association. His plan to build the Church in places of mission was working together, being in union with the Holy See and mobilizing all parts of the Church for mission.

He also promoted working with people of other faiths to integrate into local communities and paid much attention to women’s contributions to establishing and building the local Church.

Bishop Hung said the local Church continues to carry out Bishop Lambert’s work in bringing the Good News to others and educating future priests.

Father John Tran Van Thuc, another speaker at the conference, talked about priestly formation carried out by Bishop Lambert and Bishop Francoise Pallu of Dang Ngoai (Tonkin).

They called on Asian missionaries to avoid fame, fortune, power, hatred, jealousy and violence, but to pray fervently, make sacrifices, use native languages, do good deeds, and understand and listen to local people’s lives, cultures and traditions.

Father Thuc invited formators to train good and holy Christians and enthusiastic missionary disciples.

Sister Mary Fiat Tran Thi Tuyet Mai said since the establishment of the Lovers of the Holy Cross congregation in 1670, its members have journeyed with the local Church and been involved in pastoral, cultural, social, healthcare activities and faith education in the country. They work with lay associations and ethnic communities and offer basic education and vocational skills to children, orphans, lepers, people with physical disabilities, domestic migrants and HIV patients.

The congregation has 11,219 members and the Lovers of the Holy Cross Association has some 15,000 laypeople.

